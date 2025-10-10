ADRE Result 2025
Assam ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025 at assam.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Result and Merit List PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Oct 10, 2025, 10:14 IST

ADRE Result 2025 will be released today i.e. on October 10 by the State-Level Recruitment Commission, Assam for Grade 3 posts at 10:30 AM. Check Assam Direct Recruitment result updates, official websites, and steps to download your scorecard.

ADRE Result 2025 OUT: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam is likely to release the ADRE Result 2025 for Grade 3 posts today i.e. on October 10. The results download link will be available today at 10:30 AM to download for Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) posts. Candidates who appeared in the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade III exam can download their result through the official website-assam.gov.in and xslrcg3.sebaonline.org.

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the much awaited news through his official X (formerly Twitter) handle which goes like this, “Results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade III will be declared tomorrow, 10th October at 10:30 AM, as assured earlier. My best wishes to all candidates who appeared for the examination.”

ADRE Result 2025 Download

Once released, candidates can download the Grade 3 result after using their login credentials including application number and the password. The result download link will be available on the official websites slrcg3.sebaonline.org  and at the state government portal- assam.gov.in. You can download the result directly through the link given below-

ADRE Grade 3 Result 2025  Download Link

 

slrcg3.sebaonline.org ADRE Result 2025 Highlights

Under the much awaited recruitment drive, the SLRC had initiated to fill the various Grade 3 vacancies across state departments.The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) 2025  is summariesed below.

Institution  The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC)
Post Name  Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) 2024 Grade 3
Result status On October 10, 2025
Release Time at 10:30 AM
Official Website  https://www.sebaonline.org

How To Download ADRE Result 2025?

Candidates can download the result after following the steps given below
Step 1: Visit the SLRC official websites for grade 3 or grade 4 recruitment .
Step 2: Click on the result link of ADRE grade 3 mentioned on the home page.
Step 3: Now provide your login credentials and submit the same.
Step 4: Check the results displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

