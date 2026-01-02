MSBTE Winter Result 2025
Only 1 Difference! Are You Sharp Enough To Spot It In Less Than 20 Seconds?

By Roopashree Sharma
Jan 2, 2026, 14:44 IST

This classic find-the-difference picture puzzle shows two nearly identical cartoon drawings of a young man in black clothes holding a backpack. Your challenge is to spot the single difference between them in 20 seconds. This puzzle will test your attention to detail and visual comparison skills.

Find 1 difference in just 20 seconds!
Find-the-difference puzzles have entertained people for generations because they challenge how carefully we observe everyday details. These puzzles can test your IQ with one image. 

These puzzles look simple, but they are powerful tools for testing concentration and visual memory. 

In this puzzle image, you see two images of similar-looking young men. Both seem to be wearing a dark open shirt over a black T-shirt, light-coloured shorts, and dark slip-on shoes.

However, there is a catch. Although the pictures look identical at first glance, there is exactly one detail that is different. Your job is to find that single difference as quickly as possible.

Now the two images look absolutely identical at first glance, which is why spotting that one difference will be extremely difficult. Will you be able to find the difference in 20 seconds? 

Everything from the hairstyle to the watch and shoes matches; your brain will initially treat the two drawings as the same. This is where the real challenge begins: you must override your assumptions.

Puzzles like this one force your brain to compare every detail under time pressure. The time limit adds excitement and an extra layer of difficulty to the challenge.

Well, now you have the challenge. Let's set a timer for 20 seconds and get started.

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Can you spot 1 difference in just 20 seconds?

find-the-difference-puzzle

This puzzle is a mini IQ test. As the timer begins, start comparing the images systematically.

Do not randomly glance around. Start from the top of the image and work your way downward.

Check the hair and head outline. Do the curves match? Are both ears the same? Move to the collar of the shirt, the buttons, and the pattern of the sleeves.

Examine the shorts. Look closely at the size and placement of pockets. Focus on the accessories. 

The characters are wearing a wristwatch and holding a backpack. Are these details common in both the drawings?

Keep scanning. Inspect the shoes and the minute details. Is one of them missing socks?

Remember, you to find only one difference. If you think you have found it, double-check the image quickly to confirm you got it right.

When the timer starts ringing, time to check your answer.

Picture Puzzle Answer

Time's up! Ready to check your answer? The difference is smile. One man is smiling. Look at the difference highlighted in the answer below.

find-the-difference-puzzle-answer 

