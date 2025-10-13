UGC NET December 2025 Exam Date Announced at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Check Exam Schedule and Admit Card Details Here

SSC GD Result 2025
UGC NET Exam Date 2025: The UGC NET December 2025 Exam will be conducted between December 31, 2025 and January 7, 2026 in CBT mode across 85 subjects. Online registration is open between October 7 to November 7, with admit cards releasing 3–4 days before the exam. 

UGC NET December 2025 Exam Date
UGC NET December 2025 Exam Date

UGC NET Exam Date 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET December 2025 Exam Date for candidates preparing for Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD eligibility across Indian universities, As per the official notice the UGC NET December 2025 exams will be conducted between December 31, 2025 and January 7, 2026, in a computer-based test (CBT) format.
Interested candidates can apply online for UGC NET December 2025 between October 7 and November 7, 2025. A correction window will be available between November 10 and November 12, 2025. Admit cards will get released 3-4 days before the exam while the city slip will get released 7-10 days before the exam.

UGC NET December 2025 Notification

UGC NET Exam Date 2025

The UGC NET December 2025 exam will be conducted in multiple shifts between December 31, 2025 and January 7, 2026. The UGC NET exam will be conducted for 85 subjects across various disciplines. Each paper will consist of two papers i.e. Paper I (General Teaching and Research Aptitude) and Paper II (subject specific). The UGC NET Exam 2025 will be conducted to determine the eligibility for Assistant Professor positions in Indian universities and colleges
Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Admission to PhD programs in select institutions

UGC NET Exam Date 2025: Overview

The UGC NET Exam will be conducted between December 31, 2025 and January 7, 2025 in multiple shifts. Check the table below for UGC NET exam date 2025 key highlights

Event Date/Details

Date

Notification Release Date

October 12, 2025

Registration Start Date

October 7, 2025

Registration End Date

November 7, 2025

Correction Window

November 10 to November 12, 2025

Admit Card Release Date

3-4 days before exam

City Intimation Slip

7-10 days before exam

Exam Dates

December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026

Mode of Examination

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Number of Subjects

85

Official Website

ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card and City Intimation Slip

NTA will release UGC NET Admit Card 2025 3-4 days before examination while it will also release city intimation slip 7-10 days before examination. Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET Admit Card and City Slip by providing their registration number and password. The admit card will contain important details such as

  • Candidate’s name and photograph
  • Roll number and application ID
  • Exam date and shift timing
  • Subject code and paper details
  • Exam centre address
  • Important instructions

