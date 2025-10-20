Assam TET Result 2025
School Holiday On October 21, 2025 (Tuesday): Schools Closed Today In THESE States Due To Festivals And Local Events

By Gurmeet Kaur
Oct 20, 2025, 23:29 IST

There’s been confusion over whether Diwali 2025 falls on October 20 or 21. While most of India celebrated on October 20, schools across several states have included October 21 in their holiday schedule, offering an extended festive break. Check this article for the complete state-wise school holiday update for October 21, 2025.

School Holiday Today (October 21, 2025): This year, there has been some confusion among people about when Diwali 2025 is to be celebrated — October 20 or October 21. However, most parts of India observed Diwali (Deepawali) on October 20, 2025 (Monday).
Now, as the festival week continues with Govardhan Puja on October 22 and Bhai Dooj on October 23, many are wondering whether October 21 (Tuesday) will also be a school holiday.

Most schools across India have already included October 21 in their Diwali holiday schedule, giving students and teachers an extended festive break. Here’s a look at the state-wise school holiday list for October 21, 2025, along with updates on bank closures.

Will Schools Remain Closed on October 21, 2025?

Yes, most schools across India are expected to remain closed on October 21, 2025, as part of the extended Diwali vacation. While the main festival was celebrated on October 20, several states have included October 21 in the holiday schedule to allow students and teachers a longer festive break.

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools Closed Till November 2

The Jammu and Kashmir government has officially announced Pooja holidays for all government and private schools up to the higher secondary level in the Jammu division.
As per the order issued by the Directorate of School Education, Jammu, schools will remain closed from October 19 to November 2, 2025, for festive celebrations.

Additionally, the University of Jammu has postponed exams scheduled for October 20, 22, and 23, with new dates to be announced later.
Students have been advised to stay in touch with their colleges for updated timetables.

Uttar Pradesh: 5-Day Diwali Holidays in Schools

Schools across Uttar Pradesh are observing a five-day Diwali holiday from October 20 to October 23, 2025. With October 19 (Sunday) preceding the holidays, students are enjoying an extended festive break. The holidays cover major festivals — Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj — before schools reopen later in the week.

Delhi NCR (Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon): Schools Closed from October 19 to 23

In Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida, schools will remain closed from October 19 to October 23, 2025, for the Diwali festival.
Some schools in the NCR region have extend the holidays till October 28 to include Chhath Puja celebrations. Parents should check official school circulars for reopening updates.

Rajasthan: 12-Day Diwali Vacation

The Rajasthan Education Department has declared a 12-day Diwali vacation for students.

Holiday Dates: October 13 to October 24, 2025

Total Holidays: 12 days (including weekends)

This long festive break allows students to enjoy Diwali celebrations and family gatherings across the state.

Bihar: Extended Break for Diwali and Chhath Puja

In Bihar, schools will remain closed from October 20 to October 29, 2025, covering both Diwali and Chhath Puja.
This 10-day holiday period applies to both government and private schools, ensuring families can celebrate traditional festivals together.

West Bengal: Holidays for Kali Puja, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj

In West Bengal, schools are closed from October 20 to October 23, 2025, for Kali Puja, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj.
While the main celebration of Kali Puja took place on October 20, October 21 remains part of the holiday period in most schools.

Maharashtra: Diwali Vacation Between October 20 and 23

Most schools in Maharashtra are observing Diwali holidays between October 20 and October 23, 2025.
However, since school schedules may vary by district or education board, parents should confirm with individual institutions for the exact reopening date.

Tamil Nadu: Schools Closed from October 18 to 21

In Tamil Nadu, schools are expected to remain closed from October 18 through October 21, 2025, to accommodate the Diwali festivities.
With Diwali being celebrated across the state on October 20, most schools have given students a four-day break, including the weekend.

Karnataka: Holidays for Survey and Diwali

In Karnataka, schools were closed from October 8 to October 18, 2025, due to the socioeconomic caste survey conducted across the state.
In addition, the government has declared October 20 (Naraka Chaturdashi) and October 22 (Balipadyami, Deepavali) as official public holidays. This ensures teachers and students can celebrate Diwali while also participating in local traditions.

Diwali 2025 Holiday Calendar

Event / Festival

Day

Date

Dhanteras

Saturday

October 18, 2025

Chhoti Diwali

Sunday

October 19, 2025

Diwali (Main Holiday)

Monday

October 20, 2025

Govardhan Puja

Wednesday

October 22, 2025

Bhai Dooj

Thursday

October 23, 2025

Are Banks Open or Closed on October 21, 2025?

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks in 11 states will remain closed on October 21 on account of Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan), Deepawali, and Govardhan Puja.
The closure applies to both public and private sector banks in several major cities.

States and Cities Where Banks Will Be Closed on October 21:

  • Maharashtra – Mumbai, Nagpur, Belapur
  • Madhya Pradesh – Bhopal, Raipur
  • Odisha – Bhubaneswar
  • Sikkim – Gangtok
  • Manipur – Imphal
  • Jammu & Kashmir – Jammu, Srinagar
  • Assam – Guwahati

While banks in these regions will remain shut, online banking services, ATMs, and mobile banking apps will continue to function normally.

Gurmeet Kaur
Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content. She is a Science graduate and has a PG diploma in Computer Applications. At jagranjosh.com, she creates content on Science and Mathematics for school students. She creates explainer and analytical articles aimed at providing academic guidance to students. She can be reached at gurmeet.kaur@jagrannewmedia.com

