Top 10 Tea-Producing States in India 2025

In India, tea is not merely a drink but also an ingredient of Indian culture and an important agricultural product. By 2025, it is expected that India will produce about 13.90 lakh tonnes of tea which is a consistent rise over the 13.82 lakh tonnes of the same produced in the previous year. Nevertheless, tea farming is very much concentrated in selected areas, Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are the leading areas in tea production. Read along to know more about the best tea-producing states in India in 2025, their contributions, specific growing conditions, and economic meanings, as well as discusses the challenges and prospects of the tea industry in India. Top Tea-Producing States in India (2025) Rank State Tea Production (Lakh Tonnes) % Share of Total 1 Assam 6.65 49.98% 2 West Bengal 4.15 31.19% 3 Tamil Nadu 1.70 12.78% 4 Kerala 0.62 4.66% 5 Tripura 0.09 0.68% 6 Karnataka 0.05 0.38% 7 Arunachal Pradesh 0.02 0.15% 8 Himachal Pradesh 0.01 0.08% 9 Sikkim 0.01 0.08% 10 Nagaland 0.01 0.08%



Assam Assam is India's largest tea producer, accounting for almost half of the country's entire production with 6.65 lakh tonnes. The fertile Brahmaputra Valley and a warm, humid climate provide perfect conditions for cultivation of tea. Assam tea, which is famous for its strong, malty taste, is in high demand from around the world. West Bengal West Bengal comes second with 4.15 lakh tonnes, representing more than 31% of country production. Darjeeling produces the famous "champagne of teas," which is valued for its light flavor and aroma, while Dooars contributes bulk tea. Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu yields 1.70 lakh tonnes, mostly from the Nilgiri hills. The misty, cool climate favors quality tea, and Nilgiri tea has a bright color and brisk flavor, commonly utilized in blends. Kerala Kerala adds 0.62 lakh tonnes, with large estates being in Munnar. The plantations at high altitudes produce flavory tea, and the state is an important player in India's specialty tea industry.

Tripura and Other Northeastern States Tripura yields 0.09 lakh tonnes, with tea cultivation showing its potential for growth. Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Sikkim yield lesser volumes but are becoming new tea frontiers with the encouragement of the government. Karnataka Karnataka yields 0.05 lakh tonnes, primarily from the Western Ghats. Although limited in its production, its contribution to the country's diversified tea basket is valuable. Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu are the market leaders in India's tea production, contributing more than 90% of the country's output. Although conventional areas remain dominant, states in the northeast, such as Tripura and Sikkim, are promising future growth. Problems such as old tea bushes and climate fluctuations remain, but through modernization and policy assistance, India can continue to be a world power of tea.