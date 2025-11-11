RRB Group D Exam Centres 2025: Check Region-Wise List, Allotment Process, and Admit Card Details

RRB Group D Exam Centres 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) releases the complete list of RRB Group D exam centres 2025 in its official notification. Candidates must select their preferred exam centres based on their region while filling out the application form. The final RRB Group D exam centre 2025 is allotted according to the candidate’s regional preference and availability. The exact details of the RRB Group D exam centre are mentioned on the admit card, which is released before the exam date. Candidates should note that once the application form is submitted, requests to change the RRB Group D exam centre are not accepted under any circumstances. Read the full article below for a detailed list of RRB Group D exam centres 2025, including region-wise locations and other key details.

RRB Group D Exam Centres 2025 The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release details about the RRB Group D exam centres 2025 four days before the examination. Candidates can check their allotted exam city for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) by logging in with their User ID and password. The RRB Group D exam city intimation slip will display the name of the exam city and other relevant details to help candidates plan their travel in advance. However, the RRB Group D exam centre, along with the exact exam date, time, and shift, will be mentioned on the RRB Group D admit card. It’s important to note that the exam city slip is only for reference. Candidates can appear for the CBT only if they have a valid RRB Group D admit card issued by the board. RRB Group D Exam Centres List 2025 Candidates appearing for the RRB Group D Exam 2025 will need to select their preferred exam centres while filling out the online application form. The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) generally allot exam centres based on the preferences submitted by candidates. However, if seats are not available at a preferred location, the next nearest RRB Group D exam centre will be allotted.

The RRB Group D exam is conducted to recruit candidates for Level-1 posts such as Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Mechanical, and S&T), Pointsman, and other roles. Below is the detailed list of region-wise RRB Group D exam centres 2025 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Region RRB Group D Exam Centres 2025 Andaman and Nicobar Port Blair Andhra Pradesh Amalapuram, Anantapur, Bhimavaram, Challapalli, Chirala, Chittoor, Eluru, Gooty, Gudivada, Gudur, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kanchikachera, Kavali, Kurnool, Nandyal, Narasapuram, Narasaraopet, Nellore, Ongole, Prodattur, Puttur, Rajahmundry, Rajam, Rajampet, Srikakulam, Surampalem, Tadipalligudem, Tekkali, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vuzuabagran Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar, Naharlagun Assam Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Silchar, Tezpur Bihar Arrah, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Bihar Sharif, Darbhanga, Gaya, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Samastipur, Siwan Chandigarh Chandigarh Chhattisgarh Bilaspur, Durg, Bhilai, Nagpur, Raipur Delhi/NCR Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, New Delhi, Noida Goa Verma Gujarat Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Dadra, Gandhinagar, Godhra, Himatnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Mehsana, Nadiad, Navsari, Rajkot, Silvassa, Surat, Surendranagar, Vadodara, Valsad, Vapi Haryana Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Gurgaon, Hisar, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mohindergarh, Panchkula, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat, Yamuna Nagar Himachal Pradesh Baddi, Bilaspur, Dharamsala, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Palampur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Sunder Nagar, Una Jammu and Kashmir Anantnag, Awantipora, Baramulla, Jammu, Kathau, Pulwama, Samba, Srinagar, Udhampur Jharkhand Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi Karnataka Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bijapur, Chikballapur, Chikmagalpur, Davanagre, Dharwad, Gadag, Gulbarga, Hassan, Hubli, Kolar, Mangalore, Mysore, Puttur, Shimoga, Surathkal, Tumkur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada Kerala Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Trivandrum Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain Maharashtra Ahmednagar, Akola, Amaravati, Aurangabad, Beed, Bhandara, Buladena, Chandrapur, Dhule, Ghadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Latur, Madgaon, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Pandharpur, Parbhani, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangamner, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Sindhudurg, Thane, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal Manipur Imphal Meghalaya Shillong, Ri-Bhoi Mizoram Aizwal Nagaland Dimapur, Kohima Odisha Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhubaneswar, Baripada, Berhampur-Ganjam, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jeypore, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Rayagada, Rourkela, Sambalpur Puducherry Puducherry Punjab Abohar, Amritsar, Banur, Barnala, Bhatinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Khanna, Ludhiana, Malout, Moga, Mohali, Muktasar, Nawanshahr, Pathankot, Patiala, Phagwara, Ropar, Sangrur Rajasthan Abu Road, Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali Marwar, Sikar, Sri Ganganagar, Tonk, Udaipur Sikkim Bardang, Gangtok Tamil Nadu Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirapalli, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram, Virudhunagar Telangana Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy, Secunderabad, Siddipet, Warangal Tripura Agartala, Bisramganj, Khowai, Teliamura, Udaypur Uttar Pradesh Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Amroha, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Faizabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Kaushambi, Lucknow, Mathura, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Varanasi Uttarakhand Dehradun, Haldwani, Nainital, Roorkee, Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar West Bengal Asansol, Bankura, Berhampore, Bishnupur, Burdwan, Durgapur, Haldia, Hooghly, Kalyani, Kolkata, Greater Kolkata, Krishnagar, Siliguri