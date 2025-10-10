CLAT UG 2026 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit, Marks Required and Key Information

CLAT UG 2026 Eligibility: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced the CLAT 2026 exam date — the test will be conducted on Sunday, December 7, 2025. The application process began on August 1, 2025, and will remain open until October 31, 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied should complete their registration before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. Before applying, aspirants must thoroughly review the CLAT UG 2026 eligibility criteria, including details on educational qualifications, minimum marks, age limit, and nationality requirements. This article provides a comprehensive overview of the CLAT 2026 eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Consortium of NLUs for admission to five-year integrated LL.B. programmes offered by participating National Law Universities across India.

Also Check| CLAT 2026 Exam Date: Check Exam, Registration Schedule and Other Key Details CLAT UG 2026 Highlights Before applying for the exam, candidates should be aware of the key details related to CLAT 2026, including important dates, eligibility requirements, and exam-level information. The table below provides a quick overview of all essential highlights. Particulars Details Exam Name Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Conducting Body Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) Exam Level National Courses Offered 5-year Integrated LLB Programmes – BA LLB, BBA LLB, B.Sc LLB, B.Com LLB, B.Tech LLB – and LLM. CLAT 2026 Exam Date December 7, 2025 (Sunday) Application Dates August 1 – October 31, 2025 Official Website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Qualification Required Class 12 or equivalent (appearing or passed) Minimum Marks 45% (General/OBC/PwD/NRI/PIO/OCI); 40% (SC/ST) Age Limit No upper age limit Nationality Indian and NRI/PIO/OCI/Foreign Nationals Attempts Allowed Unlimited

CLAT UG 2026 Eligibility Criteria The eligibility criteria for CLAT UG 2026 include the following parameters: Educational Qualification

Minimum Marks Requirement

Age Limit

Nationality and Reservation Policy Let’s look at each criterion in detail. 1. Educational Qualification To be eligible for CLAT UG 2026, candidates must have completed or be appearing in their Class 12 (10+2) or equivalent examination from a recognized board or institution.

Candidates appearing in the Class 12 board exam in 2026 are also eligible to apply, provided they produce proof of passing the exam at the time of admission.

The stream (Arts, Science, or Commerce) does not matter — students from any background can apply. 2. Minimum Marks Required Candidates must secure the following minimum percentage of marks in their qualifying examination:

Category Minimum Marks Required General / OBC / PWD 45% marks SC / ST 40% marks Note: Candidates who do not meet the minimum marks criteria at the time of admission will not be considered eligible, even if they have cleared the CLAT exam. 3. CLAT UG 2026 Age Limit There is no upper age limit for appearing in the CLAT UG 2026 exam.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) removed the upper age restriction for law admissions, allowing candidates of any age to pursue law degrees. This means both school-going students and working professionals can apply for CLAT 2026 if they meet other eligibility norms. 4. Nationality Criteria Indian citizens are eligible to apply for CLAT 2026.

NRI, PIO, OCI, and foreign nationals can also apply for admission under specific NRI or foreign national categories at certain NLUs.

Such candidates may have to follow separate admission procedures or produce relevant documents (like passport or OCI card).

Important Points to Remember Candidates must ensure their Class 12 marksheets and certificates are available at the time of counselling/admission.

In case of any discrepancy in the eligibility documents, the Consortium reserves the right to cancel candidature.

The medium of the CLAT exam will be English only.

There is no age bar and no restriction on the number of attempts. Eligibility Criteria for Courses Offered Through CLAT 2026 Candidates seeking admission through CLAT 2026 must ensure that they meet the course-specific eligibility requirements prescribed by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). Admission will be granted only to those who fulfill all the eligibility conditions for the respective programme. If a candidate fails to meet the prescribed criteria at any stage, their candidature or admission may be cancelled. The table below provides the course-wise eligibility criteria for all programmes offered through CLAT 2026.

Course Name Eligibility Criteria BA LL.B • The candidate must have completed Class 12 (10+2) or equivalent from a recognised board (state or central).

• Must have secured a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate (40% for SC/ST candidates).

• Must have passing marks in all subjects of Class 12. BBA LL.B • The applicant must have passed 10+2 or equivalent from a recognised state or central board.

• Should have obtained at least 45% marks in aggregate (40% for reserved category candidates).

• Must have passed in all subjects. B.Com LL.B • Must have completed Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised board.

• Should have scored a minimum of 45% aggregate marks (40% for SC/ST).

• Must have passed all subjects in the qualifying examination. B.Sc LL.B • The candidate must have passed Class 12 (Science stream) from a recognised board.

• Must have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology as core subjects.

• Should have obtained at least 45% aggregate marks (40% for SC/ST). B.Tech LL.B • Must have completed Class 12 (Science stream) from a recognised board.

• Must have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

• Should have scored a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate (40% for reserved category candidates). LL.M (Postgraduate Programme) • Must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Law (LL.B or equivalent) from a recognised university.

• Should have secured at least 55% marks (50% for SC/ST candidates).

• Final-year law students awaiting results are also eligible to apply.