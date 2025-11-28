Bihar Police Driver Cut Off 2025: Category-Wise Previous Year Marks PDF Here

Bihar Police Driver Cut Off 2025: The Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on December 10, 2025. The board will release the Bihar Police Driver Result 2025 along with the category-wise cut-off marks after the exam. These cut-off scores are important because candidates must score above them to move to the next stage of the selection process, which includes the PET/PFT. Candidates should also keep the expected qualifying cut-off in mind to improve their chances of selection while preparing for the exam. The official Bihar Police Driver Cut Off 2025 will be published only after the results are announced. Candidates must clear each stage of the recruitment process to secure the final appointment. Read the complete article below to get detailed information about the Bihar Police Driver Result and Cut Off 2025.

Bihar Police Driver Cut Off 2025 The CSBC has not yet released the Bihar Police Driver Cut Off 2025. The official cut off marks will be published along with the final merit list and result once the examination is completed. These cut-off scores are calculated after considering several key factors. This includes the total number of vacancies, the number of candidates who appeared, and the overall difficulty level of the exam. Bihar Police Constable Driver Previous Year Cut Off Marks Candidates should review the Bihar Police Constable Driver previous years cut off marks to understand the expected cut off trends for the upcoming exam. The table below shows the category-wise vacancies, successful candidates, and the maximum and minimum marks scored in the last recruitment cycle. SI. No. Category Vacancy Successful Candidates Maximum Marks Minimum Marks 1 General/Unreserved (Male/Female) 835 826 (17) 817 98 2 General/Unreserved Female (35% Horizontal Reservation) – – 03 78 3 General/Unreserved Grandchildren of Freedom Fighters (2% Horizontal Reservation) – – 06 90 4 General/Unreserved Gorkha (Male/Female) 09 (0) 09 99 71 5 Scheduled Caste (Male/Female) 267 (05) 218 74 36 6 Scheduled Tribe (Male/Female) 17 (00) 17 74 53 7 Extremely Backward Class (Male/Female) 300 (06) 300 74 58 8 Other Backward Class (Male/Female) 200 (04) 194 74 68 9 Backward Class Female (35% Horizontal Reservation) – – 03 69 10 Backward Class Grandchildren of Freedom Fighters (2% Horizontal Reservation) – – 03 69 11 Backward Class Female (3%) 50 (01) 00 00 00 Total – 1669 (33) 1570 (09) – –

Bihar Police Driver Minimum Qualifying Marks Candidates who appear for the Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025 must score at least the minimum qualifying marks set by the board. These marks help candidates understand the minimum score they need to move ahead in the selection process. Only those who score equal to or above the category-wise qualifying marks will be eligible for the next stages of recruitment. Below are the category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the Bihar Police Driver Exam: Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General / Unreserved 30% OBC 30% SC / ST 30% How to Check the Bihar Police Driver Cut Off? Candidates can easily check the Bihar Police Driver Cut Off 2025 by following the step-by-step process given below: Step 1: Go to the official CSBC Bihar website: csbc.bih.nic.in.