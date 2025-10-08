RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 OUT on Oct 9: Download RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam Hall ticket PDF at rrbcdg.gov.in

By Mohd Salman
Oct 8, 2025, 17:26 IST

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 will released on October 9, 2025 for candidates going to appear in the second stage of the NTPC exam. Check here for the direct link to download RRB NTPC admit card. The admit card contains important candidates information as well as examination centre details.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will get released officially released the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 for all eligible candidates going to appear in the second stage of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examination. The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 for CBT 2 will release on October 9, 2025 for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted on October 13, 2025.
The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2025 will be conducted to select eligible candidates for positions such as Junior Clerk, Accounts Assistant, Station Master, and Goods Guard in Indian Railways. Candidates must download their NTPC CBT 2 Hall Ticket 2025 well in advance to avoid last minute technical glitches. The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 contains important information such as exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and examination centre details.

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 will officially release on October 9, 2025. Candidates who qualified in the CBT 1 exam will be able to download their admit cards from their respective RRB regional websites. The CBT 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 13, 2025. After downloading the NTPC CBT 2 admit card 2025 candidates will be able to check their shift details immediately after downloading the RRB NTPC admit card. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre without a valid RRB NTPC admit card pdf and a government issued photo ID.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 link will be activated on the official website of regional RRBs. Candidates can download the NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 by logging into their account with registration number and password. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025.

Active Link (link inactive)

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 will get released, candidates can now download their hall ticket for tier 2 by logging into their account with registration number and password. Check the table below for RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Event

Particular

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board

Name of Exam

RRB NTPC CBT 2

Number of Vacancies

11558

Exam City Slip Release Date

October 3, 2025

Admit Card Released Date

October 9, 2025 (Expected)

Exam Date

October 13, 2025

