UP Police Constable Apply Online: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has started the online application process for UP Police Constable recruitment. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application forms through the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The registration process has commenced today and will remain open till January 30, 2026. As per the official notification, the UP Police Constable recruitment drive aims to fill 32,679 vacancies across various posts, including Constable Civil Police, PAC, Special Security Force, and Jail Warder. Candidates who have passed Class 12th (Intermediate) and fall within the prescribed age limit can apply online within the given timeline. The exam date will be announced shortly by the board. UP Police Constable Vacancy 2026 Apply Online

UPPBPB released the UP Police application form for 32679 vacancies on December 31. Of these vacancies, 30291 are for male candidates, and 2388 are for female candidates. The last date to apply online for UP Police Vacancy is 30 January. No forms shall be accepted after the deadline. Organisation: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board

Mode of Application: Online

Posts: Constable Civil Police, Constable PAC, Constable Special Security Force, Constable PAC (Female), Constable PAC Armed Police, Jail Warder, and Mounted Police

UP Police Constable Notification 2026: 31st December 2025

Application Start Date: 31st December 2025

Last date of Submission of Application: 30th January 2026

Official website: uppbpb.gov.in How to Apply Online for UP Police Vacancy 2026? Here’s a step-by-step process to submit UP Police Online Form:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPRBP at uppbpb.gov.in or click on the direct apply online link shared in the article. Step 2: Go to career section and click on the UP Police Constable Apply Online 2026 Link. Step 3: Complete the registration process by providing your basic details like name, contact number, and email ID. Step 4: You will receive your registration number and password on the provided email ID. Step 5: Log in to your account and fill in the application form. Step 6: Upload the required documents as per the given specifications. Step 7: Pay the application fee online using a debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI. Step 8: Review the UP Police Constable online form carefully before submitting it. Step 9: Download and print the application form for future reference. UP Police Apply Online 2026 Link