Assam TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Pips Answers Today (October 20, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Oct 20, 2025, 07:00 EDT

Get the NYT Pips Game Answers for October 20, 2025! Find clues and hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard puzzles to solve today's logical twists and number challenges.

Add as a preferred source on Google
NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times Pips puzzle for October 20, 2025, is here, and today’s grids are a fun mix of logical twists, number challenges, and pattern spotting. Whether you’re warming up with the Easy round or diving deep into the Hard grid, every clue today tests your ability to add, compare, and think critically. Each colored space in the Pips puzzle comes with a clear rule: some need to add up to a number, others must be equal, different, or greater than a given value.

If today’s Pips game has you scratching your head, don’t worry,  we have got all the hints and answers below to help you solve each level like a pro.

Check out:NYT Pips Answers Today (October 19, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

Nyt Pips Hard (5)

  • Number (11): 0-6 (vertical), 5-4 (horizontal).

  • Number (10): 5-4 (horizontal), 2-6 (vertical).

  • Not Equal: 2-6 (vertical), 3-0 (vertical).

  • Number (9): 3-3 (vertical), 3-0 (vertical).

Final result:

Nyt Pips Hard (5)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers

Nyt Pips Medium (6)

  • Number (2): 1-5 (horizontal), 1-2 (horizontal).

  • Greater Than (4): 1-5 (horizontal).

  • Greater Than (4): 0-5 (horizontal).

  • Greater Than (4): 4-5 (horizontal).

  • Equal (4): 4-5 (horizontal), 4-1 (horizontal), 4-4 (vertical).

  • Number (0): 0-5 (horizontal), 0-0 (vertical), 0-2 (horizontal).

  • Number (4): 0-2 (horizontal), 4-6 (vertical).

  • Equal (3): 3-3 (vertical).

  • Greater Than (4): 2-6 (vertical)

Final result:

Nyt Pips Medium final (5)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

Nyt Pips Hhard

  • Greater Than (6): 2-6 (horizontal), 1-6 (horizontal).

  • Number (6): 1-6 (horizontal).

  • Number (13): 4-6 (horizontal), 3-2 (vertical), 4-3 (vertical).

  • Greater Than (2): 4-3 (vertical).

  • Not Equal: 4-6 (horizontal), 6-0 (horizontal), 2-1 (horizontal), 3-5 (horizontal).

Final result:

Nyt Pips Hhard Final

Check out: NYT Pips Answers Today (October 18, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Conclusion

That wraps up the NYT Pips Game hints and answers for October 20, 2025! Today’s grid kept things balanced: a few quick sums in the easy round, some tricky comparisons in the medium one, and real brain-benders in the hard level. If you’re chasing that perfect streak, keep practicing. 

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags