AP TET Mock Test 2025 Link Activated at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, Check Paper-Wise Exam Links Here

AP TET Mock Test 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education is all set to conduct the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025 on 10 December 2025. Candidates who are going to appear for the AP TET 2025 must be in the final stages of their preparation now. To help candidates prepare in a more structured manner, the Department of School Education has provided the facility to practice mock tests for AP TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 on its official portal- tet2dsc.apcfss.in. Candidates must take these tests to analyze their level of preparation and if required, they can make amendments in their preparation strategy before the main exam.
AP TET 2025
The AP TET 2025 is all set to be conducted on 10 December 2025 by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh. The AP TET consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. There is also a sub-division among these papers for special schools. Check the overview of the AP TET 2025:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh
|
Exam Date
|
10 December 2025
|
Papers
|
Two- Paper 1 and Paper 2
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Question Type
|
MCQs
|
Negative Marking
|
No provision for negative marking
|
Medium of the Exam
|
English and Telugu
How to Attempt AP TET 2025 Mock Test
Candidates who have prepared well for the AP TET 2025 and are now looking for alternative ways to practice more questions to enhance their preparation can practice the AP TET Mock Test from the official website- tet2dsc.apcfss.in. Follow these steps to attempt the mock test.
-
Visit the official website at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
-
On the homepage, scroll the page and look for the Mock Test section.
-
Click on the Mock Test link and a series of Paper-wise mock test links will appear on the screen.
-
Choose the Mock Test according to the paper you have applied for.
Download AP TET 2025 Mock Test PDF
Candidates must download the AP TET Mock Test PDF for Paper 1 and Paper 2 from the links provided here. The mock test will help the candidates immensely in preparing for the exam. As these mock tests are being provided through the official authorities, the candidates can rely on them and should analyze them wisely.
|
PAPER IA SGT
|
PAPER IIB
|
PAPER IB
|
PAPER IIA Language Telugu
|
PAPER IIA Language Urdu
|
PAPER IIA Language Hindi
|
PAPER IIA Language KM
|
PAPER IIA Language OM
|
PAPER IIA Language Tamil
|
PAPER IIA Language English
|
PAPER IIA Language Sanskrit
|
PAPER IIA Maths
|
PAPER IIA Social
