HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially released the HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2026 on November 26, 2025, through its website hpbose.org. As per the schedule, the HP Board Class 12 exams 2026 will be held from March 3 to April 1, 2026.

Students can check this article to download the updated HP Board 12th time table 2026. The board will conduct the exams in offline mode (pen-and-paper). HPBOSE will conduct all Class 12 board exams in a single morning shift from 9:45 AM to 1:00 PM.

HP Board 12th Date Sheet 2026 includes important details such as the subject name, subject code, exam date, exam timing, and instructions for exam day. The HPBOSE Class 12 admit card 2026 will be released in February 2026.