RRB Group D Exam Centres 2025: Check Region-Wise List, Allotment Process, and Admit Card Details

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 11, 2025, 17:46 IST

The RRB Group D Exam Centres 2025 are allotted based on candidates’ preferences and regional availability. Applicants can view their exam city four days before the CBT and check detailed exam centre information on their admit card. Check the complete region-wise list of RRB Group D exam centres 2025 here.

RRB Group D Exam Centres 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) releases the complete list of RRB Group D exam centres 2025 in its official notification. Candidates must select their preferred exam centres based on their region while filling out the application form. The final RRB Group D exam centre 2025 is allotted according to the candidate’s regional preference and availability.

The exact details of the RRB Group D exam centre are mentioned on the admit card, which is released before the exam date. Candidates should note that once the application form is submitted, requests to change the RRB Group D exam centre are not accepted under any circumstances.

Read the full article below for a detailed list of RRB Group D exam centres 2025, including region-wise locations and other key details.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release details about the RRB Group D exam centres 2025 four days before the examination. Candidates can check their allotted exam city for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) by logging in with their User ID and password. The RRB Group D exam city intimation slip will display the name of the exam city and other relevant details to help candidates plan their travel in advance.

However, the RRB Group D exam centre, along with the exact exam date, time, and shift, will be mentioned on the RRB Group D admit card. It’s important to note that the exam city slip is only for reference. Candidates can appear for the CBT only if they have a valid RRB Group D admit card issued by the board.

Candidates appearing for the RRB Group D Exam 2025 will need to select their preferred exam centres while filling out the online application form. The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) generally allot exam centres based on the preferences submitted by candidates. However, if seats are not available at a preferred location, the next nearest RRB Group D exam centre will be allotted.

The RRB Group D exam is conducted to recruit candidates for Level-1 posts such as Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Mechanical, and S&T), Pointsman, and other roles. Below is the detailed list of region-wise RRB Group D exam centres 2025 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Region

RRB Group D Exam Centres 2025

Andaman and Nicobar

Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh

Amalapuram, Anantapur, Bhimavaram, Challapalli, Chirala, Chittoor, Eluru, Gooty, Gudivada, Gudur, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kanchikachera, Kavali, Kurnool, Nandyal, Narasapuram, Narasaraopet, Nellore, Ongole, Prodattur, Puttur, Rajahmundry, Rajam, Rajampet, Srikakulam, Surampalem, Tadipalligudem, Tekkali, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vuzuabagran

Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Naharlagun

Assam

Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Silchar, Tezpur

Bihar

Arrah, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Bihar Sharif, Darbhanga, Gaya, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Samastipur, Siwan

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur, Durg, Bhilai, Nagpur, Raipur

Delhi/NCR

Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, New Delhi, Noida

Goa

Verma

Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Dadra, Gandhinagar, Godhra, Himatnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Mehsana, Nadiad, Navsari, Rajkot, Silvassa, Surat, Surendranagar, Vadodara, Valsad, Vapi

Haryana

Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Gurgaon, Hisar, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mohindergarh, Panchkula, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat, Yamuna Nagar

Himachal Pradesh

Baddi, Bilaspur, Dharamsala, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Palampur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Sunder Nagar, Una

Jammu and Kashmir

Anantnag, Awantipora, Baramulla, Jammu, Kathau, Pulwama, Samba, Srinagar, Udhampur

Jharkhand

Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Karnataka

Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bijapur, Chikballapur, Chikmagalpur, Davanagre, Dharwad, Gadag, Gulbarga, Hassan, Hubli, Kolar, Mangalore, Mysore, Puttur, Shimoga, Surathkal, Tumkur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada

Kerala

Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Trivandrum

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain

Maharashtra

Ahmednagar, Akola, Amaravati, Aurangabad, Beed, Bhandara, Buladena, Chandrapur, Dhule, Ghadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Latur, Madgaon, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Pandharpur, Parbhani, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangamner, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Sindhudurg, Thane, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal

Manipur

Imphal

Meghalaya

Shillong, Ri-Bhoi

Mizoram

Aizwal

Nagaland

Dimapur, Kohima

Odisha

Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhubaneswar, Baripada, Berhampur-Ganjam, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jeypore, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Rayagada, Rourkela, Sambalpur

Puducherry

Puducherry

Punjab

Abohar, Amritsar, Banur, Barnala, Bhatinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Khanna, Ludhiana, Malout, Moga, Mohali, Muktasar, Nawanshahr, Pathankot, Patiala, Phagwara, Ropar, Sangrur

Rajasthan

Abu Road, Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali Marwar, Sikar, Sri Ganganagar, Tonk, Udaipur

Sikkim

Bardang, Gangtok

Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirapalli, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram, Virudhunagar

Telangana

Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy, Secunderabad, Siddipet, Warangal

Tripura

Agartala, Bisramganj, Khowai, Teliamura, Udaypur

Uttar Pradesh

Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Amroha, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Faizabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Kaushambi, Lucknow, Mathura, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Varanasi

Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Haldwani, Nainital, Roorkee, Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar

West Bengal

Asansol, Bankura, Berhampore, Bishnupur, Burdwan, Durgapur, Haldia, Hooghly, Kalyani, Kolkata, Greater Kolkata, Krishnagar, Siliguri

RRB Group D Exam Centres 2025 Important Points

Candidates must be aware of the following key details related to the RRB Group D exam centres before applying for the RRB Group D Examination 2025:

  • The exam centre is allotted based on the candidate’s order of preference and the availability of seats at that location.

  • The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is solely responsible for assigning exam centres to all registered candidates.

  • RRB holds the authority to add, remove, or modify any exam centre as per administrative requirements.

  • The exact details of the RRB Group D exam centre 2025 will be mentioned on the candidate’s admit card, which will be released before the examination.

  • Once the exam centre is allotted, requests for changes or modifications will not be accepted under any circumstances.

