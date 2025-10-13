SSC GD Result 2025
SSC GD Result 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in, 1.2 Lakh Qualified for DME/DV, Download Result PDF Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Oct 13, 2025, 20:04 IST

SSC GD Result 2025 has been released on October 13 at ssc.gov.in, listing roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for DME/DV. Out of 3.94 lakh PET/PST candidates, 1.2 lakh qualified. The result pertains to Constable (GD) recruitment in CAPFs, SSF, Assam Rifles, and NCB.

SSC GD Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC GD Result 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC GD Constable Result 2025 was declared on October 13 2025 in PDF containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of the examination.
The candidates who will be declared successful through the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 can check their roll numbers to appear in Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Document Verification (DV).

SSC GD Result 2025 OUT

SSC has declared the result of CBT exam of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 on July 17, 2025 wherein 3,94,121 candidates (Female - 40213 and Male-353908) were shortlisted for appearing in Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) for recruitment in the BSF/ CAPF/ CRPF/ SSB/ ITBP/ AR/ NCB/ SSF.
CAPFs has conducted the PET/ PST of 3,94,121 shortlisted candidates between August 20, 2025 and September 15, 2025.

SSC GD Result 2025 PDF Download

SSC has released the GD Constable Result 2025 shortlisted candidates to appear in Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Document Verification (DV). 3.9 lakh candidates were shortlisted for PET/PST, where 1.34 lakh candidates have not not attempted PET/PST and out of 2.59 lakh candidates who attempted 1.2 lakh have qualified in PET/ PST and 45 candidates were found temporary unfit. Check the table below for SSC GD Result 2025 PDF.

SSC GD Result 2025 Writeup

Click Here

SSC GD Result 2025 Male Candidates Roll Number 

Click Here

SSC GD Result 2025 Female Candidaate Roll Number

Click Here

 

SSC GD PET Result 2025 in Hindi

SSC GD Result 2025: Overview

The SSC GD Result 2025 or PET/PST has been announced on the official website,ssc.gov.in, in the pdf format. The direct link to download the SSC Result 2025 of PET/PST is provided below. Check the table below for SSC GD Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Key Details

Information

Exam Name

SSC GD 2025

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission

Total Vacancies

53,690

Exam Dates

August 20, 2025 - September 15, 2025

Result Status

October 13, 2024

Next Stage

DME/DV

Official Website

www.ssc.gov.in

How to Download SSC GD Result 2025?

A direct link is provided above to check the SSC GD Result 2025. However, candidates can also check the steps below to download the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 from the official website. The SC GD PET/PST Result 2025 is available in PDF format on the official SSC website.

  • Visit the Official Website, ssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage check SSC GD CBT Result & Cut Off section.
  • Download the Result of PET/PST SSC GD Constable 2025
  • Use Ctrl+F to find your roll number in the PDF.
  • If your roll number is listed, you have qualified for DME/DV
  • Download and print the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 PDF for future reference.

SSC GD Result 2025: Cutoff Marks 2025

Along with the result pdf SSC has also released the cutoff marks for each category and state . The SSC GD Constable Cutoff has been decided on multiple factor such as

  • State/UT
  • Area
  • Category of Candidates
  • Date of Birth
  • (DD-MMYYYY)

What After SSC GD PET/PST Result 2025?

SSC has released the list of 9179 Female candidates provisionally shortlisted for appearing
in DME/ DV, list of 86085 Male candidates provisionally shortlisted for appearing in the DME/ DV list of 20 Female Withheld candidates, list of 260 Male Withheld candidates and list of 68 Debarred candidates. All the selected candidates will now be called for DME/ DV. Venue and schedule of DME/ DV will be informed by the Nodal CAPF i.e. CRPF. Call letters to the candidates, who have been qualified for the DME/DV, will be uploaded by the Nodal CAPF on their website i.e. https://crpf.gov.in

Documents Required for SSC GD DME/DV 2025

Candidates shortlisted for the SSC GD Constable 2025 DME/DV will be needed to carry the relevant documents along with them. Candidates must carry original and photocopies of essential documents for verification. Candidates who failed to produce valid documents may lead to disqualification. Check the list below for documents required for SSC GD DME/DV 2025.
SSC GD Admit Card 2025
Valid Photo ID Proof
Any one of the following:

  • Aadhaar Card
  • Voter ID
  • PAN Card
  • Passport
  • Driving License
  • Matriculation/10th Class Certificate

Proof of date of birth and educational qualification.

  • Caste/Category Certificate (if applicable)
  • Domicile Certificate (if applicable)
  • Required for candidates claiming state-specific reservations.
  • NOC (No Objection Certificate) - For candidates currently employed in the government or public sector.
  • Ex-Servicemen Certificate (if applicable)
  • Disability Certificate (if applicable)
  • For PwD candidates, issued by a government medical board.
  • Certificate for Age Relaxation (if applicable)
  • Four Recent Passport-Sized Photographs
  • PET/PST Clearance Certificate
  • DME Call Letter
  • Educational Qualification Certificates (if any higher than 10th)

