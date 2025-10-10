11th October, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Every update adds to the world story, whether it is about politics, foreign affairs, sports, the key points, or financial regulations. Here are the top stories of the day for 11th October, 2025. It's critical to stay current on events in India and throughout the world. Every piece of news, whether it be about politics, sports, international affairs, or financial regulations, adds to the global story.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the first bullet train in India will be operational by August 2027.
-
NEET PG results of 22 candidates cancelled for malpractice.
-
IISc Bangalore ranked as India's top university as per the World University Rankings 2026.
-
ISB and Emeritus launch a programme on venture capital and private equity.
-
Chief Justice Gavai talks about the shoe attack incident that took place in the Court.
-
Minister Shivraj Chouhan highlights self-reliant goals in new farm plans.
-
Haryana’s top police officer charged in IPS officer suicide case.
-
Uttarakhand’s Hemkund Sahib shrine will close soon for winter.
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Britain selected 82 jobs for temporary work visas to manage labour gaps.
-
As Afghan Taliban Minister begins first India visit.
-
Israel approves deal outline with Hamas for hostage release.
-
Taiwan unveils ‘T-Dome’ air defence to counter China.
-
A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Mindanao in the Philippines.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Rahim Ali’s goal helps India draw 1–1 with Singapore.
-
Kasparov shocks Anand, takes an early lead in Clutch Chess.
-
India win toss, bat first in 2nd Test vs West Indies.
10 Exciting Questions for School Assembly:
-
Question: What is the primary component of glass?
Answer: Silica (Silicon Dioxide).
-
Question: Who was the longest-reigning monarch in British history?
Answer: Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Question: What is the term for a severe lack of rain over a prolonged period?
Answer: Drought.
-
Question: In what year did Christopher Columbus first reach the Americas?
Answer: 1492.
-
Question: Which famous structure in Rome was primarily used for gladiatorial contests?
Answer: The Colosseum.
-
Question: What is the speed of light in a vacuum (approximately)?
Answer: 299,792,458 meters per second.
-
Question: What is the largest bone in the human body?
Answer: The Femur (thigh bone).
-
Question: What is the highest-grossing film of all time (excluding inflation)?
Answer: Avatar.
-
Question: Which country is the origin of the martial art Taekwondo?
Answer: South Korea.
-
Question: What is the unit of measurement for frequency?
Answer: Hertz (Hz).
Thought of the day:
"Today's efforts are tomorrow's results.”
Word of the day:
Garrulous
Meaning: excessively talkative, especially about trivial matters.
Example: "We avoided sitting next to the garrulous tourist on the bus because we knew he wouldn't stop chatting for the entire trip. "
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
