Bihar Police Constable Driver Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Qualification, and More Details Here

The Bihar Police Constable Driver Eligibility Criteria 2025 has been officially released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) along with the recruitment notification. It is essential for all candidates to carefully check if they meet the eligibility standards before applying. Applicants must be between 18 to 25 years old and must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam to apply for the Driver post in Bihar Police based on previous notifications. Candidates who fail to meet these eligibility conditions will be disqualified from the recruitment process and won’t be allowed to appear for the exam. Candidates should go through the detailed Bihar Police Constable Driver eligibility criteria mentioned in this article to avoid such issues. Bihar Police Constable Driver Eligibility Criteria 2025

The Bihar Police Constable Driver Eligibility Criteria 2025 includes key conditions that candidates must meet to apply successfully. These include age limits, educational qualifications, physical standards, and driving skills. Applicants must be Indian citizens, aged between 18 to 25 years (with age relaxations for reserved categories), and must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam. Candidates should also hold a valid HMV/LMV driving license and be physically fit to perform duties. Failing to meet any of these criteria will lead to disqualification. It is important to review all eligibility rules before applying. Bihar Police Constable Driver Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview Check the overview of the key eligibility requirements for the Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025. Candidates must fulfill each criterion to move forward in the selection process.

Eligibility Component Details Nationality Must be an Indian citizen Age Limit 18 to 25 years (as of 01 August 2023) Age Relaxation Up to 30 years (based on category) Educational Qualification Passed Class 12th or equivalent Number of Attempts No restriction on the number of attempts Bihar Police Constable Driver Age Limit 2025 Candidates must meet the official age requirements as mentioned in the notification to apply for the Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025. The age will be calculated as of 1st August 2023. Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age: 25 years Candidates falling within this age range will be eligible to apply for the post of Bihar Police Constable Driver. Bihar Police Constable Driver Age Relaxation Candidates from reserved categories are eligible for relaxation in the upper age limit as per Bihar state government rules. Check the detailed category-wise age relaxations below:

Category Maximum Age Limit BC/EBC (Male Candidates) 27 years BC/EBC (Female Candidates) 28 years SC/ST (Male and Female Candidates) 30 years Home Guards (Daily Wages & Sports Persons) 24 to 50 years Bihar Police Constable Driver Educational Qualification 2025 Candidates must have passed Class 12th (Intermediate) or an equivalent exam from a recognized board or institution to apply for the Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025. This is the minimum educational qualification required to be eligible for the post. Nationality Criteria for Bihar Police Constable Driver Only Indian citizens are eligible to apply for the Bihar Police Constable Driver vacancy. Candidates must be able to provide valid proof of citizenship when required. How Many Attempts for Bihar Police Constable Driver Exam?

There is no restriction on the number of attempts for the Bihar Police Constable Driver exam. They can apply multiple times as long as candidates meet all eligibility conditions like age limit and qualifications. Additional Eligibility Requirements for Bihar Police Constable Driver Candidates must also meet the following other important eligibility criteria apart from age and education: Must hold a valid driving license for HMV (Heavy Motor Vehicle) or LMV (Light Motor Vehicle)

Should have good knowledge of traffic rules.

Must be familiar with basic vehicle repair and maintenance. Bihar Police Constable Driver Physical Eligibility 2025 Candidates must not only meet the age and educational qualifications but also fulfill the required physical standards to be eligible for the Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025. Candidates must be physically fit and capable because the role involves vehicle driving and related field duties.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Physical Standards (Height, Chest & Weight) Below are the minimum physical measurements required for male and female candidates: Standard Male Female Height 165 cm 155 cm Chest 81 cm (Unexpanded) with minimum 5 cm expansion Not Applicable Weight Proportionate to height Minimum 48 kg Bihar Police Constable Driver Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2025 As part of the selection process, all eligible candidates must clear the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). This test checks strength, stamina, and overall fitness of candidates. Below are the PET activities and minimum qualifying standards: Test Male Candidates Female Candidates Race 1.6 km in 7 minutes 1 km in 7 minutes High Jump Minimum 3 ft 6 in Minimum 2 ft 6 in Long Jump Minimum 10 ft Minimum 7 ft Shot Put 16-pound shot to 14 ft minimum 12-pound shot to 8 ft minimum

Bihar Police Constable Driver Driving Test 2025 Candidates must appear for the Motor Vehicle Driving Efficiency Test after clearing the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). This stage is crucial as it evaluates real-time driving skills, vehicle handling, and technical knowledge. The test is conducted for a maximum of 100 marks, and candidates will drive on a designated test track under supervision. The Driving Test consists of five key components. Check the table below for how the 100 marks are divided: A. Driving a Jeep – 20 Marks Time Taken Gear Used Marks Awarded 1 Minute 3 Gears 20 Marks 1 Minute 5 Gears 16 Marks 2 Minutes 5 Gears 12 Marks 3 Minutes 5 Gears 08 Marks B. Driving a Car – 20 Marks Time Taken Gear Used Marks Awarded 1 Minute 3 Gears 20 Marks 1 Minute 5 Gears 16 Marks 2 Minutes 5 Gears 12 Marks 3 Minutes 5 Gears 08 Marks