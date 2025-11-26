Bihar DELEd Result 2025 OUT
HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2026: Download HP Board Class 12 Time Table PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 26, 2025, 16:37 IST

HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2026 has been released, and students can download the complete Himachal Board Class 12 time table here. The exams will be held from March 3 to April 1, 2026, in a single morning shift. Check subject-wise exam dates, timings, and important instructions for the 2026 board exams.

HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially released the HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2026 on November 26, 2025, through its website hpbose.org. As per the schedule, the HP Board Class 12 exams 2026 will be held from March 3 to April 1, 2026.

Students can check this article to download the updated HP Board 12th time table 2026. The board will conduct the exams in offline mode (pen-and-paper). HPBOSE will conduct all Class 12 board exams in a single morning shift from 9:45 AM to 1:00 PM.

HP Board 12th Date Sheet 2026 includes important details such as the subject name, subject code, exam date, exam timing, and instructions for exam day. The HPBOSE Class 12 admit card 2026 will be released in February 2026.

HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2026: Key Highlights

Check the table below for HPBOSE Class 12 Exam Dates 2026 details:

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)

Exam Name

HPBOSE Class 12 Board Exams 2026

Date Sheet Released On

November 26, 2025

Exam Dates

March 3, 2026 to April 1, 2026

Mode of Examination

Offline (Pen-and-Paper)

Exam Shift

Single Morning Shift (9:45 AM to 1:00 PM)

Official Website

hpbose.org

Admit Card Release

February 2026 (Tentative)

Includes

Subject Name, Subject Code, Exam Date & Time, Exam Instructions

Students can check the table below for the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Exam Schedule 2026:

Date

Subjects

3-Mar-2026

Sanskrit

5-Mar-2026

English

6-Mar-2026

Public Administration

7-Mar-2026

Economics

9-Mar-2026

Physics

10-Mar-2026

Sociology

11-Mar-2026

Fine Arts (Painting / Graphics / Sculpture / Applied Art)

12-Mar-2026

Hindi, Urdu

13-Mar-2026

Accountancy, Biology

14-Mar-2026

Psychology

16-Mar-2026

French

17-Mar-2026

Political Science

18-Mar-2026

Philosophy

19-Mar-2026

Mathematics

20-Mar-2026

Dance (Kathak / Bharat Natyam)

23-Mar-2026

Chemistry, Business Studies

24-Mar-2026

Human Ecology & Family Science (H.Sc)

25-Mar-2026

Geography

27-Mar-2026

History

28-Mar-2026

Financial Literacy (NSE)

30-Mar-2026

Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science, Financial Literacy (NSE), Agriculture (NSQF), Automotive (NSQF), Healthcare (NSQF), Information Technology Enabled Services (NSQF), Media & Entertainment (NSQF), Retail (NSQF), Physical Education (NSQF), Private Security (NSQF), Telecom (NSQF), Tourism & Hospitality (NSQF), BFSI (Banking, Finance Services & Insurance) (NSQF), Apparels, Made-ups & Home Furnishing (NSQF), Beauty & Wellness (NSQF), Electronics & Hardware (NSQF), Plumber (NSQF), Food Processing (NSQF)

1-Apr-2026

Music (Hindustani Vocal), Music (Hindustani Instrumental Melodic), Music (Hindustani Instrumental Percussion)

How to Download HPBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026?

Students can follow the steps given below to download the HPBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026:

  • Visit the official website hpbose.org.
  • Click on the “Examinations” or “Date Sheet” section.
  • Select “HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2026” from the list.
  • HPBOSE Class 12 Datesheet 2026 PDF will open on your screen.
  • Click Download or Print to save the timetable.

As the HPBOSE 12th Timetable has been released. Students should now start their preparation for the Himachal Pradesh Class 12th Exam 2026 and start solving sample papers for better result.

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News.

