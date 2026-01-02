UP Police Vacancy 2026 Announced: 32,679 Constable Posts, Check Category-Wise Details Here

UP Police Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has announced the vacancies for the Constable Civil Police and equivalent posts under the UP Police recruitment drive. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the UP Police Constable Vacancy on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. According to the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 32679 vacancies for Constable Civil Police, Constable P.A.C./Armed Police, Constable Special Security Force, Female Constable for Women Battalion, Jail Warder (Male) and other equivalent posts . Of these, 30291 vacancies are for male candidates, and 2388 are for female candidates . Check the category-wise UP Police Recruitment 2026 vacancy details for male and female candidates here.

UP Police Constable 2026 exam is a state-level exam conducted to recruit eligible candidates for Constable posts. This year, the officials announced 32679 vacancies for the posts of Constables in the state police, PAC, UP Special Security Force (UPSSF), jail warden and mounted police. Those who have passed class 12th can submit their applications till January 30, 2026.

UP Police Vacancy 2026 Male & Female Category Total Vacancies Male 30,291 Female 2,388

UP Police Recruitment 2026 Overview

UPPBPB has activated the online application link on its official website. The UP Police apply online link will remain active till 30 January 2026. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in written exam, PET & PMT, document verification and medical exam. Shortlisted candidates will be paid between Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100.