Bihar Police Home Guard Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Begins for Havaldar Clerk at bpssc.bihar.gov.in

By Meenu Solanki
Jan 2, 2026, 14:27 IST

Bihar Police Havildar Clerk Application Form 2026 Released: BPSSC has activated the online application link for 64 Bihar Police Home Guard Vacancy 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications at bpssc.bihar.gov.in till 2 February. Find the direct registration link, important dates, eligibility, age limit, vacancy details and more here.

Bihar Police Havildar Clerk Application Form
Bihar Police Home Guard Vacancy 2026: The Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) released the detailed notification for the recruitment of Havildar Clerk in Bihar Home Guard under Home Department. Candidates who have passed class 12th and age between 20 and 28 years can submit their applications at bpssc.bihar.gov.in. The last date to apply online for Bihar Police Havildar Recruitment 2026 is 2 February. This recruitment driv aims to fill 64 vacancies for the post of Havildar Clerk (Direct Recruitment) in Bihar Home Guard under Home Dept. (Special), Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates must check the complete Bihar Police Havildar apply online 2026 process, dates, eligibility and more before submitting their forms.

Bihar Police Home Guard Vacancy 2026: Overview

BPSSC has started the online application process for Bihar Police Home Guard Vacancy 2026. Candidates aspiring to join the Bihar Police Home Guard force can now submit their application forms through the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill Havaldar Clerk and other Home Guard posts across the state.

Organization

Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC)

Post

Hawildar Clerk

Vacancy

64

Registration Dates

2nd January to 2nd February 2026

Educational Qualification

12th Pass or Equivalent

Age Limit

20 to 28 Years

Selection Process

Written Examination

Physical Test

Salary

Rs. 25,200 to 81,100 (Level 4)

Official Website

bpssc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police Home Guard Apply Online 2026 Link

The online application link for 64 Bihar Police Havildar Clerk is made available on bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can either visit the official website or click on the direct apply online link provided below.

Bihar Police Havildar Clerk Apply Online 2026 Link

How to Apply for Bihar Police Havildar Clerk Vacancy 2026

Here’s a step-by-step process to submit your applications for Bihar Police Home Guard Bharti:

  1. Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in

  2. Click on the “Home Guard Recruitment 2026” link

  3. Register using valid details

  4. Fill out the application form carefully

  5. Upload required documents

  6. Pay the application fee (if applicable)

  7. Submit and download the application form for future reference

Bihar Police Havildar Clerk Eligibility

  • Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 10 / 12 or equivalent from a recognised board or institution.

  • Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum age limit is 28 years. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.

Bihar Police Home Guard Vacancy

Through Bihar Police Havildar Clerk Recruitment 2026, BPSSC aims to fill 64 vacancies. Of these, 22 vacancies are reserved for female candidates. 

Category

Total Vacancies

Vacancies Reserved for Women

Unreserved

26

09

Scheduled Caste

10

04

Scheduled Tribe

01

Extremely Backward Class

11

04

Backward Class

08

03

Economically Weaker Section

06

02

Backward Class Women

02

Total

64 

22

Bihar Police Havildar Clerk Apply Online 2026 Fees

All candidates willing to submit Bihar Police Havildar application forms must pay Rs 100 to submit their forms. It must be paid online using Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card. It is important to note that the Bihar Police Home Guard application fee is non-refundable.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

