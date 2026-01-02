What is the capital of Hawaii? The capital of Hawaii is Honolulu on the island of Oahu. Honolulu is the political, economic and cultural center of the only US state located in the Pacific Ocean. It is important today because it hosts the state government, major military bases, international tourism, and an important port and airport connecting the United States to Asia and the Pacific region. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city and county of Honolulu has a population of approximately one million, making it one of the largest urban areas in the Pacific. The story of Honolulu covers history, culture, beaches, and government, and this article explains the key facts, why it's famous, and answers common questions frequently asked by students.

What is the capital of Hawaii?

The capital of Hawaii is Honolulu, a coastal city on the southeast coast of the island of Oahu in the central Pacific Ocean. It serves as the seat of the state government, home to the office of the Governor, the state legislature, and several state departments.