NMAT Previous Year Cutoff; Check Institute-wise Qualifying Marks

NMAT Previous Year Cutoff: The NMAT cutoff marks or ranks are typically announced by the participating institutes for admission to the MBA programs. Those who obtain more than or equivalent to these cutoff scores are considered eligible for the further admission process. The cutoff for NMAT varies for every institute. Therefore, candidates aspiring for the upcoming NMAT exam should analyse the NMAT previous year cutoff of their desired college to gain insights into the competition trends and set target scores in their preparation. Further details about the previous year's cutoffs for the NMAT exam are discussed below for the candidate’s reference.
The NMAT entrance test is conducted by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) for admission to the MBA programs at SVKM's NMIMS and other top B-Schools in India. MBA aspirants should check the NMAT cutoff of different institutes, as it helps them identify where their current exam readiness matches the past cutoff requirements of their desired college, and allows them to make necessary improvements in their strategies accordingly. Various factors are considered when determining the NMAT exam cutoff, including the number of test-takers, exam difficulty level, reservation policies, etc. In this article, we have compiled the NMAT previous year cutoff of different MBA colleges to guide candidates in the right direction.
NMAT Previous Year Cutoff Trends
The NMAT cutoff is the minimum marks required to proceed further in the MBA admission process. Each NMAT participating institute sets its own cut-off scores individually. Typically, the cutoffs are released both section-wise and overall for admission to different MBA courses. The overall NMAT cutoff usually lies between 150-240+. Aspirants should analyse the NMAT previous year cutoff to get an idea of the changes (increase or decrease) in cutoff over the years and plan their strategy for the upcoming entrance test accordingly. Here we have compiled the previous year cutoff for NMAT for the ease of the candidates.
NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2024
Here is the NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2024 for MBA admissions shared below for reference purposes. Candidates will be shortlisted for the NMIMS MBA admission process based on the NMAT cutoff outlined by the authorities.
|
Program
|
LR
|
LS
|
QS
|
NMAT Cutoff 2024
|
MBA Mumbai
|
62
|
62
|
62
|
209
|
MBA HR
|
62
|
62
|
62
|
209
|
MBA Business Analytics
|
62
|
62
|
62
|
209
|
MBA Digital Transformation
|
62
|
62
|
62
|
209
|
MBA Pharmaceutical Management
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
190
|
MBA Bangalore
|
62
|
62
|
62
|
209
|
MBA Navi Mumbai
|
62
|
62
|
62
|
209
|
MBA Hyderabad
|
62
|
62
|
62
|
209
|
MBA Indore
|
62
|
62
|
62
|
209
NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2023
Here is the section-wise and overall NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2023 for the MBA course shared below for the reference of the candidates aspiring for the upcoming exam.
|
Program
|
LR
|
LS
|
QS
|
Total NMAT Cutoff 2023
|
MBA Mumbai
|
71
|
76
|
71
|
234
|
MBA HR
|
71
|
76
|
71
|
234
|
MBA Business Analytics
|
68
|
70
|
69
|
225
|
MBA Digital Transformation
|
67
|
69
|
66
|
222
|
MBA Pharmaceutical Management
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
185
|
MBA Bangalore
|
65
|
70
|
64
|
222
|
MBA Navi Mumbai
|
65
|
70
|
64
|
222
|
MBA Hyderabad
|
60
|
60
|
60
|
206
|
MBA Indore
|
60
|
60
|
60
|
206
NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2022
Here is the NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2022 for all the MBA programs tabulated below for the clarity of the candidates.
|
Program
|
LR
|
LS
|
QS
|
Total NMAT Cutoff
|
MBA Mumbai
|
71
|
76
|
69
|
232
|
MBA HR
|
71
|
76
|
69
|
232
|
MBA Business Analytics
|
68
|
70
|
67
|
225
|
MBA Digital Transformation
|
68
|
70
|
67
|
225
|
MBA Pharmaceutical Management
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
185
|
MBA Bangalore
|
65
|
70
|
64
|
224
|
MBA Navi Mumbai
|
65
|
70
|
64
|
224
|
MBA Hyderabad
|
60
|
60
|
60
|
206
|
MBA Indore
|
60
|
60
|
60
|
206
NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2021
Have a look at the NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2021 for all the MBA programs tabulated below for the reference of the aspirants.
|
Program
|
LR
|
LS
|
QS
|
Total NMAT Cutoff
|
MBA Mumbai
|
71
|
76
|
70
|
232
|
MBA HR
|
71
|
76
|
70
|
232
|
MBA Business Analytics
|
65
|
70
|
64
|
215
|
MBA Digital Transformation
|
60
|
65
|
60
|
210
|
MBA Bangalore
|
65
|
70
|
64
|
224
|
MBA Navi Mumbai
|
65
|
70
|
64
|
224
|
MBA Hyderabad
|
60
|
65
|
60
|
210
|
MBA Indore
|
60
|
65
|
60
|
210
NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2020
Given below is the NMIMS NMAT Cutoff 2020 for all the MBA programs for the ease of the aspirants.
|
Program
|
LR
|
LS
|
QS
|
Total NMAT Cutoff
|
MBA Mumbai
|
76
|
76
|
76
|
235
|
MBA HR
|
76
|
76
|
76
|
235
|
MBA Business Analytics
|
60
|
60
|
60
|
210
|
MBA Digital Transformation
|
60
|
60
|
60
|
210
|
MBA Bangalore
|
73
|
73
|
73
|
230
|
MBA Navi Mumbai
|
73
|
73
|
73
|
230
|
MBA Hyderabad
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
200
|
MBA Indore
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
200
Factors Affecting NMAT Cutoff
There are various factors considered responsible for deciding the NMAT cutoff. Some of them are discussed below:
-
Total Number of Test-takers
-
Seat Availability
-
Difficulty Level
-
Reservation Policies
-
NMAT Previous Year Cutoff
