CLAT UG 2026 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit, Marks Required and Key Information

Check CLAT UG 2026 Eligibility Criteria Here
CLAT UG 2026 Eligibility: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced the CLAT 2026 exam date — the test will be conducted on Sunday, December 7, 2025. The application process began on August 1, 2025, and will remain open until October 31, 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied should complete their registration before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Before applying, aspirants must thoroughly review the CLAT UG 2026 eligibility criteria, including details on educational qualifications, minimum marks, age limit, and nationality requirements.

This article provides a comprehensive overview of the CLAT 2026 eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Consortium of NLUs for admission to five-year integrated LL.B. programmes offered by participating National Law Universities across India.

Also Check| CLAT 2026 Exam Date: Check Exam, Registration Schedule and Other Key Details

CLAT UG 2026 Highlights

Before applying for the exam, candidates should be aware of the key details related to CLAT 2026, including important dates, eligibility requirements, and exam-level information. The table below provides a quick overview of all essential highlights.

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)

Conducting Body

Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs)

Exam Level

National

Courses Offered

5-year Integrated LLB Programmes – BA LLB, BBA LLB, B.Sc LLB, B.Com LLB, B.Tech LLB – and LLM.

CLAT 2026 Exam Date

December 7, 2025 (Sunday)

Application Dates

August 1 – October 31, 2025

Official Website

consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Qualification Required

Class 12 or equivalent (appearing or passed)

Minimum Marks

45% (General/OBC/PwD/NRI/PIO/OCI); 40% (SC/ST)

Age Limit

No upper age limit

Nationality

Indian and NRI/PIO/OCI/Foreign Nationals

Attempts Allowed

Unlimited

CLAT UG 2026 Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for CLAT UG 2026 include the following parameters:

  • Educational Qualification
  • Minimum Marks Requirement
  • Age Limit
  • Nationality and Reservation Policy

Let’s look at each criterion in detail.

1. Educational Qualification

  • To be eligible for CLAT UG 2026, candidates must have completed or be appearing in their Class 12 (10+2) or equivalent examination from a recognized board or institution.
  • Candidates appearing in the Class 12 board exam in 2026 are also eligible to apply, provided they produce proof of passing the exam at the time of admission.
  • The stream (Arts, Science, or Commerce) does not matter — students from any background can apply.

2. Minimum Marks Required

Candidates must secure the following minimum percentage of marks in their qualifying examination:

Category

Minimum Marks Required

General / OBC / PWD

45% marks

SC / ST

40% marks

Note: Candidates who do not meet the minimum marks criteria at the time of admission will not be considered eligible, even if they have cleared the CLAT exam.

3. CLAT UG 2026 Age Limit

  • There is no upper age limit for appearing in the CLAT UG 2026 exam.
  • The Bar Council of India (BCI) removed the upper age restriction for law admissions, allowing candidates of any age to pursue law degrees.

This means both school-going students and working professionals can apply for CLAT 2026 if they meet other eligibility norms.

4. Nationality Criteria

  • Indian citizens are eligible to apply for CLAT 2026.
  • NRI, PIO, OCI, and foreign nationals can also apply for admission under specific NRI or foreign national categories at certain NLUs.
  • Such candidates may have to follow separate admission procedures or produce relevant documents (like passport or OCI card).

Important Points to Remember

  • Candidates must ensure their Class 12 marksheets and certificates are available at the time of counselling/admission.
  • In case of any discrepancy in the eligibility documents, the Consortium reserves the right to cancel candidature.
  • The medium of the CLAT exam will be English only.
  • There is no age bar and no restriction on the number of attempts.

Eligibility Criteria for Courses Offered Through CLAT 2026

Candidates seeking admission through CLAT 2026 must ensure that they meet the course-specific eligibility requirements prescribed by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). Admission will be granted only to those who fulfill all the eligibility conditions for the respective programme. If a candidate fails to meet the prescribed criteria at any stage, their candidature or admission may be cancelled. The table below provides the course-wise eligibility criteria for all programmes offered through CLAT 2026.

Course Name

Eligibility Criteria

BA LL.B

• The candidate must have completed Class 12 (10+2) or equivalent from a recognised board (state or central).
• Must have secured a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate (40% for SC/ST candidates).
• Must have passing marks in all subjects of Class 12.

BBA LL.B

• The applicant must have passed 10+2 or equivalent from a recognised state or central board.
• Should have obtained at least 45% marks in aggregate (40% for reserved category candidates).
• Must have passed in all subjects.

B.Com LL.B

• Must have completed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board.
• Should have scored a minimum of 45% aggregate marks (40% for SC/ST).
• Must have passed all subjects in the qualifying examination.

B.Sc LL.B

• The candidate must have passed Class 12 (Science stream) from a recognised board.
• Must have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology as core subjects.
• Should have obtained at least 45% aggregate marks (40% for SC/ST).

B.Tech LL.B

• Must have completed Class 12 (Science stream) from a recognised board.
• Must have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.
• Should have scored a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate (40% for reserved category candidates).

LL.M (Postgraduate Programme)

• Must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Law (LL.B or equivalent) from a recognised university.
• Should have secured at least 55% marks (50% for SC/ST candidates).
• Final-year law students awaiting results are also eligible to apply.

Important Instructions for CLAT 2026 Applicants

  • Students appearing in the final year of their qualifying examination (Class 12 for UG) are eligible to apply, provided they submit proof of qualification at the time of admission.
  • There is no upper age limit to apply for CLAT UG 2026 as per the latest guidelines issued by the Consortium.
  • Candidates must ensure that their educational certificates and mark sheets are valid and issued by recognised boards/universities.

The CLAT UG 2026 eligibility criteria are quite straightforward — students must have passed or be appearing in their Class 12 exam with at least 45% marks (40% for SC/ST). With no age limit and the application window open till October 31, 2025, aspirants should ensure they meet the requirements and apply early through the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in. 

Gurmeet Kaur
Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content. She is a Science graduate and has a PG diploma in Computer Applications. At jagranjosh.com, she creates content on Science and Mathematics for school students. She creates explainer and analytical articles aimed at providing academic guidance to students. She can be reached at gurmeet.kaur@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

