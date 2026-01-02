UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2025: Mains Exam Date and City Intimation Slip Released at upsssc.gov.in

HP TET Result 2025
By Manish Kumar
Jan 2, 2026, 18:16 IST

 UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2025 will be released soon by the  Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Meanwhile the  UPSSSC has officially released the UPSSSC ANM City Slip 2025 and mains exam date for the Female Health Worker (ANM) examination on its official website. The Exam is scheduled on January 11, 2026 across the state. Check all details here.

UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the UPSSSC ANM City Slip 2025 for the Female Health Worker (ANM) recruitment examination on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear in the mains exam for ANM posts  scheduled on January 11, 2026 can download their City Intimation Slip from the official website of UPSSSC-https://upsssc.gov.in.  The  UPSSSC ANM City Intimation Slip 2025 is an important document that informs candidates about their exam city, state, shift, and reporting details. Candidates should note that this is not an admit card and the Commission will upload the hall ticket separately in due course of time on its official website. 

UPSSSC ANM City Slip 2025 Link

The main examination is proposed to be held on January 11, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The examination will be conducted in three districts- Bareilly, Lucknow, and Jhansi. Candidates are advised to download their city slip for the ANM posts through the link given below- 

UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 202

Direct Link

UPSSSC ANM Admit Card 2025 Overview 

Earlier UPSSSC has released the recruitment drive for 5272 vacant posts of Health Worker (Female)This includes 4892 posts (General Selection) and 380 posts (Special Selection) under Advertisement No. 11-Examination/2024. Check the key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-

Particulars Details
Organization Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
Post Name Female Health Worker (ANM)
Advt. No. 11-Examination/2024
Total Vacancies  5272
Exam Type Mains
 Exam Date  January 11, 2026
Shift time 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
City Slip Statis Out
Admit Card status Soon
Official Website https://upsssc.gov.in/

 

How to Download UPSSSC City Slip 2025?

Candidates shortlisted for the main examination round can download advance information about their exam district on the UPSSSC website after following the steps given below-

  1. Visit the official website: upsssc.gov.in
  2. Open the city Slip download link displaying at the home page.
  3. Select Female Health Worker (ANM) – 5272 Posts
  4. Enter Registration Number, Date of Birth & Gender
  5. Submit and download the admit card

