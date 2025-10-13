RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Top 10 Tea-Producing States in India 2025

By Kirti Sharma
Oct 13, 2025, 18:39 IST

India's tea production in 2025 is led by Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, which together account for over 90% of the total output. While the national production shows a consistent increase, challenges like aging tea bushes and climate fluctuations persist. The industry is focused on modernization to sustain its global leadership.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

In India, tea is not merely a drink but also an ingredient of Indian culture and an important agricultural product. By 2025, it is expected that India will produce about 13.90 lakh tonnes of tea which is a consistent rise over the 13.82 lakh tonnes of the same produced in the previous year. Nevertheless, tea farming is very much concentrated in selected areas, Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are the leading areas in tea production. 

Read along to know more about the best tea-producing states in India in 2025, their contributions, specific growing conditions, and economic meanings, as well as discusses the challenges and prospects of the tea industry in India.

Top Tea-Producing States in India (2025)

Rank

State

Tea Production (Lakh Tonnes)

% Share of Total

1

Assam

6.65

49.98%

2

West Bengal

4.15

31.19%

3

Tamil Nadu

1.70

12.78%

4

Kerala

0.62

4.66%

5

Tripura

0.09

0.68%

6

Karnataka

0.05

0.38%

7

Arunachal Pradesh

0.02

0.15%

8

Himachal Pradesh

0.01

0.08%

9

Sikkim

0.01

0.08%

10

Nagaland

0.01

0.08%


Assam

Assam is India's largest tea producer, accounting for almost half of the country's entire production with 6.65 lakh tonnes. The fertile Brahmaputra Valley and a warm, humid climate provide perfect conditions for cultivation of tea. Assam tea, which is famous for its strong, malty taste, is in high demand from around the world.

West Bengal

West Bengal comes second with 4.15 lakh tonnes, representing more than 31% of country production. Darjeeling produces the famous "champagne of teas," which is valued for its light flavor and aroma, while Dooars contributes bulk tea.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu yields 1.70 lakh tonnes, mostly from the Nilgiri hills. The misty, cool climate favors quality tea, and Nilgiri tea has a bright color and brisk flavor, commonly utilized in blends.

Kerala

Kerala adds 0.62 lakh tonnes, with large estates being in Munnar. The plantations at high altitudes produce flavory tea, and the state is an important player in India's specialty tea industry.

Tripura and Other Northeastern States

Tripura yields 0.09 lakh tonnes, with tea cultivation showing its potential for growth. Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Sikkim yield lesser volumes but are becoming new tea frontiers with the encouragement of the government.

Karnataka

Karnataka yields 0.05 lakh tonnes, primarily from the Western Ghats. Although limited in its production, its contribution to the country's diversified tea basket is valuable.

Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu are the market leaders in India's tea production, contributing more than 90% of the country's output. Although conventional areas remain dominant, states in the northeast, such as Tripura and Sikkim, are promising future growth. Problems such as old tea bushes and climate fluctuations remain, but through modernization and policy assistance, India can continue to be a world power of tea.

Read more: Top 10 Medicine Producing Countries in the World

Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News