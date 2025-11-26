AP TET Mock Test 2025 Link Activated at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, Check Paper-Wise Exam Links Here

Bihar DELED Result 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 26, 2025, 11:17 IST

AP TET Mock Test 2025: The candidates who have applied for AP TET 2025 must check the AP TET Mock test provided on the official portal of Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh. Candidates can download the paper-wise mock test PDFs from this page and start practising.

AP TET Mock Test 2025
AP TET Mock Test 2025

AP TET Mock Test 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education is all set to conduct the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025 on 10 December 2025. Candidates who are going to appear for the AP TET 2025 must be in the final stages of their preparation now. To help candidates prepare in a more structured manner, the Department of School Education has provided the facility to practice mock tests for AP TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 on its official portal- tet2dsc.apcfss.in. Candidates must take these tests to analyze their level of preparation and if required, they can make amendments in their preparation strategy before the main exam.

Download the AP TET Previous Year Papers

Check the AP TET Exam Pattern

AP TET 2025

The AP TET 2025 is all set to be conducted on 10 December 2025 by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh. The AP TET consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. There is also a sub-division among these papers for special schools. Check the overview of the AP TET 2025:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025

Conducting Body

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh

Exam Date

10 December 2025

Papers

Two- Paper 1 and Paper 2

Exam Mode

Online

Question Type

MCQs

Negative Marking

No provision for negative marking

Medium of the Exam

English and Telugu

How to Attempt AP TET 2025 Mock Test

Candidates who have prepared well for the AP TET 2025 and are now looking for alternative ways to practice more questions to enhance their preparation can practice the AP TET Mock Test from the official website- tet2dsc.apcfss.in. Follow these steps to attempt the mock test.

  • Visit the official website at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

  • On the homepage, scroll the page and look for the Mock Test section.

  • Click on the Mock Test link and a series of Paper-wise mock test links will appear on the screen.

  • Choose the Mock Test according to the paper you have applied for.

Download AP TET 2025 Mock Test PDF

Candidates must download the AP TET Mock Test PDF for Paper 1 and Paper 2 from the links provided here. The mock test will help the candidates immensely in preparing for the exam. As these mock tests are being provided through the official  authorities, the candidates can rely on them and should analyze them wisely.

PAPER IA SGT

Mock Link

PAPER IIB

Mock Link

PAPER IB

Mock Link

PAPER IIA Language Telugu

Mock Link

PAPER IIA Language Urdu

Mock Link

PAPER IIA Language Hindi

Mock Link

PAPER IIA Language KM

Mock Link

PAPER IIA Language OM

Mock Link

PAPER IIA Language Tamil

Mock Link

PAPER IIA Language English

Mock Link

PAPER IIA Language Sanskrit

Mock Link

PAPER IIA Maths

Mock Link

PAPER IIA Social

Mock Link

Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

