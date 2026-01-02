Zohran Mamdani became the mayor of New York City just after midnight on Thursday, January 1, 2026. He took the oath of office at the historic, decommissioned City Hall subway station in Manhattan. As the city’s first Indian Origin Muslim mayor, Mamdani placed his hand on a Quran while pledging to serve the city. This gesture marked a historic moment in America’s largest metropolis. New year, new mayor!



Congratulations, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. pic.twitter.com/yez0muWyHV — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) January 1, 2026 Within hours of taking office, he vowed to “govern audaciously and expansively,” promising transformative policies such as free child care, free bus rides, a rent freeze for roughly one million households, and city-run grocery stores. Let us discover through this article what policies will be amended.

Who is Zohran Mamdani? Zohran Mamdani, 34, is the first mayor of New York City of South Asian descent and the first born in Africa. He was born in Kampala, Uganda, to filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani. His family moved to New York when he was seven, and he became an American citizen in 2018. His political career began with work on Democratic campaigns, and he won a state Assembly seat in 2020. Zohran Mamdani’s Public Oath and Celebration at City Hall Later on January 1, Zohran Mamdani will take the oath again at City Hall in a public ceremony at 1 p.m., administered by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, one of his political heroes. The event will be followed by a public block party along Broadway’s “Canyon of Heroes,” a stretch famous for ticker-tape parades. At 34 years old, Mamdani is now the city’s youngest mayor in generations.

“This is truly the honour and the privilege of a lifetime,” Mamdani said during the ceremony, which was administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Key highlights of the public ceremony: Sworn in by Senator Bernie Sanders, a figure who inspired his campaign.

Celebration continues with a block party along Broadway’s historic ‘Canyon of Heroes.’

Marks a milestone as New York’s youngest mayor in decades, taking office at 34. Thank you @NYCMayor for including the incredible student chorus from PS 22 on Staten Island today at your inauguration.



It was so exciting for the kids to sing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” with actor Mandy Patinkin.



Congrats to our wonderful students on an amazing performance! pic.twitter.com/kxl1ETwKUu — NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) January 2, 2026 What are the 5 Takeaways from Mamdani’s Inauguration?

Zohran Mamdani, as New York’s first mayor of Indian origin, has promised big changes. You can have a look at the key policies he plans to introduce below: 1. Bold Policy Promises Mamdani pledged free child care, free public transport, a rent freeze, and city-run grocery stores. All these measures are aimed at affordability in a city where costs have risen sharply. 2. Funding through taxing the wealthy Billionaires and corporations are expected to contribute significantly to finance these initiatives. Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed the approach and called it “the right and decent thing to do.” 3. Democratic socialist approach Mamdani affirmed that he will govern as a democratic socialist, using City Hall’s power to support working-class New Yorkers. 4. Focus on safety and housing He pledged to continue crime reduction programmes and make affordable housing accessible to those most in need.