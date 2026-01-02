Only 1 Difference! Are You Sharp Enough To Spot It In Less Than 20 Seconds?

Find-the-difference puzzles have entertained people for generations because they challenge how carefully we observe everyday details. These puzzles can test your IQ with one image.

These puzzles look simple, but they are powerful tools for testing concentration and visual memory.

In this puzzle image, you see two images of similar-looking young men. Both seem to be wearing a dark open shirt over a black T-shirt, light-coloured shorts, and dark slip-on shoes.

However, there is a catch. Although the pictures look identical at first glance, there is exactly one detail that is different. Your job is to find that single difference as quickly as possible.

Now the two images look absolutely identical at first glance, which is why spotting that one difference will be extremely difficult. Will you be able to find the difference in 20 seconds?