Assam ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025 at assam.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Result and Merit List PDF - Link Here

ADRE Result 2025 OUT: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam is likely to release the ADRE Result 2025 for Grade 3 posts today i.e. on October 10. The results download link will be available today at 10:30 AM to download for Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) posts. Candidates who appeared in the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade III exam can download their result through the official website-assam.gov.in and xslrcg3.sebaonline.org.
The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the much awaited news through his official X (formerly Twitter) handle which goes like this, “Results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade III will be declared tomorrow, 10th October at 10:30 AM, as assured earlier. My best wishes to all candidates who appeared for the examination.”
ADRE Result 2025 Download
Once released, candidates can download the Grade 3 result after using their login credentials including application number and the password. The result download link will be available on the official websites slrcg3.sebaonline.org and at the state government portal- assam.gov.in. You can download the result directly through the link given below-
|ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025
|Download Link
📢 Important Announcement
Results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade III will be declared tomorrow, 10th October at 10:30 AM, as assured earlier.
My best wishes to all candidates who appeared for the examination. ✅
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 9, 2025
slrcg3.sebaonline.org ADRE Result 2025 Highlights
Under the much awaited recruitment drive, the SLRC had initiated to fill the various Grade 3 vacancies across state departments.The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) 2025 is summariesed below.
|Institution
|The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC)
|Post Name
|Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) 2024 Grade 3
|Result status
|On October 10, 2025
|Release Time
|at 10:30 AM
|Official Website
|https://www.sebaonline.org
How To Download ADRE Result 2025?
Candidates can download the result after following the steps given below
Step 1: Visit the SLRC official websites for grade 3 or grade 4 recruitment .
Step 2: Click on the result link of ADRE grade 3 mentioned on the home page.
Step 3: Now provide your login credentials and submit the same.
Step 4: Check the results displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation