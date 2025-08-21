Which US State is the Aloha State? Aloha! This one word means more than just a friendly greeting; it sums up what Hawaii is all about. It's a way of life, a way of thinking about kindness, and the reason the state has its official name. Hawaii has been known as "The Aloha State" since it became a state in 1959. This name is as much a part of its legal identity as it is a cultural one.

But what does this title really mean? And how did a word that is so deeply rooted in native culture become an official state name? Let's learn more about this famous nickname's interesting history, clear up a common misunderstanding, and find out some amazing things about this Pacific paradise.

Which US State is Known as the 'Aloha State'?

Hawaii is the US state that is known as the "Aloha State." This isn't just a common nickname; it's the official state nickname. The Hawaii State Legislature made it official in 1959, the same year Hawaii became the 50th state to join the Union.