What is a Group of Rabbits or Bunnies Called?

The question ‘What is a group of rabbits called?’ often hops into the spotlight when you seek knowledge of wildlife. As urban wildlife sightings rise in 2026, it is more important than ever to learn about these social animals as a group. Rabbits are famously known as social animals, but did you know that the collective noun used to describe them changes depending on whether they are wild, domestic, or even just babies? From the scientifically accurate colony to the internet’s favorite fluffle, the terminology is as diverse as the species themselves. Following a surge in backyard rewilding trends this year, more people are spotting these long-eared foragers in their natural habitats. Let’s read more facts about the nature of rabbit nomenclature and settle the bunny vs. rabbit debate once and for all.

What is a Group of Rabbits Called? A colony is the most common and scientifically accepted name for a group of rabbits in the animal kingdom. This word means a big group of wild rabbits that live together in the same place. National Geographic and other ecological studies say that these colonies are very organized social groups that help rabbits stay safe from predators. Another frequently used term is Warren. Warren technically means the complicated network of underground tunnels and burrows where rabbits live. However, it is often used to mean the group of rabbits that live in that network. A group of domesticated rabbits is often called a herd in farming or agricultural settings. Other Collective Nouns for a Group of Rabbits Beyond the standard terms, there are several poetic or specific collective nouns used in literature and specialized fields:

Fluffle : A popular, informal term used primarily for a group of wild rabbits. It has gained massive popularity on social media due to the descriptive nature of its soft fur.

Nest : Specifically used for a group of young rabbits (kits) born to the same mother.

Litter : Used to describe the offspring produced in a single birth.

Bury: A more archaic term derived from the word burrow, occasionally found in older English texts. Find Out - What is a Group of Cats Called? What is a Group of Bunnies Called? While bunny is a colloquial term of endearment, what a group of bunnies is called usually follows the same rules as rabbits, with a few cute exceptions. For young, newborn bunnies, the term Litter or Nest is most appropriate. In casual conversation, you will often hear people refer to a Fluffle of bunnies. This term, though not used by biologists, has become a standard in pet enthusiast circles.