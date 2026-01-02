MSBTE Winter Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

WBP Constable PMT PET Admit Card 2025 Released at wbpolice.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Jan 2, 2026, 15:08 IST

WBP Constable Admit Card 2026 has been released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) for Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Test for Constables posts. The Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Test  is scheduled from January 08, 2026 onwards. Check hall ticket download link and other details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

WBP Constable Admit Card 2026: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on January 02, has  released the e-Admit Card for Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Test for Recruitment to the post of Constables in West Bengal Police. The Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Test is scheduled to be held on and from January 08, 2026 onwards. To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials such as Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth with selection of their permanent District/State to the official website.

The e-Admit Card download link is also available at the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) and West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in). You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

WBP Constable Admit Card 2026 Download Link

All prospective candidates shortlisted for the  Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Test  round can download their admit cards using the direct link available on the official website.The students can download their admit cards directly through the link given below-

Kolkata Police  Admit Card 2025

Click here

How To Download WBP Constable PMT PET Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the e-Admit card or the posts of Constables/Lady Constable after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Visit the  official website including-https://prb.wb.gov.in,https:/ /kolkatapolice.gov.in and https://wbpolice.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the ‘Recruitment’ section given on the menu bar.
  • Step 3: Click on the Concerned link Download e-Admit Card for Physical Measurement Test & Physical Efficiency Test displaying on the home page.
  • Step 4: A new page will open, click on the ‘Download e-Admit cards for the Preliminary Examination’ link
  • Step 5: Click on the ‘Download Constable Admit Card’ link
  • Step 6: Enter your application serial number, and Date of Birth and click on the ‘Submit’ button.
  • Step 7: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.
  • Step 8: Download and print the admit card PDF.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News