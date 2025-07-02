SSC JE 2025 Apply Online Begins at ssc.gov.in, Register Now for 1340 Posts - Check Application Form Date, Fees and Other More Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Jul 2, 2025, 10:59 IST
SSC JE Apply Online 2025 Process Starts for 1340 vacancies at ssc.gov.in, Direct Registration Link Here
SSC JE Apply Online 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the online application process for the SSC JE 2025 exam starting June 30. Candidates interested in securing a government job as a Junior Engineer (JE) in various departments can submit their applications through the official website – ssc.gov.in. The deadline for submission of application form is July 21, while the last date to pay the application fee is July 22. The SSC JE exam date for Paper 1 is October 27 to 31.
According to the SSC JE 2025 Notification, this recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1340 JE vacancies across Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical. Candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying.

SSC JE Apply Online 2025

The process of SSC JE Apply Online began on June 30 and will conclude on July 21. Paper 1 is scheduled for October 27th to 31st. The selection process includes a Computer-Based Test (Paper 1 & Paper 2) followed by document verification. Selected candidates will be appointed as Junior Engineers with an attractive pay scale in Level-6 (Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400) under the 7th CPC.

How to Fill SSC JE Application Form

SSC initiated the registration process for the Junior Engineer 2025 Exam with the release of the official notification. Interested candidates need to register online and submit their applications by July 21. However, it is important to note that the application process encompasses several steps such as online registration, uploading of the scanned documents, and fee payment. Missing any of the steps can lead to application rejection.

SSC JE Registration 2025

1. Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

2. Go to the “Apply” tab provided on the homepage and click on the link titled “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025”.

3. You will be redirected to a new webpage.

4. Click on “Register Now” button under the login section to begin the registration.

5. Provide personal details like name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID to generate your registration number and password.

6. Once done, you will receive login credentials on your email ID.

Steps to Apply Online for SSC JE 2025 at ssc.gov.in

1. Log in using your registration ID and password.

2. Fill in the required personal and educational qualification details.

3. Choose your preferred examination center.

4. Preview all details before proceeding to the next step.

Upload Photo and Signature for SSC JE Application

The next step is the submission of necessary documents. To submit the application forms, candidates must upload scanned images of their passport-size photograph and signature as per the specified dimensions:

Document

Size

Format

Photograph

20 KB to 50 KB

JPEG

Signature

10 KB to 20 KB

JPEG

Ensure both images are clear and recent to avoid rejection of the SSC JE online form.

Pay SSC JE Application Fee

The application fee for SSC JE exam is Rs 100. However, women candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, PwD, and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the fee. The SSC JE application fee must be paid through Debit/Credit Card, UPI, Net Banking, or SBI e-challan before 22 July.

SSC JE Apply Online 2025 Link

The commission activated the SSC JE apply online link on its official website. We have provided the direct link below for your convenience.

Direct Link to Apply for SSC JE 2025

SSC JE Apply Online 2025 Last Date

The last date to submit SSC JE 2025 application form is July 21. The application correction window will be open from August 1 to 2. Tabulated below are the important dates that you must know to avoid missing any deadlines.

Events

Dates

SSC JE 2025 Notification Release Date

30th June 2025

Application Form Starts

30th June 2025

Last Day to Apply Online

21st July 2025 (11 pm)

Last Date to Pay SSC JE Application Fee

22nd July 2025

Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges

1st and 2nd August

SSC JE Paper 1 Exam Date 2025

27th to 31st October 2025

