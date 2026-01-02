WBP Constable PMT PET Admit Card 2025 Released at wbpolice.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

WBP Constable Admit Card 2026: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on January 02, has released the e-Admit Card for Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Test for Recruitment to the post of Constables in West Bengal Police. The Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Test is scheduled to be held on and from January 08, 2026 onwards. To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials such as Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth with selection of their permanent District/State to the official website.
The e-Admit Card download link is also available at the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) and West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in). You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
WBP Constable Admit Card 2026 Download Link
All prospective candidates shortlisted for the Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Test round can download their admit cards using the direct link available on the official website.The students can download their admit cards directly through the link given below-
How To Download WBP Constable PMT PET Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the e-Admit card or the posts of Constables/Lady Constable after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: Visit the official website including-https://prb.wb.gov.in,https:/ /kolkatapolice.gov.in and https://wbpolice.gov.in.
- Step 2: Click on the ‘Recruitment’ section given on the menu bar.
- Step 3: Click on the Concerned link Download e-Admit Card for Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Test displaying on the home page.
- Step 4: A new page will open, click on the ‘Download e-Admit cards for the Preliminary Examination’ link
- Step 5: Click on the ‘Download Constable Admit Card’ link
- Step 6: Enter your application serial number, and Date of Birth and click on the ‘Submit’ button.
- Step 7: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.
- Step 8: Download and print the admit card PDF.
