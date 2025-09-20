CLAT UG 2026: Download Previous Year Question Papers Free PDF

CLAT UG 2026: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is the test used to get admission to India's best law schools. It assists students in pursuing legal careers, passing the CLAT, and getting accepted into reputable law schools. Students must plan and prepare well if they want to pass the CLAT exam. Practicing with past years' CLAT exam papers is one of the best strategies to become ready. In this article, the previous year question papers are provided from 2013 to 2025 for students to practice and by practicing with these papers they will boost their confidence, and how all of these things are essential to acing the CLAT exam in this article.
CLAT 2026 UG Exam: Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
CLAT 2026 Conducted by
|
CONSORTIUM OF NLUs
|
Exam Frequency
|
Once a Year
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline, Pen & Paper
|
Application Fee
|
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions
|
Total Number of Questions
|
120
|
Subjects Covered in UG
|
|
Subjects Covered in PG
|
|
Marks per Question
|
1 mark
|
Negative Marking
|
-0.25 marks for each wrong answer
|
Duration of Exam
|
2 hours
|
Official Website
CLAT Previous Year Question Papers: Download PDFs (2013–2024)
Access all CLAT previous year question papers from 2013 to 2024 in easily downloadable PDF format from here. Each paper comes with the answer keys, so you can practise and self-assess effectively.
|
CLAT Previous Year Papers
|
Download Links
|
CLAT UG 2025 Question Paper
|
CLAT UG 2024 Question Paper
|
Download PDF
|
CLAT UG 2023 Question Paper
|
CLAT UG 2022 Question Paper
|
CLAT UG 2021 Question Paper
|
CLAT UG 2020 Question Paper
|
CLAT UG 2019 Question Paper
|
CLAT UG 2018 Question Paper
|
CLAT UG 2017 Question Paper
|
CLAT UG 2016 Question Paper
|
CLAT UG 2015 Question Paper
|
CLAT UG 2014 Question Paper
|
CLAT UG 2013 Question Paper
CLAT UG 2026 Exam Dates
Please refer to the table below for the full CLAT UG 2026 exam schedule:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
CLAT UG 2026 Notification
|
20th July 2025
|
CLAT UG 2026 application form release date
|
01st August 2025
|
Last date to fill CLAT UG 2026 Application form
|
31st October 2025
|
CLAT UG 2026 Application Correction Window
|
October 2025 (tentative)
|
CLAT UG Admit Card
|
November 2025 (tentative)
|
CLAT UG 2026 exam day
|
07th December 2025
How to Apply for CLAT UG 2026: Step‑by‑Step
-
Register as soon as it opens at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
-
Click "CLAT UG 2026 Registration," then type in your email address and phone number.
-
Enter your category, academic, and personal details.
-
Provide your passport-sized photo, signature, Class 10 and 12 grade reports, category/PwD certificates, and any supporting documentation.
-
Fill out the online application and pay the fee.
-
Get the confirmation receipt after completing the form.
-
There will likely be a window for amendment in October 2025 that permits adjustments to the name, photo, exam site, and other specifics.
CLAT UG 2026 Eligibility Criteria:
Make sure you meet these criteria before applying:
For UG (LLB):
-
Qualification: 10+2 or equivalent
-
Minimum Marks:
-
45% for General/OBC/PwD/NRI
-
40% for SC/ST
-
Age Limit: No age restriction
One of the pertinent study tools that one should use to get ready for future CLAT sessions is the practice question from the previous year. Pen and paper was used by the Consortium of NLUs to administer the CLAT Exam. Date of CLAT Exam: December 7, 2025. On the same day, the Consortium will make available the CLAT Questions and Answers 2026 for the integrated-LLB and LLM courses.
Also Check:
|CLAT Exam Syllabus 2026: UG and PG Subject-wise with Marks Weightage
|CLAT 2026 Online Form: How to Register, Documents Required, Process, Rules & Guidelines
|CLAT 2026 Exam Date: Check Exam, Registration Schedule and Other Key Details
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation