What are Romance Languages?

Romance languages are modern languages that evolved from Latin, the language of the ancient Roman Empire. They are not "romantic" in the sense of love; Instead, the word comes from "Romanicus," meaning "of Rome." These languages matter today because they are spoken throughout Europe, the Americas, and Africa and dominate areas such as trade, culture, and diplomacy.

According to global language estimates used by major international organizations, hundreds of millions of people worldwide speak Romance languages as a first or second language, with Spanish alone having hundreds of millions of native speakers. Read this article below to learn about Romance Languages, how these Latin‑based languages spread worldwide, main 5 romance languages, romance meaning definition and which one is the hardest.