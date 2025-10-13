UGC NET December 2025 Exam Date Announced at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Exam Schedule and Admit Card Details Here

UGC NET Exam Date 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET December 2025 Exam Date for candidates preparing for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD eligibility across Indian universities, As per the official notice the UGC NET December 2025 exams will be conducted between December 31, 2025 and January 7, 2026, in a computer-based test (CBT) format.

Interested candidates can apply online for UGC NET December 2025 between October 7 and November 7, 2025. A correction window will be available between November 10 and November 12, 2025. Admit cards will get released 3-4 days before the exam while the city slip will get released 7-10 days before the exam.

Also Check,

UGC NET December 2025 Notification

UGC NET Exam Date 2025

The UGC NET December 2025 exam will be conducted in multiple shifts between December 31, 2025 and January 7, 2026. The UGC NET exam will be conducted for 85 subjects across various disciplines. Each paper will consist of two papers i.e. Paper I (General Teaching and Research Aptitude) and Paper II (subject specific). The UGC NET Exam 2025 will be conducted to determine the eligibility for Assistant Professor positions in Indian universities and colleges

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Admission to PhD programs in select institutions