Bihar Police Home Guard Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Begins for Havaldar Clerk at bpssc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police Home Guard Vacancy 2026: The Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) released the detailed notification for the recruitment of Havildar Clerk in Bihar Home Guard under Home Department. Candidates who have passed class 12th and age between 20 and 28 years can submit their applications at bpssc.bihar.gov.in. The last date to apply online for Bihar Police Havildar Recruitment 2026 is 2 February. This recruitment driv aims to fill 64 vacancies for the post of Havildar Clerk (Direct Recruitment) in Bihar Home Guard under Home Dept. (Special), Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates must check the complete Bihar Police Havildar apply online 2026 process, dates, eligibility and more before submitting their forms.

Bihar Police Home Guard Vacancy 2026: Overview

BPSSC has started the online application process for Bihar Police Home Guard Vacancy 2026. Candidates aspiring to join the Bihar Police Home Guard force can now submit their application forms through the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill Havaldar Clerk and other Home Guard posts across the state.