MSBTE Winter Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2026: Exam Pattern, Subject-Wise Topics & PDF

By Meenu Solanki
Jan 2, 2026, 14:41 IST

DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2026: DDA aims to recruit eligible candidates for the Naib Tehsildar post. Interested candidates must be well-versed with the latest syllabus and paper pattern. A total of 120 questions will be asked from reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness, English language, and respective disciplines. Check DDA Naib Tehsildar syllabus and exam pattern here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus
DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus

DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2026: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Naib Tehsildar post. Interested candidates should review the full syllabus before starting their preparation. It will help them ascertain important topics and plan a top-notch strategy accordingly. The written exam covers questions from subjects like reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness, English language, and the respective discipline. Candidates should master the fundamentals and core chapters to enhance the chances of acing the exam. Read on to learn more about the DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus and Exam Pattern on this page.

DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2026 Highlights

Understanding the DDA Naib Tehsildar syllabus and exam requirements can ease your preparation. It will help you prioritise topics or areas important from the exam perspective. It is compulsory to clear the written test in order to get shortlisted for document verification. Here is an overview of this recruitment process discussed below.

Exam Conducting Body

Delhi Development Authority

Post Name

Naib Tehsildar

Vacancies

6

Selection Process

Written Exam & Document Verification

Number of Questions

120

Negative Marking

Yes

DDA Naib Tehsildar Exam Pattern 2026

Candidates should be familiar with the DDA Naib Tehsildar exam pattern to understand question format, maximum marks, number of questions, test duration, and marking scheme. It will help them plan a test strategy based on the updated exam standards. The written exam will be conducted online, comprising 120 MCQs worth 120 marks. The exam duration will be 2 hours. There will be a penalty of 0.33 (negative marking) for wrong answers. Check the pattern for the DDA Naib Tehsildar written exam below:

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Exam Duration

Reasoning

120

120

2 hours

Quantitative Aptitude

General Awareness

English Language

Respective Discipline

DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2026 PDF

Candidates should stay updated with the DDA Naib Tehsildar syllabus PDF to identify relevant and irrelevant topics. This will help them cover the full syllabus with regular practice and revision. Download the topic-wise syllabus PDF on this page.

DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2026 Subject-Wise Topics

The DDA Naib Tehsildar syllabus is divided into 5 sections, namely reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness, English language, and respective discipline. Aspirants should build a strong base and achieve mastery in advanced topics to perform well in the test. Check the subject-wise syllabus for the DDA Naib Tehsildar exam shared below:


DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for Reasoning

The reasoning section tests how well a candidate thinks logically, spots patterns, and makes decisions. Key topics include:

  • Semantic Analogy

  • Symbolic operations

  • Symbolic/ Number Analogy

  • Trends

  • Figural Analogy

  • Space Orientation

  • Semantic Classification

  • Venn Diagrams

  • Symbolic/ Number Classification

  • Drawing inferences

  • Figural Classification

  • Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding

  • Semantic Series

  • Figural Pattern-folding and completion

  • Number Series

  • Embedded figures

  • Figural Series

  • Critical Thinking

  • Problem Solving

  • Emotional Intelligence

  • Word Building

  • Social Intelligence

  • Coding and decoding

  • Numerical operations

DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude

This section evaluates the candidate's proficiency in number understanding and calculation skills. It includes the following chapters:

  • Number Systems: Computation of Whole Number, Decimal and Fractions, Relationship between numbers.

  • Fundamental arithmetical operations: Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and distance, Time and work.

  • Algebra: Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations.

  • Geometry: Familiarity with elementary geometric figures and facts: Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles.

  • Mensuration: Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base.

  • Trigonometry: Trigonometry, Trigonometric ratios, Complementary angles, Height and distances (simple problems only) Standard Identities like sin2𝜃 + Cos2𝜃=1 etc.,

  • Statistical Charts: Use of Tables and Graphs: Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar-diagram, Pie-chart. 

DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for General Awareness

This section assesses the candidate's awareness of the world, including current events and static GK. Key areas are:

  • History

  • Culture

  • Geography

  • Economic Scene

  • General Policy

  • Scientific research

DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for English Language

This section measures how well a candidate can read, write, and understand English. It includes the following areas:

  • Spot the Error

  • Fill in the Blanks

  • Synonyms/ Homonyms

  • Antonyms

  • Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words

  • Idioms & Phrases

  • One word substitution

  • Improvement of Sentences

  • Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs

  • Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration

  • Shuffling of Sentence parts

  • Shuffling of Sentences in a passage

  • Cloze Passage

  • Comprehension Passage

DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for the Respective Discipline

Here are the key topics covered in the DDA Naib Tehsildar syllabus for the respective discipline:

  • History of India and National Movement.

  • Indian and world Geography.

  • Indian Polity and Governance- Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj.

  • Indian Economic and Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives.

  • General Science (up to 10th level)

  • Environmental Ecology, Bio-diversity Climate Change, Global Warming etc.

  • Indian History.

  • Indian Economy with particular reference to Planned Economy and Liberalization Policy.

  • Indian Geography with particular reference to distribution of natural resources across the country.

  • Salient features of Indian Society, Diversity of India.

  • Current affairs of National and International importance.

  • Indian Constitution, Political system, Panchayati Raj.

  • Delhi Development Act, 1957.

  • Delhi Land Revenue Act, 1954.

  • Land reforms in India.

  • National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act 2011 along with amendments.

  • The Land Acquisition Act, 1894 (1 Of 1894)

  • Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

  • The Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887 (Act No. 17 Of 1887)

  • The Delhi Land Reforms Act, 1954 Act 8 of 1954.

  • Administrative Set Up and Governance in NCT of Delhi.

How to Cover DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2026?

The DDA Naib Tehsildar exam preparation requires dedication, a smart mindset, and preparation resources. Check below the expert strategies to excel in the written test:

  • Review the DDA Naib Tehsildar syllabus to discover relevant chapters.

  • Formulate an effective study plan to clarify concepts.

  • Solve mocks and past papers to enhance time management and confidence.

  • Revisit all the covered chapters to retain them for a definite period.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News