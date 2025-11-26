SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025 Last Date Soon - Register Now for 135 Vacancies at sebi.gov.in

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is going to close the registration process for SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025 on November 28. Individuals who are yet to apply can apply through the official website, sebi.gov.in. However, they are advised to check their eligibility criteria before submitting their application forms.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 135 Assistant Manager vacancies in General, Legal, IT, and Research departments. Graduates and post-graduates not exceeding the upper age limit of 30 years are eligible to apply. The selection process involves two stages: Phase 1 and Phase 2. As per the official schedule, the SEBI Grade A Phase 1 will be conducted on January 10, while the Phase 2 Exam is scheduled for February 21.
SEBI Grade A Notification 2025 Apply Online Link
SEBI released the SEBI Grade A Notification for 135 vacancies on its official website along with the online application link. Applicants must ensure they meet the possess the required educational qualification before submitting applying online to avoid getting their applications rejected. It is important to note that the qualification differs for all posts. Find the direct SEBI Grade A apply online link here.
|SEBI Grade A Apply Online Link
|Apply here
SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025 Last Date
The last date to apply online for SEBI Grade A is 28 November. It is important to note that no forms will be accepted after the deadline.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
SEBI Grade A Notification 2025
|
30 October 2025
|
Apply Online Starts
|
30 October 2025
|
SEBI Grade A Apply Online 2025 Last Date
|
28 November 2025
|
Online Fee Payment
|
28 November 2025
|
Closure for editing application details
|
28 November 2025
|
Last Date for Printing Applications
|
13 December 2025
|
SEBI Grade A Phase 1 Exam
|
10 January 2026
|
SEBI Grade A Phase 2 Exam
|
21st February 2026
How to Apply Online for SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025?
Candidates intending to apply online for SEBI Grade A exam must follow the steps mentioned below:
-
Visit the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in.
-
Click on SEBI Grade A Registration Link available on the homepage.
-
Enter your accurate details to generate your valid email ID and mobile number.
-
Log in to your account. Fill in the application form with personal, educational, and contact details.
-
Upload scanned copies of photograph, signature, and required documents.
-
Pay the application fee through online payment gateways.
-
Review and submit the application form.
-
Download and print the application form for future reference.
SEBI Grade A Application Fee
The application is Rs 1000 for Unreserved/OBC/EWS. However, candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwBD need to pay Rs 100 plus 18% GST to submit their SEBI Grade A application form.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
Unreserved/OBC/EWS
|
Rs. 1000/- plus 18% GST
|
SC/ ST/ PwBD
|
Rs. 100/- plus 18% GST
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation