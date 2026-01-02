UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2025: Mains Exam Date and City Intimation Slip Released at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the UPSSSC ANM City Slip 2025 for the Female Health Worker (ANM) recruitment examination on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear in the mains exam for ANM posts scheduled on January 11, 2026 can download their City Intimation Slip from the official website of UPSSSC-https://upsssc.gov.in. The UPSSSC ANM City Intimation Slip 2025 is an important document that informs candidates about their exam city, state, shift, and reporting details. Candidates should note that this is not an admit card and the Commission will upload the hall ticket separately in due course of time on its official website.
The main examination is proposed to be held on January 11, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The examination will be conducted in three districts- Bareilly, Lucknow, and Jhansi. Candidates are advised to download their city slip for the ANM posts through the link given below-
UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2025
UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2025 Overview
Earlier UPSSSC has released the recruitment drive for 5272 vacant posts of Health Worker (Female). This includes 4892 posts (General Selection) and 380 posts (Special Selection) under Advertisement No. 11-Examination/2024. Check the key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
|Post Name
|Female Health Worker (ANM)
|Advt. No.
|11-Examination/2024
|Total Vacancies
|5272
|Exam Type
|Mains
|Exam Date
|January 11, 2026
|Shift time
|10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
City Slip Status
|Out
|Admit Card status
|Soon
|Official Website
|https://upsssc.gov.in/
How to Download UPSSSC City Slip 2025?
Candidates shortlisted for the main examination round can download advance information about their exam district on the UPSSSC website after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website: upsssc.gov.in
- Open the city Slip download link displaying at the home page.
- Select Female Health Worker (ANM) – 5272 Posts
- Enter Registration Number, Date of Birth & Gender
- Submit and download the admit card
