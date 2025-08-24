Today’s School Assembly Headlines (25th August 2025): CBI Raids Anil Ambani's Residence in Mumbai, Stay Updated With Important News Headlines of National, International, Sports and Important Education News

25th August, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Stories on global issues, local news, and school events help children see the world from a wider angle. By considering the relationships between different events and how they could impact our lives, students can engage in critical thinking while they watch these news shows. At school assemblies, a range of topics are discussed, some of which are unrelated to the classroom. View the headlines for each of the following:
International News for School Assembly
-
UN-backed report warns of famine crisis in Gaza, attributing the situation to Israel’s actions.
-
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Pakistan’s Army Chief to discuss security and counter-terror measures
-
Kim Jong Un Oversees Test of New Air Defense Missiles
-
Jaishankar Responds to US Criticism of Russian Oil Purchases
-
Russia Captures Two More Villages in Ukraine's Donetsk
Also Check:
National News for School Assembly
-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted raids at the Mumbai residence of former Reliance Communications chairman Anil Ambani
-
India Signs Deal with French Firm Safran for Fifth-Generation Jet Engines
-
PM Narendra Modi visits Bihar’s Begusarai, inaugurates the Aunta-Simaria bridge with CM Nitish Kumar.
-
OpenAI to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year.
-
Aadhaar card now valid for voter roll revision, Supreme Court informs Election Commission.
Sports News for School Assembly
-
Dream11 ban puts Team India’s jersey sponsorship at risk ahead of Asia Cup 2025.
-
Navi Mumbai replaces Bengaluru as host city for Women’s ICC ODI World Cup matches.
-
Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan clinches gold in 10m air rifle at Asian Shooting Championships.
-
Keshav Maharaj Earns T20I Recall After Top ODI Ranking
Thought of the day:
“A kind word can brighten someone's day.”
Word of the day:
Conscientious
Meaning: Wishing to do what is right, especially to do one's work or duty thoroughly and carefully.
Example: "Aarav is a conscientious student who always completes his homework on time and helps others in class."
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
Other Related Links
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation