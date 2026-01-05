UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026: Age Limit, Qualification & Physical Standards

UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has clearly defined the eligibility requirements for candidates applying for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026. These conditions help ensure that only suitable and qualified candidates move forward in the recruitment process. The UP Police Constable eligibility criteria mainly cover nationality, educational qualification, age limit, and physical fitness standards. Applicants must meet all these requirements to take part in the selection stages, which include a written examination, physical efficiency and measurement tests, followed by document verification. This article provides complete details to help candidates apply with confidence. UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially announced the UP Police Constable Notification 2026 to fill 32,679 Constable vacancies across the state. A UP Police Constable job is considered highly respectable and offers a stable career opportunity in India’s largest state. Candidates planning to apply should first check whether they meet the required eligibility conditions. It is important to clearly understand the nationality rules, age limit, educational qualifications, and physical test standards before submitting the UP Police Constable application form. UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026 Overview The UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026 clearly explains the basic conditions candidates must meet to apply under the general recruitment process. Check the overview in the table below:

Criteria Details Conducting Authority Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Nationality Applicant must be a citizen of India Educational Qualification Must have passed 10+2 (Intermediate) or an equivalent exam from a recognized board Age Limit (General Category) Male: 18 to 25 years Female: 18 to 28 years Age Relaxation OBC/SC/ST: Up to 5 years Ex-Agniveers: Additional 3 years Physical Standards Category-wise requirements (Height & Chest for males; Height & Weight for females) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Male: 4.8 km run in 25 minutes Female: 2.4 km run in 14 minutes Major Changes in UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026 Meeting the UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026 is mandatory for all candidates who wish to take part in the recruitment process. Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Government announced an important update related to the age limit, which brings relief to many aspirants.

The key change is a 3-year relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates of all categories. As per the revised rules, the maximum age limit for unreserved male candidates is now 25 years, while unreserved female candidates can apply up to 28 years of age. This relaxation increases the number of eligible applicants and provides a fair chance to those who were previously overage. UP Police Constable Age Limit 2026 The UP Police Constable Age Limit 2026 is an important eligibility condition that candidates must meet before applying for the recruitment. The age criteria vary for male and female candidates and also differ based on category. Applicants must fall within the prescribed age range as on the cut-off date mentioned in the official notification. Below is the age requirement for General (Unreserved) male and female candidates applying for UP Police Constable Bharti 2026:

Category Age Limit Male (General) 18 to 22 years Female (General) 18 to 25 years UP Police Constable Age Relaxation 2026 The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) provides age relaxation to candidates belonging to reserved categories such as OBC, SC, and ST. This relaxation allows eligible candidates to apply even if they exceed the general upper age limit. Candidates can check age relaxation for OBC/SC/ST candidates in the table below: Category Age Limit Age Relaxation OBC/SC/ST (Male) 18 to 31 years 5 years OBC/SC/ST (Female) 18 to 34 years 5 years UP Police Constable Educational Qualification 2026 Candidates must have passed 10+2 (Intermediate) or an equivalent examination from a recognized board as per the UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026. This educational requirement is mandatory for all applicants, and candidates who do not meet this condition will not be allowed to appear for the recruitment process.

UP Police Constable Nationality Criteria 2026 Along with age and educational qualifications, candidates must also fulfill the nationality requirements to apply for the UP Police Constable exam. The following applicants are eligible: Indian citizens

Tibetan refugees who migrated to India before 1 January 1962

Persons who have migrated to India with the intention of permanent settlement from countries such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Kenya, Uganda, and the United Republic of Tanzania Candidates must provide valid proof of nationality during the document verification stage. UP Police Constable Number of Attempts There is no official limit on the number of attempts for the UP Police Constable recruitment. Candidates can appear for the exam multiple times as long as they meet the age limit and other eligibility conditions specified by UPPRPB. If any changes regarding the number of attempts are announced in the future, they will be updated in the official notification. Aspirants are advised to regularly check official updates to stay informed.

Reservations for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Candidates who are domiciled residents of Uttar Pradesh are eligible for reservation benefits at the time of appointment as per the UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026. These reservations are provided in accordance with the rules and guidelines issued by the Personnel Department of the Uttar Pradesh Government. The recruitment process follows horizontal reservation, which applies across all categories. The details of category-wise reservation are given below: Category Reservation Dependents of Freedom Fighters 2% Ex-Servicemen 5% Home Guards 5% Women (Civil Police Department) 20% UP Police Constable Physical Eligibility 2026 Candidates must also meet the UP Police Constable Physical Eligibility Criteria 2026 to qualify for the recruitment along with age and educational qualifications. Physical fitness is essential for performing field duties in the police force. The physical eligibility is checked in two stages: the Physical Measurements Test (PMT) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Both tests are mandatory for selection.

UP Police Constable Physical Measurements Test (PMT) The Physical Measurements Test (PMT) checks whether candidates meet the required height, chest, and weight standards set by UPPRPB. This test ensures that candidates are physically capable of handling the demanding responsibilities of a Police Constable. Category Male (GEN/OBC/SC) Male (ST) Female (GEN/OBC/SC) Female (ST) Height 168 cm 160 cm 152 cm 147 cm Chest 79–84 cm 77–82 cm Not Applicable Not Applicable Weight Not Applicable Not Applicable 40 kg 40 kg UP Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) evaluates the stamina and physical endurance of candidates through a running test. This stage is qualifying in nature and must be cleared to proceed further in the selection process.

Candidate Distance Time Limit Male 4.8 km 25 minutes Female 2.4 km 14 minutes UP Police Constable Medical Test 2026 Candidates must appear for the UP Police Constable Medical Test 2026 after qualifying the physical tests. This stage ensures that selected candidates are medically fit and mentally sound to perform the demanding duties of a Police Constable. The medical examination is conducted in two phases: Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Review Medical Examination (RME). Detailed Medical Examination (DME) The Detailed Medical Examination checks the overall health and physical condition of the candidate. Below are the important parameters assessed during DME: Medical Parameter Description Height & Weight Minimum height: 168 cm (Male), 152 cm (Female). Minimum weight: 50 kg (Male), 40 kg (Female). Chest Measurement Only for males. Minimum 79 cm (without expansion) and 84 cm (with expansion). Chest expansion must be at least 5 cm. Eyesight Test Distant vision should be 6/6, near vision 0.5. Candidates must not have color blindness. Hearing Test Candidate should have normal hearing ability with no hearing impairment. Dental Test Teeth and gums must be healthy and free from major dental issues. General Medical Check-up Examination of heart, lungs, abdomen, and other vital organs. No serious medical condition should be present.

Review Medical Examination (RME) Candidates who are declared temporarily unfit in the DME are given a second chance through the Review Medical Examination (RME). Stage Purpose Re-evaluation Medical board rechecks the health condition of temporarily unfit candidates. Fitness Assessment Confirms whether the candidate is physically and mentally fit for police duties. Final Decision The medical board gives the final fitness status. Candidates meeting all standards are declared fit. Reasons for Rejection in UP Police Constable Medical Test The medical test is strict, and candidates may be rejected for the following reasons: Vision Problems: Poor eyesight or color blindness. Minimum vision required is 6/6 in one eye and 6/9 in the other.

Hearing Issues: Partial or complete hearing loss.

Physical Deformities: Conditions like knock knees, flat feet, squint eyes, or other visible deformities.

Chronic Diseases: Serious illnesses such as diabetes, asthma, hypertension, or heart disease.

Mental Health Issues: Any form of psychiatric illness, depression, or anxiety disorders.

Drug Abuse: Candidates testing positive for drugs are immediately disqualified.

Tattoos: Tattoos on visible body parts like the face, neck, or arms may lead to rejection.

Overweight or Underweight: Candidates not meeting the prescribed medical weight standards.

UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has clearly defined the eligibility requirements for candidates applying for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026. These conditions help ensure that only suitable and qualified candidates move forward in the recruitment process. The UP Police Constable eligibility criteria mainly cover nationality, educational qualification, age limit, and physical fitness standards. Applicants must meet all these requirements to take part in the selection stages, which include a written examination, physical efficiency and measurement tests, followed by document verification. This article provides complete details to help candidates apply with confidence. UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially announced the UP Police Constable Notification 2026 to fill 32,679 Constable vacancies across the state. A UP Police Constable job is considered highly respectable and offers a stable career opportunity in India’s largest state. Candidates planning to apply should first check whether they meet the required eligibility conditions. It is important to clearly understand the nationality rules, age limit, educational qualifications, and physical test standards before submitting the application form. UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026 Overview The UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026 clearly explains the basic conditions candidates must meet to apply under the general recruitment process. Check the overview in the table below:

Criteria Details Conducting Authority Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Nationality Applicant must be a citizen of India Educational Qualification Must have passed 10+2 (Intermediate) or an equivalent exam from a recognized board Age Limit (General Category) Male: 18 to 25 years Female: 18 to 28 years Age Relaxation OBC/SC/ST: Up to 5 years Ex-Agniveers: Additional 3 years Physical Standards Category-wise requirements (Height & Chest for males; Height & Weight for females) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Male: 4.8 km run in 25 minutes Female: 2.4 km run in 14 minutes Major Changes in UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026 Meeting the UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026 is mandatory for all candidates who wish to take part in the recruitment process. Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Government announced an important update related to the age limit, which brings relief to many aspirants.

The key change is a 3-year relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates of all categories. As per the revised rules, the maximum age limit for unreserved male candidates is now 25 years, while unreserved female candidates can apply up to 28 years of age. This relaxation increases the number of eligible applicants and provides a fair chance to those who were previously overage. UP Police Constable Age Limit 2026 The UP Police Constable Age Limit 2026 is an important eligibility condition that candidates must meet before applying for the recruitment. The age criteria vary for male and female candidates and also differ based on category. Applicants must fall within the prescribed age range as on the cut-off date mentioned in the official notification. Below is the age requirement for General (Unreserved) male and female candidates applying for UP Police Constable Bharti 2026:

Category Age Limit Male (General) 18 to 22 years Female (General) 18 to 25 years UP Police Constable Age Relaxation 2026 The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) provides age relaxation to candidates belonging to reserved categories such as OBC, SC, and ST. This relaxation allows eligible candidates to apply even if they exceed the general upper age limit. Candidates can check age relaxation for OBC/SC/ST candidates in the table below: Category Age Limit Age Relaxation OBC/SC/ST (Male) 18 to 31 years 5 years OBC/SC/ST (Female) 18 to 34 years 5 years UP Police Constable Educational Qualification 2026 Candidates must have passed 10+2 (Intermediate) or an equivalent examination from a recognized board as per the UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026. This educational requirement is mandatory for all applicants, and candidates who do not meet this condition will not be allowed to appear for the recruitment process.

UP Police Constable Nationality Criteria 2026 Along with age and educational qualifications, candidates must also fulfill the nationality requirements to apply for the UP Police Constable exam. The following applicants are eligible: Indian citizens

Tibetan refugees who migrated to India before 1 January 1962

Persons who have migrated to India with the intention of permanent settlement from countries such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Kenya, Uganda, and the United Republic of Tanzania Candidates must provide valid proof of nationality during the document verification stage. UP Police Constable Number of Attempts There is no official limit on the number of attempts for the UP Police Constable recruitment. Candidates can appear for the exam multiple times as long as they meet the age limit and other eligibility conditions specified by UPPRPB. If any changes regarding the number of attempts are announced in the future, they will be updated in the official notification. Aspirants are advised to regularly check official updates to stay informed.

Reservations for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Candidates who are domiciled residents of Uttar Pradesh are eligible for reservation benefits at the time of appointment as per the UP Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026. These reservations are provided in accordance with the rules and guidelines issued by the Personnel Department of the Uttar Pradesh Government. The recruitment process follows horizontal reservation, which applies across all categories. The details of category-wise reservation are given below: Category Reservation Dependents of Freedom Fighters 2% Ex-Servicemen 5% Home Guards 5% Women (Civil Police Department) 20% UP Police Constable Physical Eligibility 2026 Candidates must also meet the UP Police Constable Physical Eligibility Criteria 2026 to qualify for the recruitment along with age and educational qualifications. Physical fitness is essential for performing field duties in the police force. The physical eligibility is checked in two stages: the Physical Measurements Test (PMT) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Both tests are mandatory for selection.

UP Police Constable Physical Measurements Test (PMT) The Physical Measurements Test (PMT) checks whether candidates meet the required height, chest, and weight standards set by UPPRPB. This test ensures that candidates are physically capable of handling the demanding responsibilities of a Police Constable. Category Male (GEN/OBC/SC) Male (ST) Female (GEN/OBC/SC) Female (ST) Height 168 cm 160 cm 152 cm 147 cm Chest 79–84 cm 77–82 cm Not Applicable Not Applicable Weight Not Applicable Not Applicable 40 kg 40 kg UP Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) evaluates the stamina and physical endurance of candidates through a running test. This stage is qualifying in nature and must be cleared to proceed further in the selection process.

Candidate Distance Time Limit Male 4.8 km 25 minutes Female 2.4 km 14 minutes UP Police Constable Medical Test 2026 Candidates must appear for the UP Police Constable Medical Test 2026 after qualifying the physical tests. This stage ensures that selected candidates are medically fit and mentally sound to perform the demanding duties of a Police Constable. The medical examination is conducted in two phases: Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Review Medical Examination (RME). Detailed Medical Examination (DME) The Detailed Medical Examination checks the overall health and physical condition of the candidate. Below are the important parameters assessed during DME: Medical Parameter Description Height & Weight Minimum height: 168 cm (Male), 152 cm (Female). Minimum weight: 50 kg (Male), 40 kg (Female). Chest Measurement Only for males. Minimum 79 cm (without expansion) and 84 cm (with expansion). Chest expansion must be at least 5 cm. Eyesight Test Distant vision should be 6/6, near vision 0.5. Candidates must not have color blindness. Hearing Test Candidate should have normal hearing ability with no hearing impairment. Dental Test Teeth and gums must be healthy and free from major dental issues. General Medical Check-up Examination of heart, lungs, abdomen, and other vital organs. No serious medical condition should be present.