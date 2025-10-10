BHEL Artisan Answer Key 2025 Out at careers.bhel.in, Check Steps to Raise Objection Here

SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025
By Mohd Salman
Oct 10, 2025, 18:11 IST

BHEL Artisan Answer Key 2025 is now available at careers.bhel.in for the CBT held on 8th October. Candidates can log in using their registration details to download the bhel answer key pdf, verify responses, and raise objections. The key helps calculating estimate scores

BHEL Artisan Answer Key 2025
BHEL Artisan Answer Key 2025

BHEL Artisan Answer Key 2025: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has officially released the BHEL Artisan Answer Key 2025 on its official website careers.bhel.in. The BHEL Artisan Exam 2025 was conducted on October 8, 2025. The answer key contains the correct answer and options marked by candidates. The BHEL Artisan Answer Key 2025 help candidates in calculating their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of examination.
The BHEL Answer Key 2025 was released for Computer-Based Test (CBT) held on 8th October 2025 which aims to fill 515 vacancies across trades such as Fitter, Welder, Machinist, Electrician, and more. Candidates can download the BHEL Artisan Answer Key 2025 by logging into their account with registration number and password.

BHEL Artisan Answer Key 2025 OUT

The BHEL Artisan Answer Key 2025 link is now activated on the official website containing the correct answers as well as options marked by candidates. The candidates who have attempted the examination on October 8, 2025 can now download their BHEL Artisan Answer Key by logging into their account with the registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the BHEL Artisan Answer Key 2025.

BHEL Artisan Answer Key 2025

PDF Download

How to Download the BHEL Artisan Answer Key 2025 PDF

Candidates can download the bhel answer key pdf by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, bhel.in
  • On the homepage click on the carers button
  • Now login into your account with registration details
  • Check for the BHEL Artisan Answer Key 2025 link
  • Match the answers and download the answer key for future reference

Details Mentioned on BHEL Artisan Answer Key 2025

Before downloading the BHEL Artisan Answer Key PDF candidate must check all the details mentioned in the response sheet PDF such as question paper code, and other important information. Check the list below

  • Name of Candidate and Roll Number
  • Question Paper Set/Code
  • Correct Answers for Each Question
  • Responses Marked by Candidate
  • Correct Answers
  • Total Number of Questions Attempted
  • Instructions for Raising Objections

