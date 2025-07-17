Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar Police Constable Driver Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Qualification, and More Details Here

The Bihar Police Constable Driver Eligibility Criteria 2025 outlines key requirements such as age, educational qualifications, nationality, physical standards, and driving efficiency. Candidates must be Indian citizens, aged 18–25, and possess a valid HMV/LMV license. The selection process also includes a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a driving test, oral questions, and vehicle maintenance knowledge. Candidates should review all criteria before applying.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 17, 2025, 21:09 IST
Bihar Police Constable Driver Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Qualification, and More Details
Bihar Police Constable Driver Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Qualification, and More Details

The Bihar Police Constable Driver Eligibility Criteria 2025 has been officially released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) along with the recruitment notification. It is essential for all candidates to carefully check if they meet the eligibility standards before applying. 

Applicants must be between 18 to 25 years old and must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam to apply for the Driver post in Bihar Police based on previous notifications.

Candidates who fail to meet these eligibility conditions will be disqualified from the recruitment process and won’t be allowed to appear for the exam. Candidates should go through the detailed Bihar Police Constable Driver eligibility criteria mentioned in this article to avoid such issues.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Eligibility Criteria 2025

The Bihar Police Constable Driver Eligibility Criteria 2025 includes key conditions that candidates must meet to apply successfully. These include age limits, educational qualifications, physical standards, and driving skills.

Applicants must be Indian citizens, aged between 18 to 25 years (with age relaxations for reserved categories), and must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam. Candidates should also hold a valid HMV/LMV driving license and be physically fit to perform duties. 

Failing to meet any of these criteria will lead to disqualification. It is important to review all eligibility rules before applying.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview

Check the overview of the key eligibility requirements for the Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025. Candidates must fulfill each criterion to move forward in the selection process.

Eligibility Component

Details

Nationality

Must be an Indian citizen

Age Limit

18 to 25 years (as of 01 August 2023)

Age Relaxation

Up to 30 years (based on category)

Educational Qualification

Passed Class 12th or equivalent

Number of Attempts

No restriction on the number of attempts

Bihar Police Constable Driver Age Limit 2025

Candidates must meet the official age requirements as mentioned in the notification to apply for the Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025. The age will be calculated as of 1st August 2023.

  • Minimum Age: 18 years

  • Maximum Age: 25 years

Candidates falling within this age range will be eligible to apply for the post of Bihar Police Constable Driver.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Age Relaxation

Candidates from reserved categories are eligible for relaxation in the upper age limit as per Bihar state government rules. Check the detailed category-wise age relaxations below:

Category

Maximum Age Limit

BC/EBC (Male Candidates)

27 years

BC/EBC (Female Candidates)

28 years

SC/ST (Male and Female Candidates)

30 years

Home Guards (Daily Wages & Sports Persons)

24 to 50 years

Bihar Police Constable Driver Educational Qualification 2025

Candidates must have passed Class 12th (Intermediate) or an equivalent exam from a recognized board or institution to apply for the Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025. This is the minimum educational qualification required to be eligible for the post.

Nationality Criteria for Bihar Police Constable Driver

Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply for the Bihar Police Constable Driver vacancy. Candidates must be able to provide valid proof of citizenship when required.

How Many Attempts for Bihar Police Constable Driver Exam?

There is no restriction on the number of attempts for the Bihar Police Constable Driver exam. They can apply multiple times as long as candidates meet all eligibility conditions like age limit and qualifications.

Additional Eligibility Requirements for Bihar Police Constable Driver

Candidates must also meet the following other important eligibility criteria apart from age and education:

  • Must hold a valid driving license for HMV (Heavy Motor Vehicle) or LMV (Light Motor Vehicle)

  • Should have good knowledge of traffic rules.

  • Must be familiar with basic vehicle repair and maintenance.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Physical Eligibility 2025

Candidates must not only meet the age and educational qualifications but also fulfill the required physical standards to be eligible for the Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025. Candidates must be physically fit and capable because the role involves vehicle driving and related field duties.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Physical Standards (Height, Chest & Weight)

Below are the minimum physical measurements required for male and female candidates:

Standard

Male

Female

Height

165 cm

155 cm

Chest

81 cm (Unexpanded) with minimum 5 cm expansion

Not Applicable

Weight

Proportionate to height

Minimum 48 kg

Bihar Police Constable Driver Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2025

As part of the selection process, all eligible candidates must clear the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). This test checks strength, stamina, and overall fitness of candidates. Below are the PET activities and minimum qualifying standards:

Test

Male Candidates

Female Candidates

Race

1.6 km in 7 minutes

1 km in 7 minutes

High Jump

Minimum 3 ft 6 in

Minimum 2 ft 6 in

Long Jump

Minimum 10 ft

Minimum 7 ft

Shot Put

16-pound shot to 14 ft minimum

12-pound shot to 8 ft minimum

Bihar Police Constable Driver Driving Test 2025

Candidates must appear for the Motor Vehicle Driving Efficiency Test after clearing the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). This stage is crucial as it evaluates real-time driving skills, vehicle handling, and technical knowledge.

The test is conducted for a maximum of 100 marks, and candidates will drive on a designated test track under supervision.

The Driving Test consists of five key components. Check the table below for how the 100 marks are divided:

A. Driving a Jeep – 20 Marks

Time Taken

Gear Used

Marks Awarded

1 Minute

3 Gears

20 Marks

1 Minute

5 Gears

16 Marks

2 Minutes

5 Gears

12 Marks

3 Minutes

5 Gears

08 Marks

B. Driving a Car – 20 Marks

Time Taken

Gear Used

Marks Awarded

1 Minute

3 Gears

20 Marks

1 Minute

5 Gears

16 Marks

2 Minutes

5 Gears

12 Marks

3 Minutes

5 Gears

08 Marks

C. Driving a Bus/Truck – 20 Marks

Task Performed

Marks

Shifting all gears smoothly without gear noise

08 Marks

Drawing an ‘8’ figure while moving forward

04 Marks

Drawing an ‘8’ figure while reversing the vehicle

08 Marks

D. Oral Test – 20 Marks

Candidates will face 20 questions related to the following:

  • Road signs

  • Traffic rules

  • Basic oral driving knowledge

This section is conducted by a sign-related committee, and up to 20 marks can be earned.

E. Technical Knowledge – 20 Marks

This section tests mechanical and maintenance knowledge, including basic parts of vehicles, lubrication and maintenance, and identification of vehicle faults. A maximum of 20 marks is allotted for this part.


Constable

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News