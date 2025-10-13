14th October, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Every update adds to the world story, whether it is about politics, foreign affairs, sports, the key points, or financial regulations. Here are the top stories of the day for 14th October, 2025. It's critical to stay current on events in India and throughout the world. Every piece of news, whether it be about politics, sports, international affairs, or financial regulations, adds to the global story.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Tata Sons extends Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s tenure.
-
India to build homes for 14,000 Tamils in Sri Lanka.
-
The Indian Minister visits Egypt to attend the Gaza summit.
-
Meerut-Gurugram in 100 Minutes: Delhi-SNB Namo Bharat corridor takes first step.
-
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to get live traffic signal timings.
-
NEET UG 2025: NMC adds 9,075 new seats, approves new medical colleges.
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Ex-French President Sarkozy to know the jail term date.
-
Israel to honour U.S. President Trump with the top award.
-
Data of 5.7 million Qantas customers leaked online.
-
Nobel Prize in Physics 2025 Awarded for Breakthroughs in Quantum Tunnelling and Energy Quantisation.
-
NASA's GRACE Satellites reveal a hidden deep-earth process behind gravity.
-
India will host the UN Troop-Contributing Countries’ Chiefs Conclave from October 14 to 16.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
AIFF adopts a Supreme Court-approved football constitution.
-
India beat New Zealand 4-2 at the Sultan of Johor Cup.
-
Australia chased a record total to beat India in Women’s ODI.
-
Smriti Mandhana shatters Virat Kohli's record, becoming the Indian cricketer to reach 5000 ODI runs.
-
Australia beat India by three wickets in Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.
-
Youth Asian Games: India names 222 athletes for the 3rd Youth Asian Games in Bahrain.
10 Exciting Questions for School Assembly:
-
Which city will host the 2028 Summer Olympics?
Answer: Los Angeles, USA
-
What is the name of the first Indian space mission to study the Sun?
Answer: Aditya-L1
-
Who is the current President of India in 2025?
Answer: Droupadi Murmu
-
Which Indian state is known as the ‘Spice Garden of India’?
Answer: Kerala
-
World Environment Day is celebrated on which date every year?
Answer: June 5
-
Who was the first Prime Minister of India?
Answer: Jawaharlal Nehru
-
When is Hindi Diwas celebrated in India?
Answer: On 14th September every year
-
What is the national animal of India?
Answer: Bengal Tiger
-
Who is known as the "Missile Man of India"?
Answer: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
-
What is the largest state in India by area?
Answer: Rajasthan
Thought of the day:
"Small steps lead to big achievements.”
Word of the day:
Duress
Meaning: Force or threats used to compel someone to do something.
Example: "The defense asserts that the defendant's confession was made under duress "
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
