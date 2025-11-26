HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially released the HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2026 on November 26, 2025, through its website hpbose.org. As per the schedule, the HP Board Class 12 exams 2026 will be held from March 3 to April 1, 2026.
Students can check this article to download the updated HP Board 12th time table 2026. The board will conduct the exams in offline mode (pen-and-paper). HPBOSE will conduct all Class 12 board exams in a single morning shift from 9:45 AM to 1:00 PM.
HP Board 12th Date Sheet 2026 includes important details such as the subject name, subject code, exam date, exam timing, and instructions for exam day. The HPBOSE Class 12 admit card 2026 will be released in February 2026.
HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2026: Key Highlights
Check the table below for HPBOSE Class 12 Exam Dates 2026 details:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board Name
|
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)
|
Exam Name
|
HPBOSE Class 12 Board Exams 2026
|
Date Sheet Released On
|
November 26, 2025
|
Exam Dates
|
March 3, 2026 to April 1, 2026
|
Mode of Examination
|
Offline (Pen-and-Paper)
|
Exam Shift
|
Single Morning Shift (9:45 AM to 1:00 PM)
|
Official Website
|
hpbose.org
|
Admit Card Release
|
February 2026 (Tentative)
|
Includes
|
Subject Name, Subject Code, Exam Date & Time, Exam Instructions
HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2026
Students can check the table below for the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Exam Schedule 2026:
|
Date
|
Subjects
|
3-Mar-2026
|
Sanskrit
|
5-Mar-2026
|
English
|
6-Mar-2026
|
Public Administration
|
7-Mar-2026
|
Economics
|
9-Mar-2026
|
Physics
|
10-Mar-2026
|
Sociology
|
11-Mar-2026
|
Fine Arts (Painting / Graphics / Sculpture / Applied Art)
|
12-Mar-2026
|
Hindi, Urdu
|
13-Mar-2026
|
Accountancy, Biology
|
14-Mar-2026
|
Psychology
|
16-Mar-2026
|
French
|
17-Mar-2026
|
Political Science
|
18-Mar-2026
|
Philosophy
|
19-Mar-2026
|
Mathematics
|
20-Mar-2026
|
Dance (Kathak / Bharat Natyam)
|
23-Mar-2026
|
Chemistry, Business Studies
|
24-Mar-2026
|
Human Ecology & Family Science (H.Sc)
|
25-Mar-2026
|
Geography
|
27-Mar-2026
|
History
|
28-Mar-2026
|
Financial Literacy (NSE)
|
30-Mar-2026
|
Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science, Financial Literacy (NSE), Agriculture (NSQF), Automotive (NSQF), Healthcare (NSQF), Information Technology Enabled Services (NSQF), Media & Entertainment (NSQF), Retail (NSQF), Physical Education (NSQF), Private Security (NSQF), Telecom (NSQF), Tourism & Hospitality (NSQF), BFSI (Banking, Finance Services & Insurance) (NSQF), Apparels, Made-ups & Home Furnishing (NSQF), Beauty & Wellness (NSQF), Electronics & Hardware (NSQF), Plumber (NSQF), Food Processing (NSQF)
|
1-Apr-2026
|
Music (Hindustani Vocal), Music (Hindustani Instrumental Melodic), Music (Hindustani Instrumental Percussion)
How to Download HPBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026?
Students can follow the steps given below to download the HPBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026:
- Visit the official website hpbose.org.
- Click on the “Examinations” or “Date Sheet” section.
- Select “HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2026” from the list.
- HPBOSE Class 12 Datesheet 2026 PDF will open on your screen.
- Click Download or Print to save the timetable.
As the HPBOSE 12th Timetable has been released. Students should now start their preparation for the Himachal Pradesh Class 12th Exam 2026 and start solving sample papers for better result.
