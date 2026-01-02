Bihar Police Home Guard Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Begins for Havaldar Clerk at bpssc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police Home Guard Vacancy 2026: The Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) released the detailed notification for the recruitment of Havildar Clerk in Bihar Home Guard under Home Department. Candidates who have passed class 12th and age between 20 and 28 years can submit their applications at bpssc.bihar.gov.in. The last date to apply online for Bihar Police Havildar Recruitment 2026 is 2 February. This recruitment driv aims to fill 64 vacancies for the post of Havildar Clerk (Direct Recruitment) in Bihar Home Guard under Home Dept. (Special), Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates must check the complete Bihar Police Havildar apply online 2026 process, dates, eligibility and more before submitting their forms.
Bihar Police Home Guard Vacancy 2026: Overview
BPSSC has started the online application process for Bihar Police Home Guard Vacancy 2026. Candidates aspiring to join the Bihar Police Home Guard force can now submit their application forms through the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill Havaldar Clerk and other Home Guard posts across the state.
|
Organization
|
Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC)
|
Post
|
Hawildar Clerk
|
Vacancy
|
64
|
Registration Dates
|
2nd January to 2nd February 2026
|
Educational Qualification
|
12th Pass or Equivalent
|
Age Limit
|
20 to 28 Years
|
Selection Process
|
Written Examination
Physical Test
|
Salary
|
Rs. 25,200 to 81,100 (Level 4)
|
Official Website
|
bpssc.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Police Home Guard Apply Online 2026 Link
The online application link for 64 Bihar Police Havildar Clerk is made available on bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can either visit the official website or click on the direct apply online link provided below.
Bihar Police Havildar Clerk Apply Online 2026 Link
How to Apply for Bihar Police Havildar Clerk Vacancy 2026
Here’s a step-by-step process to submit your applications for Bihar Police Home Guard Bharti:
-
Visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in
-
Click on the “Home Guard Recruitment 2026” link
-
Register using valid details
-
Fill out the application form carefully
-
Upload required documents
-
Pay the application fee (if applicable)
-
Submit and download the application form for future reference
Bihar Police Havildar Clerk Eligibility
-
Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 10 / 12 or equivalent from a recognised board or institution.
-
Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum age limit is 28 years. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved categories as per government norms.
Bihar Police Home Guard Vacancy
Through Bihar Police Havildar Clerk Recruitment 2026, BPSSC aims to fill 64 vacancies. Of these, 22 vacancies are reserved for female candidates.
|
Category
|
Total Vacancies
|
Vacancies Reserved for Women
|
Unreserved
|
26
|
09
|
Scheduled Caste
|
10
|
04
|
Scheduled Tribe
|
01
|
—
|
Extremely Backward Class
|
11
|
04
|
Backward Class
|
08
|
03
|
Economically Weaker Section
|
06
|
02
|
Backward Class Women
|
02
|
—
|
Total
|
64
|
22
Bihar Police Havildar Clerk Apply Online 2026 Fees
All candidates willing to submit Bihar Police Havildar application forms must pay Rs 100 to submit their forms. It must be paid online using Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card. It is important to note that the Bihar Police Home Guard application fee is non-refundable.
