RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

CLAT UG 2026: Download Previous Year Question Papers Free PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 20, 2025, 09:59 IST

CLAT 2026: Students should get started on their thorough preparation soon as possible for the CLAT 2026 exam. For both CLAT UG and CLAT PG, completing past years' CLAT question papers is essential to getting a high score. Use this post to download the CLAT Previous Year Question Papers in PDF format.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

CLAT UG 2026: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is the test used to get admission to India's best law schools. It assists students in pursuing legal careers, passing the CLAT, and getting accepted into reputable law schools. Students must plan and prepare well if they want to pass the CLAT exam. Practicing with past years' CLAT exam papers is one of the best strategies to become ready. In this article, the previous year question papers are provided from 2013 to 2025 for students to practice and by practicing with these papers they will boost their confidence, and how all of these things are essential to acing the CLAT exam in this article.

CLAT 2026 UG Exam: Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

CLAT 2026 Conducted by

CONSORTIUM OF NLUs

Exam Frequency

Once a Year

Mode of Exam

Offline, Pen & Paper

Application Fee


  • General, OBC, and PwD:INR 4000

  • SC and ST: INR 3500

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions 

Total Number of Questions

120

Subjects Covered in UG

  • English Language

  • Current Affairs & General Knowledge

  • Legal Reasoning

  • Logical Reasoning

  • Quantitative Techniques

Subjects Covered in PG

  • Constitutional Law 

  • Jurisprudence

  • Other major law subjects

Marks per Question

1 mark

Negative Marking

-0.25 marks for each wrong answer

Duration of Exam

2 hours

Official Website

clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in 

CLAT Previous Year Question Papers: Download PDFs (2013–2024)

Access all CLAT previous year question papers from 2013 to 2024 in easily downloadable PDF format from here. Each paper comes with the answer keys, so you can practise and self-assess effectively.

CLAT Previous Year Papers

Download Links

CLAT UG 2025 Question Paper

Download PDF

CLAT UG 2024 Question Paper

Download PDF

CLAT UG 2023 Question Paper

Download PDF

CLAT UG 2022 Question Paper 

Download PDF

CLAT UG 2021 Question Paper

Download PDF

CLAT UG 2020 Question Paper

Download PDF

CLAT UG 2019 Question Paper

Download PDF

CLAT UG 2018 Question Paper 

Download PDF

CLAT UG 2017 Question Paper 

Download PDF

CLAT UG 2016 Question Paper 

Download PDF

CLAT UG 2015 Question Paper 

Download PDF

CLAT UG 2014 Question Paper 

Download PDF

CLAT UG 2013 Question Paper 

Download PDF

CLAT UG 2026 Exam Dates

Please refer to the table below for the full CLAT UG 2026 exam schedule:

Particulars

Dates

CLAT UG 2026 Notification

20th July 2025

CLAT UG 2026 application form release date

01st August 2025

Last date to fill CLAT UG 2026 Application form 

31st October 2025

CLAT UG 2026 Application Correction Window

October 2025 (tentative)

CLAT UG Admit Card

November 2025 (tentative)

CLAT UG 2026 exam day 

07th December 2025

How to Apply for CLAT UG 2026: Step‑by‑Step

  • Register as soon as it opens at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

  • Click "CLAT UG 2026 Registration," then type in your email address and phone number.

  • Enter your category, academic, and personal details.

  • Provide your passport-sized photo, signature, Class 10 and 12 grade reports, category/PwD certificates, and any supporting documentation.

  • Fill out the online application and pay the fee.

  • Get the confirmation receipt after completing the form.

  • There will likely be a window for amendment in October 2025 that permits adjustments to the name, photo, exam site, and other specifics.

CLAT UG 2026 Eligibility Criteria: 

Make sure you meet these criteria before applying:

For UG (LLB):

  • Qualification: 10+2 or equivalent

  • Minimum Marks:

  • 45% for General/OBC/PwD/NRI

  • 40% for SC/ST

  • Age Limit: No age restriction

One of the pertinent study tools that one should use to get ready for future CLAT sessions is the practice question from the previous year. Pen and paper was used by the Consortium of NLUs to administer the CLAT Exam. Date of CLAT Exam: December 7, 2025. On the same day, the Consortium will make available the CLAT Questions and Answers 2026 for the integrated-LLB and LLM courses.

Also Check:


CLAT Exam Syllabus 2026: UG and PG Subject-wise with Marks Weightage
CLAT 2026 Online Form: How to Register, Documents Required, Process, Rules & Guidelines
CLAT 2026 Exam Date: Check Exam, Registration Schedule and Other Key Details

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News