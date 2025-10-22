TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Out at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Marks, Rank Positions and Others Here

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Out: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has declared the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 on its official website. Along with the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025, the Commission has also released the tnpsc group 4 result 2025 cut off marks tamilnadu and merit list for the Group 4 posts including Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Junior Revenue Inspector, and Forest Guard. A total of 11.48 Lakh candidates participated in the written exam across the state which was held on July 12, 2025. Candidates appeared in the exam can download the result through the official website-tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Download The Commission had conducted the Group 4 examination, a single-stage round across the state on July 12, 2025.. Candidates who appear in the exam can download the result pdf through the official website of TNPSC. You can download the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 directly through the link given below-

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Download Link www.tnpsc.gov.in 2025 TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Overview A total of 3,935 various including Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Junior Revenue Inspector, and Forest Guard are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check details here. Check the table below for TNPSC group 4 Result 2025 Key Highlights. Features Details Conducting Body Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam Name Group 4 Posts Name of posts Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Junior Revenue Inspector, and Forest Guard Number of posts 3935 Resuls status Out Selection Procedure Written examination/Certificate Verification/Counselling Official Website tnpsc.gov.in

How to Download TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 ? You can download the result after following the steps given below, Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) at - https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the link TNPSC Group 4 result and click on it on the home page.

Step 3: Provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: Candidates will get the required result pdf in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference. TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Cut Off The Commission had released the category wise cut off marks for the Group 4 posts. Earlier the Commission had conducted the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV Services) on July 12, 2024 at 38 district centres across the state. A total number of 13,89,738 candidates were admitted to the written exam under which 3935 vacant seats for the posts like Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Junior Revenue Inspector, and Forest Guard are to be filled. Candidates can download the tnpsc group 4 result 2025 cut off marks tamilnadu group 4 posts through the link on the official website.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Merit List The Commission has released the marks and rank positions for various posts including Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Junior Revenue Inspector, and Forest Guard. All those candidates who appeared in the exam can view their marks and rank position through the link. To check the marks and merit list, candidates will have to use their register number, date of birth, on the following websites of the Commission viz., www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in. TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 The TNPSC exam for group 4 posts was held on 12th July, 2025 across the state. The commission had released the provisional answer key on 21st July, 2025 and demanded objections, if any from the candidates. Candidates, if they were not satisfied with the answer key then they were given time to raise objections against it till 28th July, 2025. After evaluating the objections raised by the candidates, the experts were released by the Commission.