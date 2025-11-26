Bihar DELEd Result 2025 OUT
SSC JE Previous Year Question Papers, Download ME, CE and Electrical PYQ PDFs

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 26, 2025, 14:20 IST

Download the SSC JE Previous Year Question Paper PDF from the link provided in the article below. Use these papers to enhance your preparation and increase your chances of qualifying upcoming SSC JE exam, scheduled for December 3 to 6.

SSC JE Previous Year Question Papers are a valuable resource for candidates gearing up for the Tier 1 exam, scheduled to be held on December 3 to 6. The exam is being conducted to fill 1731 vacancies for posts such as Junior Engineers in Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical in various Central Government Ministries and Departments. As a national-level examination, the competition is expected to be intense, with thousands of aspirants participating. One of the most effective ways to excel in the exam is by practicing previous year question papers.

Attempting SSC JE previous year papers not only helps candidates understand the exam pattern, important topics, and question types but also enables them to assess their weak areas. Practicing these papers with solutions regularly can also improve speed, accuracy, and overall performance, thereby boosting the chances of qualifying the exam.

SSC JE question papers are made available on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission after the completion of the exam. Candidates preparing for this test must download the question papers from the official website and use them to prepare effectively. Regular practice of SSC JE Previous Year Question Paper PDFs offer candidates a real-time experience of the exam, helping them understand the structure, types of questions, and level of difficulty. They also highlight recurring topics and commonly asked question formats from previous years.

Also, check: SSC JE Salary

SSC JE Civil Engineering Previous Year Papers

If you’re preparing for the SSC JE Civil Engineering Exam 2025, referring to the previous year papers will help future aspirants gauge the most recent trends and question patterns. Tabulated below are the SSC JE Previous Year Paper PDFs for Civil Engineering.

Dates

Download Links

January 22, 2018 (Shift 2)

Download PDF

January 22, 2018 (Shift 1)

Download PDF

January 23, 2018 (Shift 2)

Download PDF

January 23, 2018 (Shift 1)

Download PDF

January 24, 2018 (Shift 2)

Download PDF

January 24, 2018 (Shift 1)

Download PDF

January 25, 2018 (Shift 2)

Download PDF

January 25, 2018 (Shift 1)

Download PDF

January 27, 2018 (Shift 2)

Download PDF

January 27, 2018 (Shift 1)

Download PDF

January 29, 2018 (Shift 2)

Download PDF

January 29, 2018 (Shift 1)

Download PDF

SSC JE Mechanical Engineering Previous Year Paper

SSC JE previous year question paper was designed to test Reasoning aptitude, General Awareness, and Mechanical Engineering knoqledge. Solving it regularly allows aspirants to get familiar with the exam’s real-time difficulty level and understand the types of questions being asked.

SSC JE Previous Year Question Paper for Electrical Engineering

Candidates can download the SSC JE Electrical Engineering Previous Year Question Paper PDF with Solution from the link provided below to review the questions that were asked in the exam.

SSC JE EE Previous Year Papers PDF
January 22, 2018 SSC JE EE Previous Year Question Paper PDF
January 23, 2018

SSC JE Electrical Previous Year Paper PDF
January 25, 2018

SSC JE Previous Year Question Paper

SSC JE Question Paper PDF in Hindi

SSC conducts this exam to shortlist candidates for Junior Engineers posts in Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical domains. It comprises objective type questions. Aspirants can download the SSC JE Previous Year Question Paper PDFs in Hindi from the table provided below:

SSC JE Exam Pattern

SSC JE exam 2025 is divided into three sections: Reasoning aptitude, General Awareness, and General Engineering (Civil/Electrical/Mechanical). While Paper 1 comprises objective type questions, Paper 2 is a descriptive exam. Check the exam pattern in the table below:

SSC JE Paper-I Exam Pattern 2025

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration & Timings

General Awareness

50

50

2 Hours

General Intelligence and Reasoning

50

50

Part A- General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or

Part B- General Engineering (Electrical) or

Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical) or

100

100

Total

200

200

SSC JE Paper-II Exam Pattern 2025

Subjects

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration & Timings

Part A- General Engineering(Civil & Structural)

OR

Part B- General Engineering (Electrical)

OR

Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical)

100

300

2 Hours

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

