BHEL Artisan Answer Key 2025 Out at careers.bhel.in, Check Steps to Raise Objection Here

BHEL Artisan Answer Key 2025: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has officially released the BHEL Artisan Answer Key 2025 on its official website careers.bhel.in. The BHEL Artisan Exam 2025 was conducted on October 8, 2025. The answer key contains the correct answer and options marked by candidates. The BHEL Artisan Answer Key 2025 help candidates in calculating their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of examination. The BHEL Answer Key 2025 was released for Computer-Based Test (CBT) held on 8th October 2025 which aims to fill 515 vacancies across trades such as Fitter, Welder, Machinist, Electrician, and more. Candidates can download the BHEL Artisan Answer Key 2025 by logging into their account with registration number and password.

BHEL Artisan Answer Key 2025 PDF Download

How to Download the BHEL Artisan Answer Key 2025 PDF

Candidates can download the bhel answer key pdf by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below