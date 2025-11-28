CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar Police Driver Cut Off 2025: Category-Wise Previous Year Marks PDF Here

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 28, 2025, 12:56 IST

The Bihar Police Driver Cut Off 2025 will be released after the December 10 exam along with the result. Candidates must score above the category-wise cut off to qualify for PET/PFT. The article covers the Bihar Police Driver previous year cut off, minimum qualifying marks, steps to check cut off, and key factors affecting scores.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Bihar Police Driver Previous Year Cut Off
Bihar Police Driver Previous Year Cut Off

Bihar Police Driver Cut Off 2025: The Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on December 10, 2025. The board will release the Bihar Police Driver Result 2025 along with the category-wise cut-off marks after the exam. These cut-off scores are important because candidates must score above them to move to the next stage of the selection process, which includes the PET/PFT.

Candidates should also keep the expected qualifying cut-off in mind to improve their chances of selection while preparing for the exam. The official Bihar Police Driver Cut Off 2025 will be published only after the results are announced. Candidates must clear each stage of the recruitment process to secure the final appointment.

Read the complete article below to get detailed information about the Bihar Police Driver Result and Cut Off 2025.

Bihar Police Driver Cut Off 2025

The CSBC has not yet released the Bihar Police Driver Cut Off 2025. The official cut off marks will be published along with the final merit list and result once the examination is completed. These cut-off scores are calculated after considering several key factors. This includes the total number of vacancies, the number of candidates who appeared, and the overall difficulty level of the exam.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Candidates should review the Bihar Police Constable Driver previous years cut off marks to understand the expected cut off trends for the upcoming exam. The table below shows the category-wise vacancies, successful candidates, and the maximum and minimum marks scored in the last recruitment cycle.

SI. No.

Category

Vacancy

Successful Candidates

Maximum Marks

Minimum Marks

1

General/Unreserved (Male/Female)

835

826 (17)

817

98

2

General/Unreserved Female (35% Horizontal Reservation)

03

78

3

General/Unreserved Grandchildren of Freedom Fighters (2% Horizontal Reservation)

06

90

4

General/Unreserved Gorkha (Male/Female)

09 (0)

09

99

71

5

Scheduled Caste (Male/Female)

267 (05)

218

74

36

6

Scheduled Tribe (Male/Female)

17 (00)

17

74

53

7

Extremely Backward Class (Male/Female)

300 (06)

300

74

58

8

Other Backward Class (Male/Female)

200 (04)

194

74

68

9

Backward Class Female (35% Horizontal Reservation)

03

69

10

Backward Class Grandchildren of Freedom Fighters (2% Horizontal Reservation)

03

69

11

Backward Class Female (3%)

50 (01)

00

00

00

Total

1669 (33)

1570 (09)

Bihar Police Driver Minimum Qualifying Marks

Candidates who appear for the Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025 must score at least the minimum qualifying marks set by the board. These marks help candidates understand the minimum score they need to move ahead in the selection process. Only those who score equal to or above the category-wise qualifying marks will be eligible for the next stages of recruitment.

Below are the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the Bihar Police Driver Exam:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General / Unreserved

30%

OBC

30%

SC / ST

30%

How to Check the Bihar Police Driver Cut Off?

Candidates can easily check the Bihar Police Driver Cut Off 2025 by following the step-by-step process given below:

Step 1: Go to the official CSBC Bihar website: csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the “Recent/Important News” section and find the link related to the Bihar Police Driver Cut Off on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the cut-off link to view the complete details.

Step 4: Scroll to the end of the result PDF to check the category-wise cut-off marks.

Step 5: Download and save the cut-off PDF for future use.

Related Links:

Bihar Police Constable Driver Salary 2025
Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2025
Bihar Police Constable Driver Eligibility Criteria 2025
Bihar Police Driver Exam Date 2025

Factors Affecting Bihar Police Driver Cut Off 2025

The Bihar Police Driver Cut Off 2025 is decided after considering several important factors. Understanding these factors will help candidates prepare more strategically.

  • Total Number of Vacancies

  • Number of Applicants

  • Difficulty Level of the Exam

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News