UP Police Vacancy 2026 Announced: 32,679 Constable Posts, Check Category-Wise Details Here

UP Police Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has announced the vacancies for the Constable Civil Police and equivalent posts under the UP Police recruitment drive. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the UP Police Constable Vacancy on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. According to the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 32679 vacancies for Constable Civil Police, Constable P.A.C./Armed Police, Constable Special Security Force, Female Constable for Women Battalion, Jail Warder (Male) and other equivalent posts. Of these, 30291 vacancies are for male candidates, and 2388 are for female candidates. Check the category-wise UP Police Recruitment 2026 vacancy details for male and female candidates here.
UP Police Vacancy 2026
UP Police Constable 2026 exam is a state-level exam conducted to recruit eligible candidates for Constable posts. This year, the officials announced 32679 vacancies for the posts of Constables in the state police, PAC, UP Special Security Force (UPSSF), jail warden and mounted police. Those who have passed class 12th can submit their applications till January 30, 2026.
|
UP Police Vacancy 2026 Male & Female
|
Category
|
Total Vacancies
|
Male
|
30,291
|
Female
|
2,388
UP Police Recruitment 2026 Overview
UPPBPB has activated the online application link on its official website. The UP Police apply online link will remain active till 30 January 2026. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in written exam, PET & PMT, document verification and medical exam. Shortlisted candidates will be paid between Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board
|
Exam Name
|
Direct Recruitment for Constable Civil Police and Equivalent Posts in Uttar Pradesh Police – 2025
|
Advertisement No.
|
PRPB-B (Constable PAC and Other Cadres) – 07/2025
|
Posts Offered
|
Constable Civil Police, Constable PAC, Constable Special Security Force, Constable PAC (Female), Constable PAC Armed Police, Jail Warder, Mounted Police
|
Total Vacancies
|
32,679
|
Official Website
|
uppbpb.gov.in
|
Notification Release Date
|
31 December 2025
|
Application Start Date
|
31 December 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
30 January 2026
|
Selection Process
|
Online Exam, Document Verification & Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Medical Examination
|
Educational Qualification
|
10th and 12th Pass (Intermediate)
|
Age Limit (Male)
|
18 to 25 years
|
Age Limit (Female)
|
18 to 28 years
|
Salary
|
₹21,700 to ₹69,100
UP Police Constable Vacancy 2026 Post-wise
As per the official notification, out of the total vacancies announced, 30,291 posts are reserved for male candidates for roles such as Constable Civil Police, Constable PAC, Special Security Force, Mounted Police, and Jail Warder (Male). On the other hand, 2,388 vacancies are reserved for female candidates, which include posts in the Female Battalion and Jail Warder.
|
Post Name
|
Number of Vacancies
|
Constable Civil Police (कांस्टेबल सिविल पुलिस)
|
10,469
|
Constable P.A.C (कांस्टेबल पी.ए.सी.)
|
15,131
|
Special Security Force (विशेष सुरक्षा बल)
|
1,341
|
Female Battalion (महिला बटालियन)
|
2,282
|
Mounted Police (घुड़सवार पुलिस)
|
71
|
Jail Warder (Male) जेल वार्डर (पुरुष)
|
3,279
|
Jail Warder (Female) जेल वार्डर (महिला)
|
106
UP Police Vacancy Category-wise
The highest number of vacancies are announced for Constable PAC, closely followed by Constable Civil Police. You can check the UP Police Vacancy for UR, SC, SC, OBC and other categories here.
|
Posts
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
Constable Civil Police
|
4191
|
1046
|
2828
|
2198
|
208
|
10469
|
Constable PAC
|
6060
|
1152
|
4083
|
3176
|
300
|
15131
|
Special Battalion Force
|
538
|
134
|
362
|
281
|
26
|
1341
|
Female Battalion
|
916
|
228
|
615
|
478
|
45
|
2282
|
Mounted Police
|
30
|
7
|
19
|
14
|
01
|
71
|
Jail Warder (Male)
|
1314
|
327
|
885
|
688
|
65
|
3279
|
Jail Warder (Female)
|
44
|
10
|
28
|
22
|
02
|
109
