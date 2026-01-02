UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2025: Mains Exam Date and City Intimation Slip Released at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the UPSSSC ANM City Slip 2025 for the Female Health Worker (ANM) recruitment examination on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear in the mains exam for ANM posts scheduled on January 11, 2026 can download their City Intimation Slip from the official website of UPSSSC-https://upsssc.gov.in. The UPSSSC ANM City Intimation Slip 2025 is an important document that informs candidates about their exam city, state, shift, and reporting details. Candidates should note that this is not an admit card and the Commission will upload the hall ticket separately in due course of time on its official website.

UPSSSC ANM City Slip 2025 Link

The main examination is proposed to be held on January 11, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The examination will be conducted in three districts- Bareilly, Lucknow, and Jhansi. Candidates are advised to download their city slip for the ANM posts through the link given below-