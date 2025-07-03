SSC JE Salary 2025: In-Hand Salary, Pay Scale, Perks & Job Profile

SSC JE Salary: The Staff Selection Commission aims to fill 1340 vacancies for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) posts. This is an excellent opportunity for engineering graduates seeking a secure government job with strong career growth prospects. The salary of a Junior Engineer is structured according to the pay level 6 as per the 7th Central Pay Commission guidelines. Selected candidates will receive basic pay of Rs 35400 per month plus allowances admissible to the post. They must also review the job profile to evaluate whether their qualifications and skills match the job requirements. Scroll down to learn more about the SSC JE salary after the 7th Pay Commission, allowances, job profile, and other relevant details. SSC JE Salary SSC Junior Engineer is a highly sought-after opportunity for candidates who have completed their engineering degree/Diploma. Every year, it draws a huge number of candidates due to its job security, attractive pay, and career growth. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the Computer-Based Examination, followed by Document verification. The appointed candidates are liable to serve anywhere in India. The salary structure for the SSC JE post falls under pay level-6, ranging from Rs. 35400 to Rs. 112400. Additionally, they will also receive numerous perks and allowances in their annual package.

SSC Junior Engineer Salary Structure Familiarity with the SSC JE salary structure can help you understand the financial offering and growth opportunities associated with the post. These positions are classified as Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial and adhere to the pay structure set by the 7th Central Pay Commission. Here is the comprehensive breakdown of the SSC JE salary structure tabulated below. Components Amount Basic Pay Rs 35400 Pay Scale Rs. 35400 to Rs. 112400 Pay Level Level 6 HRA Rs 3000 to Rs 10,000 (approx, Depending on City Category) DA Rs 6,000 (approx) Travelling Allowances Rs 1800-Rs 3600 (approx, Depending on City Category) Gross Salary Rs 46,000-Rs 54000 (approx) SSC JE Salary in Hand SSC JE in hand salary comprises basic pay, numerous allowances, and applicable deductions as per the government guidelines. Initially, the selected candidates will receive basic pay of Rs. 35400 per month, which can eventually increase up to Rs. 112400 as maximum basic pay. Along with basic pay, they will also be entitled to allowances like DA, HRA, etc, depending on their posting city.

Also, read: SSC JE Apply Online SSC Junior Engineer Salary: Perks & Allowances There are various perks, benefits, and allowances offered along with basic pay to the candidates recruited as Junior Engineers in the SSC. The allowance rate differs depending on the location of your posting. The list of allowances included in the SSC JE salary per month is as follows: House Rent Allowances

Dearness Allowances

Medical Allowances

Travelling Allowances

Other Relevant Allowances SSC JE Job Profile The primary role of a SSC Junior Engineer is to develop, implement, and handle all the engineering tasks relevant to their discipline. Some of the crucial roles and responsibilities included in the SSC JE Job Profile are as follows: Handle all the day-to-day activities of the work sites to ensure adherence to safety protocols and implementation of the project plan.

To support the project planning by helping with budget estimation, material selection, and deadline scheduling.

To create reports and keep all the records of the project.

To perform all the duties and tasks assigned by seniors.