CLAT UG 2026: Download Previous Year Question Papers Free PDF

CLAT UG 2026: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is the test used to get admission to India's best law schools. It assists students in pursuing legal careers, passing the CLAT, and getting accepted into reputable law schools. Students must plan and prepare well if they want to pass the CLAT exam. Practicing with past years' CLAT exam papers is one of the best strategies to become ready. In this article, the previous year question papers are provided from 2013 to 2025 for students to practice and by practicing with these papers they will boost their confidence, and how all of these things are essential to acing the CLAT exam in this article. CLAT 2026 UG Exam: Key Highlights Particulars Details CLAT 2026 Conducted by CONSORTIUM OF NLUs Exam Frequency Once a Year Mode of Exam Offline, Pen & Paper Application Fee

General, OBC, and PwD:INR 4000

SC and ST: INR 3500 Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions Total Number of Questions 120 Subjects Covered in UG English Language

Current Affairs & General Knowledge

Legal Reasoning

Logical Reasoning

Quantitative Techniques Subjects Covered in PG Constitutional Law

Jurisprudence

Other major law subjects Marks per Question 1 mark Negative Marking -0.25 marks for each wrong answer Duration of Exam 2 hours Official Website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

CLAT UG 2026 Exam Dates Please refer to the table below for the full CLAT UG 2026 exam schedule: Particulars Dates CLAT UG 2026 Notification 20th July 2025 CLAT UG 2026 application form release date 01st August 2025 Last date to fill CLAT UG 2026 Application form 31st October 2025 CLAT UG 2026 Application Correction Window October 2025 (tentative) CLAT UG Admit Card November 2025 (tentative) CLAT UG 2026 exam day 07th December 2025 How to Apply for CLAT UG 2026: Step‑by‑Step Register as soon as it opens at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click "CLAT UG 2026 Registration," then type in your email address and phone number.

Enter your category, academic, and personal details.

Provide your passport-sized photo, signature, Class 10 and 12 grade reports, category/PwD certificates, and any supporting documentation.

Fill out the online application and pay the fee.

Get the confirmation receipt after completing the form.

There will likely be a window for amendment in October 2025 that permits adjustments to the name, photo, exam site, and other specifics.