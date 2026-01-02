DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2026: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Naib Tehsildar post. Interested candidates should review the full syllabus before starting their preparation. It will help them ascertain important topics and plan a top-notch strategy accordingly. The written exam covers questions from subjects like reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness, English language, and the respective discipline. Candidates should master the fundamentals and core chapters to enhance the chances of acing the exam. Read on to learn more about the DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus and Exam Pattern on this page. DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2026 Highlights Understanding the DDA Naib Tehsildar syllabus and exam requirements can ease your preparation. It will help you prioritise topics or areas important from the exam perspective. It is compulsory to clear the written test in order to get shortlisted for document verification. Here is an overview of this recruitment process discussed below.

Exam Conducting Body Delhi Development Authority Post Name Naib Tehsildar Vacancies 6 Selection Process Written Exam & Document Verification Number of Questions 120 Negative Marking Yes DDA Naib Tehsildar Exam Pattern 2026 Candidates should be familiar with the DDA Naib Tehsildar exam pattern to understand question format, maximum marks, number of questions, test duration, and marking scheme. It will help them plan a test strategy based on the updated exam standards. The written exam will be conducted online, comprising 120 MCQs worth 120 marks. The exam duration will be 2 hours. There will be a penalty of 0.33 (negative marking) for wrong answers. Check the pattern for the DDA Naib Tehsildar written exam below: Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Exam Duration Reasoning 120 120 2 hours Quantitative Aptitude General Awareness English Language Respective Discipline

DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2026 PDF Candidates should stay updated with the DDA Naib Tehsildar syllabus PDF to identify relevant and irrelevant topics. This will help them cover the full syllabus with regular practice and revision. Download the topic-wise syllabus PDF on this page. DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus 2026 Subject-Wise Topics The DDA Naib Tehsildar syllabus is divided into 5 sections, namely reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness, English language, and respective discipline. Aspirants should build a strong base and achieve mastery in advanced topics to perform well in the test. Check the subject-wise syllabus for the DDA Naib Tehsildar exam shared below:

DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for Reasoning The reasoning section tests how well a candidate thinks logically, spots patterns, and makes decisions. Key topics include:

Semantic Analogy

Symbolic operations

Symbolic/ Number Analogy

Trends

Figural Analogy

Space Orientation

Semantic Classification

Venn Diagrams

Symbolic/ Number Classification

Drawing inferences

Figural Classification

Punched hole/ pattern-folding & unfolding

Semantic Series

Figural Pattern-folding and completion

Number Series

Embedded figures

Figural Series

Critical Thinking

Problem Solving

Emotional Intelligence

Word Building

Social Intelligence

Coding and decoding

Numerical operations DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude This section evaluates the candidate's proficiency in number understanding and calculation skills. It includes the following chapters: Number Systems: Computation of Whole Number, Decimal and Fractions, Relationship between numbers.

Fundamental arithmetical operations: Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and distance, Time and work.

Algebra: Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations.

Geometry: Familiarity with elementary geometric figures and facts: Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles.

Mensuration: Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base.

Trigonometry: Trigonometry, Trigonometric ratios, Complementary angles, Height and distances (simple problems only) Standard Identities like sin2𝜃 + Cos2𝜃=1 etc.,

Statistical Charts: Use of Tables and Graphs: Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar-diagram, Pie-chart.

DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for General Awareness This section assesses the candidate's awareness of the world, including current events and static GK. Key areas are: History

Culture

Geography

Economic Scene

General Policy

Scientific research DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for English Language This section measures how well a candidate can read, write, and understand English. It includes the following areas: Spot the Error

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms/ Homonyms

Antonyms

Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words

Idioms & Phrases

One word substitution

Improvement of Sentences

Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs

Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration

Shuffling of Sentence parts

Shuffling of Sentences in a passage

Cloze Passage

Comprehension Passage DDA Naib Tehsildar Syllabus for the Respective Discipline

Here are the key topics covered in the DDA Naib Tehsildar syllabus for the respective discipline: History of India and National Movement.

Indian and world Geography.

Indian Polity and Governance- Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj.

Indian Economic and Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives.

General Science (up to 10th level)

Environmental Ecology, Bio-diversity Climate Change, Global Warming etc.

Indian History.

Indian Economy with particular reference to Planned Economy and Liberalization Policy.

Indian Geography with particular reference to distribution of natural resources across the country.

Salient features of Indian Society, Diversity of India.

Current affairs of National and International importance.

Indian Constitution, Political system, Panchayati Raj.

Delhi Development Act, 1957.

Delhi Land Revenue Act, 1954.

Land reforms in India.

National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Act 2011 along with amendments.

The Land Acquisition Act, 1894 (1 Of 1894)

Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887 (Act No. 17 Of 1887)

The Delhi Land Reforms Act, 1954 Act 8 of 1954.

Administrative Set Up and Governance in NCT of Delhi.