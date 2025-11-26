Bihar DELEd Result 2025 OUT
SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025 Last Date Soon - Register Now for 135 Vacancies at sebi.gov.in

Nov 26, 2025

SEBI will soon close the online application process for 135 Grade A vacancies. The deadline for submission of SEBI Grade A application form is November 28. Check SEBI Grade A eligibility, selection process, steps to apply, exam date and more here.

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is going to close the registration process for SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025 on November 28. Individuals who are yet to apply can apply through the official website, sebi.gov.in. However, they are advised to check their eligibility criteria before submitting their application forms.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 135 Assistant Manager vacancies in General, Legal, IT, and Research departments. Graduates and post-graduates not exceeding the upper age limit of 30 years are eligible to apply. The selection process involves two stages: Phase 1 and Phase 2. As per the official schedule, the SEBI Grade A Phase 1 will be conducted on January 10, while the Phase 2 Exam is scheduled for February 21.

SEBI Grade A Notification 2025 Apply Online Link

SEBI released the SEBI Grade A Notification for 135 vacancies on its official website along with the online application link. Applicants must ensure they meet the possess the required educational qualification before submitting applying online to avoid getting their applications rejected. It is important to note that the qualification differs for all posts. Find the direct SEBI Grade A apply online link here.

SEBI Grade A Apply Online Link Apply here

SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025 Last Date

The last date to apply online for SEBI Grade A is 28 November. It is important to note that no forms will be accepted after the deadline.

Events

Dates

SEBI Grade A Notification 2025

30 October 2025

Apply Online Starts

30 October 2025

SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025 Last Date

28 November 2025

Online Fee Payment

28 November 2025

Closure for editing application details

28 November 2025

Last Date for Printing Applications

13 December 2025

SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Exam

10 January 2026

SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Exam

21st February 2026

How to Apply Online for SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025?

Candidates intending to apply online for SEBI Grade A exam must follow the steps mentioned below:

  • Visit the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in.

  • Click on SEBI Grade A Registration Link available on the homepage.

  • Enter your accurate details to generate your valid email ID and mobile number.

  • Log in to your account. Fill in the application form with personal, educational, and contact details.

  • Upload scanned copies of photograph, signature, and required documents.

  • Pay the application fee through online payment gateways.

  • Review and submit the application form.

  • Download and print the application form for future reference.

SEBI Grade A Application Fee

The application is Rs 1000 for Unreserved/OBC/EWS. However, candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwBD need to pay Rs 100 plus 18% GST to submit their SEBI Grade A application form.

Category

Application Fee

Unreserved/OBC/EWS

Rs. 1000/- plus 18% GST

SC/ ST/ PwBD

Rs. 100/- plus 18% GST

