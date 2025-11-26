SSC JE Previous Year Question Papers, Download ME, CE and Electrical PYQ PDFs

SSC JE Previous Year Question Papers are a valuable resource for candidates gearing up for the Tier 1 exam, scheduled to be held on December 3 to 6. The exam is being conducted to fill 1731 vacancies for posts such as Junior Engineers in Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical in various Central Government Ministries and Departments. As a national-level examination, the competition is expected to be intense, with thousands of aspirants participating. One of the most effective ways to excel in the exam is by practicing previous year question papers.
Attempting SSC JE previous year papers not only helps candidates understand the exam pattern, important topics, and question types but also enables them to assess their weak areas. Practicing these papers with solutions regularly can also improve speed, accuracy, and overall performance, thereby boosting the chances of qualifying the exam.
SSC JE question papers are made available on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission after the completion of the exam. Candidates preparing for this test must download the question papers from the official website and use them to prepare effectively. Regular practice of SSC JE Previous Year Question Paper PDFs offer candidates a real-time experience of the exam, helping them understand the structure, types of questions, and level of difficulty. They also highlight recurring topics and commonly asked question formats from previous years.
SSC JE Civil Engineering Previous Year Papers
If you’re preparing for the SSC JE Civil Engineering Exam 2025, referring to the previous year papers will help future aspirants gauge the most recent trends and question patterns. Tabulated below are the SSC JE Previous Year Paper PDFs for Civil Engineering.
|
Dates
|
Download Links
|
January 22, 2018 (Shift 2)
|
January 22, 2018 (Shift 1)
|
January 23, 2018 (Shift 2)
|
January 23, 2018 (Shift 1)
|
January 24, 2018 (Shift 2)
|
January 24, 2018 (Shift 1)
|
January 25, 2018 (Shift 2)
|
January 25, 2018 (Shift 1)
|
January 27, 2018 (Shift 2)
|
January 27, 2018 (Shift 1)
|
January 29, 2018 (Shift 2)
|
January 29, 2018 (Shift 1)
SSC JE Mechanical Engineering Previous Year Paper
SSC JE previous year question paper was designed to test Reasoning aptitude, General Awareness, and Mechanical Engineering knoqledge. Solving it regularly allows aspirants to get familiar with the exam’s real-time difficulty level and understand the types of questions being asked.
- SSC JE Previous Year Paper Mechanical Engineering
- SSC JE Mechanical Previous Year Question Paper PDF
SSC JE Previous Year Question Paper for Electrical Engineering
Candidates can download the SSC JE Electrical Engineering Previous Year Question Paper PDF with Solution from the link provided below to review the questions that were asked in the exam.
|
SSC JE EE Previous Year Papers PDF
|January 22, 2018
|SSC JE EE Previous Year Question Paper PDF
|January 23, 2018
|January 25, 2018
SSC JE Question Paper PDF in Hindi
SSC conducts this exam to shortlist candidates for Junior Engineers posts in Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical domains. It comprises objective type questions. Aspirants can download the SSC JE Previous Year Question Paper PDFs in Hindi from the table provided below:
SSC JE Exam Pattern
SSC JE exam 2025 is divided into three sections: Reasoning aptitude, General Awareness, and General Engineering (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical). While Paper 1 comprises objective type questions, Paper 2 is a descriptive exam. Check the exam pattern in the table below:
|
SSC JE Paper-I Exam Pattern 2025
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration & Timings
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
2 Hours
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
Part A- General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or
Part B- General Engineering (Electrical) or
Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical) or
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
SSC JE Paper-II Exam Pattern 2025
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration & Timings
|
Part A- General Engineering(Civil & Structural)
OR
Part B- General Engineering (Electrical)
OR
Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical)
|
100
|
300
|
2 Hours
