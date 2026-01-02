DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2026: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Naib Tehsildar post. Interested candidates should review the full syllabus before starting their preparation. It will help them ascertain important topics and plan a top-notch strategy accordingly. The written exam covers questions from subjects like reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness, English language, and the respective discipline. Candidates should master the fundamentals and core chapters to enhance the chances of acing the exam. Read on to learn more about the DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus and Exam Pattern on this page.
DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2026 Highlights
Understanding the DDA Naib Tehsildar syllabus and exam requirements can ease your preparation. It will help you prioritise topics or areas important from the exam perspective. It is compulsory to clear the written test in order to get shortlisted for document verification. Here is an overview of this recruitment process discussed below.
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Delhi Development Authority
|
Post Name
|
Naib Tehsildar
|
Vacancies
|
6
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam & Document Verification
|
Number of Questions
|
120
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
DDA Naib Tehsildar Exam Pattern 2026
Candidates should be familiar with the DDA Naib Tehsildar exam pattern to understand question format, maximum marks, number of questions, test duration, and marking scheme. It will help them plan a test strategy based on the updated exam standards. The written exam will be conducted online, comprising 120 MCQs worth 120 marks. The exam duration will be 2 hours. There will be a penalty of 0.33 (negative marking) for wrong answers. Check the pattern for the DDA Naib Tehsildar written exam below:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
Reasoning
|
120
|
120
|
2 hours
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
General Awareness
|
English Language
|
Respective Discipline
DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2026 PDF
Candidates should stay updated with the DDA Naib Tehsildar syllabus PDF to identify relevant and irrelevant topics. This will help them cover the full syllabus with regular practice and revision. Download the topic-wise syllabus PDF on this page.
DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2026 Subject-Wise Topics
The DDA Naib Tehsildar syllabus is divided into 5 sections, namely reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness, English language, and respective discipline. Aspirants should build a strong base and achieve mastery in advanced topics to perform well in the test. Check the subject-wise syllabus for the DDA Naib Tehsildar exam shared below:
DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for Reasoning
The reasoning section tests how well a candidate thinks logically, spots patterns, and makes decisions. Key topics include:
-
Semantic Analogy
-
Symbolic operations
-
Symbolic/ Number Analogy
-
Trends
-
Figural Analogy
-
Space Orientation
-
Semantic Classification
-
Venn Diagrams
-
Symbolic/ Number Classification
-
Drawing inferences
-
Figural Classification
-
Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding
-
Semantic Series
-
Figural Pattern-folding and completion
-
Number Series
-
Embedded figures
-
Figural Series
-
Critical Thinking
-
Problem Solving
-
Emotional Intelligence
-
Word Building
-
Social Intelligence
-
Coding and decoding
-
Numerical operations
DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude
This section evaluates the candidate's proficiency in number understanding and calculation skills. It includes the following chapters:
-
Number Systems: Computation of Whole Number, Decimal and Fractions, Relationship between numbers.
-
Fundamental arithmetical operations: Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and distance, Time and work.
-
Algebra: Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations.
-
Geometry: Familiarity with elementary geometric figures and facts: Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles.
-
Mensuration: Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base.
-
Trigonometry: Trigonometry, Trigonometric ratios, Complementary angles, Height and distances (simple problems only) Standard Identities like sin2𝜃 + Cos2𝜃=1 etc.,
-
Statistical Charts: Use of Tables and Graphs: Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar-diagram, Pie-chart.
DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for General Awareness
This section assesses the candidate's awareness of the world, including current events and static GK. Key areas are:
-
History
-
Culture
-
Geography
-
Economic Scene
-
General Policy
-
Scientific research
DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for English Language
This section measures how well a candidate can read, write, and understand English. It includes the following areas:
-
Spot the Error
-
Fill in the Blanks
-
Synonyms/ Homonyms
-
Antonyms
-
Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words
-
Idioms & Phrases
-
One word substitution
-
Improvement of Sentences
-
Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs
-
Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration
-
Shuffling of Sentence parts
-
Shuffling of Sentences in a passage
-
Cloze Passage
-
Comprehension Passage
DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for the Respective Discipline
Here are the key topics covered in the DDA Naib Tehsildar syllabus for the respective discipline:
-
History of India and National Movement.
-
Indian and world Geography.
-
Indian Polity and Governance- Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj.
-
Indian Economic and Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives.
-
General Science (up to 10th level)
-
Environmental Ecology, Bio-diversity Climate Change, Global Warming etc.
-
Indian History.
-
Indian Economy with particular reference to Planned Economy and Liberalization Policy.
-
Indian Geography with particular reference to distribution of natural resources across the country.
-
Salient features of Indian Society, Diversity of India.
-
Current affairs of National and International importance.
-
Indian Constitution, Political system, Panchayati Raj.
-
Delhi Development Act, 1957.
-
Delhi Land Revenue Act, 1954.
-
Land reforms in India.
-
National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act 2011 along with amendments.
-
The Land Acquisition Act, 1894 (1 Of 1894)
-
Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.
-
The Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887 (Act No. 17 Of 1887)
-
The Delhi Land Reforms Act, 1954 Act 8 of 1954.
-
Administrative Set Up and Governance in NCT of Delhi.
How to Cover DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2026?
The DDA Naib Tehsildar exam preparation requires dedication, a smart mindset, and preparation resources. Check below the expert strategies to excel in the written test:
-
Review the DDA Naib Tehsildar syllabus to discover relevant chapters.
-
Formulate an effective study plan to clarify concepts.
-
Solve mocks and past papers to enhance time management and confidence.
-
Revisit all the covered chapters to retain them for a definite period.
