SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025 Last Date Soon - Register Now for 135 Vacancies at sebi.gov.in

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is going to close the registration process for SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025 on November 28. Individuals who are yet to apply can apply through the official website, sebi.gov.in. However, they are advised to check their eligibility criteria before submitting their application forms.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 135 Assistant Manager vacancies in General, Legal, IT, and Research departments. Graduates and post-graduates not exceeding the upper age limit of 30 years are eligible to apply. The selection process involves two stages: Phase 1 and Phase 2. As per the official schedule, the SEBI Grade A Phase 1 will be conducted on January 10, while the Phase 2 Exam is scheduled for February 21.