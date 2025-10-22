Only 3% With High IQ and Sharp Eyes Can Pass This IQ Test In 7 Seconds!

IQ tests are tricky puzzles that test your ability to observe minute details. These puzzles challenge you with situations that require logical and critical thinking to find answers. They are excellent for measuring a person’s intelligence and attentiveness.
Besides, these puzzles also provide a healthy workout for the brain by engaging both the left and right side of the brain, which helps in preventing cognitive decline in older age.
Are you highly intelligent?
Find out now!
IQ Test: Who’s the Alien?
Source: YouTube
Two prisoners are seen on the image shared above. While both of them appear to be human at first glance, one of them is not.
One of the prisoners is actually an alien.
Can you find out who that is in 7 seconds?
Test your attention to detail and intelligence with this IQ test in the form of a picture.
Your time starts now!
Look at the image and study it carefully.
Have you found who the alien is among the two prisoners?
IQ tests such as these are well known for testing the ability of a reader to observe minute details in an image.
The clues are present in the picture but only the most observant eyes can spot those clues and solve the puzzle.
Hurry up, guys!
Time is running out.
Keep looking.
Study the image attentively; you might be very close to identifying the alien.
And...
Time’s up.
How many of you have identified the alien among the two prisoners?
Congratulations to those readers who did.
You have an extremely sharp brain and a high level of intelligence.
Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.
IQ Test: Solution
The alien is the prisoner on the right side of the picture. If you observe carefully, you can see that he is able to squeeze his head between the two metal bars of the prison cell, which is not possible for any human.
If you loved this IQ test, share it with your friends and family and see who finds the alien first.
