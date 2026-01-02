UP Police Vacancy 2026 Announced: 32,679 Constable Posts, Check Category-Wise Details Here

MSBTE Winter Result 2025
By Meenu Solanki
Jan 2, 2026, 11:52 IST

UP Police Vacancy 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has released UP Police Vacancy 2026 for 32,679 posts. Apply Online at uppbpb.gov.in. Check post-wise UP Police Recruitment 2026 Vacancy details for all categories here.

UP Police Vacancy
UP Police Vacancy

UP Police Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has announced the vacancies for the Constable Civil Police and equivalent posts under the UP Police recruitment drive. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the UP Police Constable Vacancy on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. According to the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 32679 vacancies for Constable Civil Police, Constable P.A.C./Armed Police, Constable Special Security Force, Female Constable for Women Battalion, Jail Warder (Male) and other equivalent posts. Of these, 30291 vacancies are for male candidates, and 2388 are for female candidates. Check the category-wise UP Police Recruitment 2026 vacancy details for male and female candidates here.

UP Police Vacancy 2026

UP Police Constable 2026 exam is a state-level exam conducted to recruit eligible candidates for Constable posts. This year, the officials announced 32679 vacancies for the posts of Constables in the state police, PAC, UP Special Security Force (UPSSF), jail warden and mounted police. Those who have passed class 12th can submit their applications till January 30, 2026.

UP Police Vacancy 2026 Male & Female

Category

Total Vacancies

Male

30,291

Female

2,388

UP Police Recruitment 2026 Overview

UPPBPB has activated the online application link on its official website. The UP Police apply online link will remain active till 30 January 2026. Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in written exam, PET & PMT, document verification and medical exam. Shortlisted candidates will be paid between Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100.

Particulars

Details

Organisation

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board

Exam Name

Direct Recruitment for Constable Civil Police and Equivalent Posts in Uttar Pradesh Police – 2025

Advertisement No.

PRPB-B (Constable PAC and Other Cadres) – 07/2025

Posts Offered

Constable Civil Police, Constable PAC, Constable Special Security Force, Constable PAC (Female), Constable PAC Armed Police, Jail Warder, Mounted Police

Total Vacancies

32,679

Official Website

uppbpb.gov.in

Notification Release Date

31 December 2025

Application Start Date

31 December 2025

Last Date to Apply

30 January 2026

Selection Process

Online Exam, Document Verification & Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Medical Examination

Educational Qualification

10th and 12th Pass (Intermediate)

Age Limit (Male)

18 to 25 years

Age Limit (Female)

18 to 28 years

Salary

₹21,700 to ₹69,100

UP Police Constable Vacancy 2026 Post-wise

As per the official notification, out of the total vacancies announced, 30,291 posts are reserved for male candidates for roles such as Constable Civil Police, Constable PAC, Special Security Force, Mounted Police, and Jail Warder (Male). On the other hand, 2,388 vacancies are reserved for female candidates, which include posts in the Female Battalion and Jail Warder.

Post Name

Number of Vacancies

Constable Civil Police (कांस्टेबल सिविल पुलिस)

10,469

Constable P.A.C (कांस्टेबल पी.ए.सी.)

15,131

Special Security Force (विशेष सुरक्षा बल)

1,341

Female Battalion (महिला बटालियन)

2,282

Mounted Police (घुड़सवार पुलिस)

71

Jail Warder (Male) जेल वार्डर (पुरुष)

3,279

Jail Warder (Female) जेल वार्डर (महिला)

106

UP Police Vacancy Category-wise

The highest number of vacancies are announced for Constable PAC, closely followed by Constable Civil Police. You can check the UP Police Vacancy for UR, SC, SC, OBC and other categories here. 

Posts

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Constable Civil Police

4191

1046

2828

2198

208

10469

Constable PAC

6060

1152

4083

3176

300

15131

Special Battalion Force

538

134

362

281

26

1341

Female Battalion

916

228

615

478

45

2282

Mounted Police

30

7

19

14

01

71

Jail Warder (Male)

1314

327

885

688

65

3279

Jail Warder (Female)

44

10

28

22

02

109

