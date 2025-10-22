Only 3% With High IQ and Sharp Eyes Can Pass This IQ Test In 7 Seconds!

IQ tests are tricky puzzles that test your ability to observe minute details. These puzzles challenge you with situations that require logical and critical thinking to find answers. They are excellent for measuring a person’s intelligence and attentiveness.

Besides, these puzzles also provide a healthy workout for the brain by engaging both the left and right side of the brain, which helps in preventing cognitive decline in older age.

Are you highly intelligent?

Find out now!

IQ Test: Who’s the Alien?

Source: YouTube

Two prisoners are seen on the image shared above. While both of them appear to be human at first glance, one of them is not.

One of the prisoners is actually an alien.

Can you find out who that is in 7 seconds?

Test your attention to detail and intelligence with this IQ test in the form of a picture.