What is the Capital of Hawaii?

By Alisha Louis
Jan 2, 2026, 06:05 EDT

What is the capital of Hawaii? Honolulu is the capital of Hawaii. Read more about the capital of Hawaii, why Honolulu matters today, population of Hawaii’s capital, culture and language of the capital of Hawaii.

What is the capital of Hawaii? The capital of Hawaii is Honolulu on the island of Oahu. Honolulu is the political, economic and cultural center of the only US state located in the Pacific Ocean. It is important today because it hosts the state government, major military bases, international tourism, and an important port and airport connecting the United States to Asia and the Pacific region. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the city and county of Honolulu has a population of approximately one million, making it one of the largest urban areas in the Pacific. The story of Honolulu covers history, culture, beaches, and government, and this article explains the key facts, why it's famous, and answers common questions frequently asked by students.

What is the capital of Hawaii?

The capital of Hawaii is Honolulu, a coastal city on the southeast coast of the island of Oahu in the central Pacific Ocean. It serves as the seat of the state government, home to the office of the Governor, the state legislature, and several state departments.

Honolulu is Hawaii's largest city by population and is the main gateway for visitors arriving by air and sea. The city's location makes it an important mid-Pacific stopover between the mainland United States and countries in Asia and Oceania.

Feature

Details about Honolulu, capital of Hawaii

State capital city

Honolulu

State

Hawaii

Island

Oʻahu

Main functions

Government, tourism, trade, military, culture

Approximate population (metro area)

Around one million people

Famous areas

Waikīkī, Downtown, Pearl Harbor, Mānoa

Major transport hubs

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Honolulu Harbor

Climate type

Warm, tropical climate with mild seasonal changes

Why is Honolulu so Famous?

Honolulu is renowned for its beautiful beaches, historic sites and as a global tourist destination and strategic Pacific city. For many people around the world, this is the image that comes to mind when they think of Hawaii.

  • Waikiki Beach, one of the most visited beaches in the world, is located in Honolulu and is lined with hotels, shops and restaurants.

  • The city is close to Pearl Harbor, the site of the 1941 attack that pushed the United States into World War II, which is now home to memorials and museums.

  • Honolulu is known for its year-round warm climate, often referred to as "eternal summer", attracting tourists in every season.

  • The city frequently appears in films, TV shows, and travel promotions, helping to make it a symbol of tropical vacations and Hawaiian culture.

  • Honolulu's port and airport connect the United States to Asia, making it important for trade, tourism, and military logistics in the Pacific region.

What is the population of Honolulu?

The capital of Hawaii, Honolulu, has a population of approximately one million people including the broader city and county area. This makes it by far the largest population center in the state.

  • Most of Hawaii's residents live on Oahu, and many of them live in or around Honolulu, which connects urban neighborhoods, business districts, and residential areas.

  • The Honolulu metropolitan area includes urban Honolulu and surrounding suburbs that extend to the south shore of Oahu.

  • The city's population includes people from many backgrounds, including Native Hawaiian, Asian, Pacific Islander, white, and mixed race communities.

  • Because so many people live and work there, Honolulu concentrates most of Hawaii's jobs in government, tourism, education, health care, and the military.

  • The population also grows daily with commuters from nearby communities and visitors staying in hotels and vacation rentals.

What is the Culture of Honolulu Like?

The capital of Hawaii, Honolulu, has a unique culture that blends native Hawaiian traditions with influences from Asia, the mainland United States, and other Pacific islands. Everyday life shows this mixture in language, food, music and customs.

  • Visitors and residents experience a relaxed island lifestyle, but also feel the hectic rhythm of a major modern city.

  • The language of Honolulu often includes English, Hawaiian words and phrases, and local "pidgin", a Hawaiian Creole that is used in casual conversation.

  • The cuisine reflects the diversity of the city, with plate lunches, poke, Japanese, Filipino, Korean, Chinese and Native Hawaiian cuisine widely available.

  • Cultural events include hula performances, lei-making, traditional Hawaiian music, and festivals celebrating Japanese, Chinese, Filipino, and Pacific Islander heritage.

  • Important places like the Bishop Museum and Iolani Palace help preserve and share Native Hawaiian history and royal heritage.

  • Surfing, outrigger canoe paddling and beach activities are common parts of local life and are often associated with cultural pride and community.

Conclusion

What is the capital of Hawaii is an important geography question, and the answer is Honolulu, a large coastal city on Oahu. It is the political, economic and cultural center of the state, with approximately one million people living in its wider area. Memorizing Honolulu helps students connect maps, history, tourism, and Hawaiian culture into a clear picture.

