Assam ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025 at assam.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Result and Merit List PDF - Link Here

ADRE Result 2025 OUT: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam is likely to release the ADRE Result 2025 for Grade 3 posts today i.e. on October 10. The results download link will be available today at 10:30 AM to download for Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) posts. Candidates who appeared in the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade III exam can download their result through the official website-assam.gov.in and xslrcg3.sebaonline.org.

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the much awaited news through his official X (formerly Twitter) handle which goes like this, “Results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade III will be declared tomorrow, 10th October at 10:30 AM, as assured earlier. My best wishes to all candidates who appeared for the examination.”