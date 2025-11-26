AP TET Mock Test 2025 Link Activated at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, Check Paper-Wise Exam Links Here

AP TET Mock Test 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education is all set to conduct the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025 on 10 December 2025. Candidates who are going to appear for the AP TET 2025 must be in the final stages of their preparation now. To help candidates prepare in a more structured manner, the Department of School Education has provided the facility to practice mock tests for AP TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 on its official portal- tet2dsc.apcfss.in. Candidates must take these tests to analyze their level of preparation and if required, they can make amendments in their preparation strategy before the main exam.

The AP TET 2025 is all set to be conducted on 10 December 2025 by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh. The AP TET consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. There is also a sub-division among these papers for special schools. Check the overview of the AP TET 2025: