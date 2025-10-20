NYT Pips Answers Today (October 20, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times Pips puzzle for October 20, 2025, is here, and today’s grids are a fun mix of logical twists, number challenges, and pattern spotting. Whether you’re warming up with the Easy round or diving deep into the Hard grid, every clue today tests your ability to add, compare, and think critically. Each colored space in the Pips puzzle comes with a clear rule: some need to add up to a number, others must be equal, different, or greater than a given value.
If today’s Pips game has you scratching your head, don’t worry, we have got all the hints and answers below to help you solve each level like a pro.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers
Number (11): 0-6 (vertical), 5-4 (horizontal).
Number (10): 5-4 (horizontal), 2-6 (vertical).
Not Equal: 2-6 (vertical), 3-0 (vertical).
Number (9): 3-3 (vertical), 3-0 (vertical).
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers
Number (2): 1-5 (horizontal), 1-2 (horizontal).
Greater Than (4): 1-5 (horizontal).
Greater Than (4): 0-5 (horizontal).
Greater Than (4): 4-5 (horizontal).
Equal (4): 4-5 (horizontal), 4-1 (horizontal), 4-4 (vertical).
Number (0): 0-5 (horizontal), 0-0 (vertical), 0-2 (horizontal).
Number (4): 0-2 (horizontal), 4-6 (vertical).
Equal (3): 3-3 (vertical).
Greater Than (4): 2-6 (vertical)
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers
Greater Than (6): 2-6 (horizontal), 1-6 (horizontal).
Number (6): 1-6 (horizontal).
Number (13): 4-6 (horizontal), 3-2 (vertical), 4-3 (vertical).
Greater Than (2): 4-3 (vertical).
Not Equal: 4-6 (horizontal), 6-0 (horizontal), 2-1 (horizontal), 3-5 (horizontal).
Final result:
Conclusion
That wraps up the NYT Pips Game hints and answers for October 20, 2025! Today’s grid kept things balanced: a few quick sums in the easy round, some tricky comparisons in the medium one, and real brain-benders in the hard level. If you’re chasing that perfect streak, keep practicing.
