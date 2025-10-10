NMAT Previous Year Cutoff; Check Institute-wise Qualifying Marks

SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025
NMAT Previous Year Cutoff: The NMAT cutoff is the minimum marks required to proceed further in the MBA admission process. Check the NMAT Previous Year Cutoff trends and other details on this page.

NMAT Previous Year Cutoff
NMAT Previous Year Cutoff: The NMAT cutoff marks or ranks are typically announced by the participating institutes for admission to the MBA programs. Those who obtain more than or equivalent to these cutoff scores are considered eligible for the further admission process. The cutoff for NMAT varies for every institute. Therefore, candidates aspiring for the upcoming NMAT exam should analyse the NMAT previous year cutoff of their desired college to gain insights into the competition trends and set target scores in their preparation. Further details about the previous year's cutoffs for the NMAT exam are discussed below for the candidate’s reference.

NMAT Previous Year Cutoff

The NMAT entrance test is conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) for admission to the MBA programs at SVKM's NMIMS and other top B-Schools in India. MBA aspirants should check the NMAT cutoff of different institutes, as it helps them identify where their current exam readiness matches the past cutoff requirements of their desired college, and allows them to make necessary improvements in their strategies accordingly. Various factors are considered when determining the NMAT exam cutoff, including the number of test-takers, exam difficulty level, reservation policies, etc. In this article, we have compiled the NMAT previous year cutoff of different MBA colleges to guide candidates in the right direction.

NMAT Previous Year Cutoff Trends

The NMAT cutoff is the minimum marks required to proceed further in the MBA admission process. Each NMAT participating institute sets its own cut-off scores individually. Typically, the cutoffs are released both section-wise and overall for admission to different MBA courses. The overall NMAT cutoff usually lies between 150-240+. Aspirants should analyse the NMAT previous year cutoff to get an idea of the changes (increase or decrease) in cutoff over the years and plan their strategy for the upcoming entrance test accordingly. Here we have compiled the previous year cutoff for NMAT for the ease of the candidates.

NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2024

Here is the NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2024 for MBA admissions shared below for reference purposes. Candidates will be shortlisted for the NMIMS MBA admission process based on the NMAT cutoff outlined by the authorities.

Program

LR

LS

QS

NMAT Cutoff 2024

MBA Mumbai

62

62

62

209

MBA HR

62

62

62

209

MBA Business Analytics

62

62

62

209

MBA Digital Transformation

62

62

62

209

MBA Pharmaceutical Management

50

50

50

190

MBA Bangalore

62

62

62

209

MBA Navi Mumbai

62

62

62

209

MBA Hyderabad

62

62

62

209

MBA Indore

62

62

62

209

NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2023

Here is the section-wise and overall NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2023 for the MBA course shared below for the reference of the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.

Program

LR

LS

QS

Total NMAT Cutoff 2023

MBA Mumbai

71

76

71

234

MBA HR

71

76

71

234

MBA Business Analytics

68

70

69

225

MBA Digital Transformation

67

69

66

222

MBA Pharmaceutical Management

50

50

50

185

MBA Bangalore

65

70

64

222

MBA Navi Mumbai

65

70

64

222

MBA Hyderabad

60

60

60

206

MBA Indore

60

60

60

206

NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2022

Here is the NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2022 for all the MBA programs tabulated below for the clarity of the candidates.

Program

LR

LS

QS

Total NMAT Cutoff

MBA Mumbai

71

76

69

232

MBA HR

71

76

69

232

MBA Business Analytics

68

70

67

225

MBA Digital Transformation

68

70

67

225

MBA Pharmaceutical Management

50

50

50

185

MBA Bangalore

65

70

64

224

MBA Navi Mumbai

65

70

64

224

MBA Hyderabad

60

60

60

206

MBA Indore

60

60

60

206

NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2021

Have a look at the NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2021 for all the MBA programs tabulated below for the reference of the aspirants.

Program

LR

LS

QS

Total NMAT Cutoff

MBA Mumbai

71

76

70

232

MBA HR

71

76

70

232

MBA Business Analytics

65

70

64

215

MBA Digital Transformation

60

65

60

210

MBA Bangalore

65

70

64

224

MBA Navi Mumbai

65

70

64

224

MBA Hyderabad

60

65

60

210

MBA Indore

60

65

60

210

NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2020

Given below is the NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2020 for all the MBA programs for the ease of the aspirants.

Program

LR

LS

QS

Total NMAT Cutoff

MBA Mumbai

76

76

76

235

MBA HR

76

76

76

235

MBA Business Analytics

60

60

60

210

MBA Digital Transformation

60

60

60

210

MBA Bangalore

73

73

73

230

MBA Navi Mumbai

73

73

73

230

MBA Hyderabad

55

55

55

200

MBA Indore

55

55

55

200

Factors Affecting NMAT Cutoff

There are various factors considered responsible for deciding the NMAT cutoff. Some of them are discussed below:

  • Total Number of Test-takers

  • Seat Availability

  • Difficulty Level

  • Reservation Policies

  • NMAT Previous Year Cutoff

