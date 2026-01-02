WBP Constable PMT PET Admit Card 2025 Released at wbpolice.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

WBP Constable Admit Card 2026: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on January 02, has released the e-Admit Card for Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Test for Recruitment to the post of Constables in West Bengal Police. The Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Test is scheduled to be held on and from January 08, 2026 onwards. To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials such as Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth with selection of their permanent District/State to the official website.

The e-Admit Card download link is also available at the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) and West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in). You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-