UGC NET December 2025 Exam Date Announced at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Exam Schedule and Admit Card Details Here

UGC NET Exam Date 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET December 2025 Exam Date for candidates preparing for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD eligibility across Indian universities, As per the official notice the UGC NET December 2025 exams will be conducted between December 31, 2025 and January 7, 2026, in a computer-based test (CBT) format.
Interested candidates can apply online for UGC NET December 2025 between October 7 and November 7, 2025. A correction window will be available between November 10 and November 12, 2025. Admit cards will get released 3-4 days before the exam while the city slip will get released 7-10 days before the exam.
The UGC NET December 2025 exam will be conducted in multiple shifts between December 31, 2025 and January 7, 2026. The UGC NET exam will be conducted for 85 subjects across various disciplines. Each paper will consist of two papers i.e. Paper I (General Teaching and Research Aptitude) and Paper II (subject specific). The UGC NET Exam 2025 will be conducted to determine the eligibility for Assistant Professor positions in Indian universities and colleges
Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Admission to PhD programs in select institutions
UGC NET Exam Date 2025: Overview
The UGC NET Exam will be conducted between December 31, 2025 and January 7, 2025 in multiple shifts. Check the table below for UGC NET exam date 2025 key highlights
|
Event Date/Details
|
Date
|
Notification Release Date
|
October 12, 2025
|
Registration Start Date
|
October 7, 2025
|
Registration End Date
|
November 7, 2025
|
Correction Window
|
November 10 to November 12, 2025
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
3-4 days before exam
|
City Intimation Slip
|
7-10 days before exam
|
Exam Dates
|
December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026
|
Mode of Examination
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Number of Subjects
|
85
|
Official Website
|
ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card and City Intimation Slip
NTA will release UGC NET Admit Card 2025 3-4 days before examination while it will also release city intimation slip 7-10 days before examination. Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET Admit Card and City Slip by providing their registration number and password. The admit card will contain important details such as
- Candidate’s name and photograph
- Roll number and application ID
- Exam date and shift timing
- Subject code and paper details
- Exam centre address
- Important instructions
