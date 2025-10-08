RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 OUT on Oct 9: Download RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam Hall ticket PDF at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will get released officially released the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 for all eligible candidates going to appear in the second stage of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) examination. The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 for CBT 2 will release on October 9, 2025 for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted on October 13, 2025. The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam 2025 will be conducted to select eligible candidates for positions such as Junior Clerk, Accounts Assistant, Station Master, and Goods Guard in Indian Railways. Candidates must download their NTPC CBT 2 Hall Ticket 2025 well in advance to avoid last minute technical glitches. The RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 contains important information such as exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and examination centre details.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025 OUT

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2025: Active Link

