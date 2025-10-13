BRO Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age & Qualification Post Wise

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has officially released the BRO Eligibility Criteria for the upcoming examination. The eligibility criteria include essential details such as age limit, educational qualification, and age relaxation for different categories. Candidates planning to appear for the BRO exam must ensure they meet all the specified conditions before applying. Applicants must have valid documents to prove their eligibility at every stage of the selection process. Failing to provide the required documents may result in disqualification. Candidates who fulfill all the eligibility requirements will be eligible for the Multi Skilled Worker and Storekeeper Technical posts and will receive their BRO Admit Card. Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility details provided on the official BRO website, especially the category-wise age limits and educational qualifications.

This article provides a complete overview of the BRO Eligibility Criteria, helping you understand the requirements clearly before applying. BRO Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has set specific eligibility requirements that every applicant must meet before applying for the examination. Below are the detailed criteria for age, education, nationality, and other factors. Category Details Age Limit For Turner Post: 18 to 25 years as of 30th December 2025. For Other Posts: 18 to 27 years as of 30th December 2025. Educational Qualification Must have passed Matriculation (10th Class) from a recognized board or university. Additional trade-specific qualifications are required as per the official notification. Nationality Candidate must be an Indian citizen. Gender Specifications Only male candidates are eligible to apply. Number of Attempts No limit on the number of attempts. Candidates can apply until they reach the maximum age limit. Experience No prior experience is required. Fresh candidates meeting eligibility criteria can apply.

BRO Eligibility Criteria 2025 The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has announced the BRO Eligibility Criteria 2025 along with the official notification. All applicants must ensure they meet the required conditions before applying for the examination. Candidates who do not fulfill the eligibility requirements will be disqualified during the selection process. The authorities will thoroughly verify all documents submitted as proof of eligibility. The BRO conducts recruitment for two main positions, Multi-Skilled Workers (MSW) and Store Keeper Technical. Below are the detailed eligibility criteria for both departments. BRO Age Limit 2025 The BRO specifies a minimum and maximum age limit for each position. Candidates must provide valid documents such as a birth certificate or matriculation mark sheet as proof of age.

For Turner Post: Candidates must be between 18 to 25 years old as of 30th December 2025, meaning they should be born between 30th December 2000 and 30th December 2007.

For Other Posts: The age limit is 18 to 27 years as of 30th December 2025, with birth dates ranging from 30th December 1998 to 30th December 2007. BRO Educational Qualification 2025 Candidates must possess specific educational qualifications depending on the post they wish to apply for the BRO Recruitment 2025. Candidates must keep their original certificates ready for document verification. Post Name Educational Qualification Vehicle Mechanic Must have passed Matriculation (10th) from a recognized board and possess a valid Heavy Motor Vehicle Licence. Multi-Skilled Worker (MSW) Must have passed Matriculation (10th) from a recognized board. Vocational training or certification in the relevant trade will be preferred depending on the skill requirement.