NMAT Previous Year Cutoff; Check Institute-wise Qualifying Marks

NMAT Previous Year Cutoff: The NMAT cutoff marks or ranks are typically announced by the participating institutes for admission to the MBA programs. Those who obtain more than or equivalent to these cutoff scores are considered eligible for the further admission process. The cutoff for NMAT varies for every institute. Therefore, candidates aspiring for the upcoming NMAT exam should analyse the NMAT previous year cutoff of their desired college to gain insights into the competition trends and set target scores in their preparation. Further details about the previous year's cutoffs for the NMAT exam are discussed below for the candidate’s reference. NMAT Previous Year Cutoff The NMAT entrance test is conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) for admission to the MBA programs at SVKM's NMIMS and other top B-Schools in India. MBA aspirants should check the NMAT cutoff of different institutes, as it helps them identify where their current exam readiness matches the past cutoff requirements of their desired college, and allows them to make necessary improvements in their strategies accordingly. Various factors are considered when determining the NMAT exam cutoff, including the number of test-takers, exam difficulty level, reservation policies, etc. In this article, we have compiled the NMAT previous year cutoff of different MBA colleges to guide candidates in the right direction.

NMAT Previous Year Cutoff Trends The NMAT cutoff is the minimum marks required to proceed further in the MBA admission process. Each NMAT participating institute sets its own cut-off scores individually. Typically, the cutoffs are released both section-wise and overall for admission to different MBA courses. The overall NMAT cutoff usually lies between 150-240+. Aspirants should analyse the NMAT previous year cutoff to get an idea of the changes (increase or decrease) in cutoff over the years and plan their strategy for the upcoming entrance test accordingly. Here we have compiled the previous year cutoff for NMAT for the ease of the candidates. NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2024 Here is the NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2024 for MBA admissions shared below for reference purposes. Candidates will be shortlisted for the NMIMS MBA admission process based on the NMAT cutoff outlined by the authorities.

Program LR LS QS NMAT Cutoff 2024 MBA Mumbai 62 62 62 209 MBA HR 62 62 62 209 MBA Business Analytics 62 62 62 209 MBA Digital Transformation 62 62 62 209 MBA Pharmaceutical Management 50 50 50 190 MBA Bangalore 62 62 62 209 MBA Navi Mumbai 62 62 62 209 MBA Hyderabad 62 62 62 209 MBA Indore 62 62 62 209 NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2023 Here is the section-wise and overall NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2023 for the MBA course shared below for the reference of the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam. Program LR LS QS Total NMAT Cutoff 2023 MBA Mumbai 71 76 71 234 MBA HR 71 76 71 234 MBA Business Analytics 68 70 69 225 MBA Digital Transformation 67 69 66 222 MBA Pharmaceutical Management 50 50 50 185 MBA Bangalore 65 70 64 222 MBA Navi Mumbai 65 70 64 222 MBA Hyderabad 60 60 60 206 MBA Indore 60 60 60 206

NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2022 Here is the NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2022 for all the MBA programs tabulated below for the clarity of the candidates. Program LR LS QS Total NMAT Cutoff MBA Mumbai 71 76 69 232 MBA HR 71 76 69 232 MBA Business Analytics 68 70 67 225 MBA Digital Transformation 68 70 67 225 MBA Pharmaceutical Management 50 50 50 185 MBA Bangalore 65 70 64 224 MBA Navi Mumbai 65 70 64 224 MBA Hyderabad 60 60 60 206 MBA Indore 60 60 60 206 NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2021 Have a look at the NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2021 for all the MBA programs tabulated below for the reference of the aspirants. Program LR LS QS Total NMAT Cutoff MBA Mumbai 71 76 70 232 MBA HR 71 76 70 232 MBA Business Analytics 65 70 64 215 MBA Digital Transformation 60 65 60 210 MBA Bangalore 65 70 64 224 MBA Navi Mumbai 65 70 64 224 MBA Hyderabad 60 65 60 210 MBA Indore 60 65 60 210