List of Top 10 Busiest Ports in the U.S

By Sneha Singh
Oct 7, 2025, 11:00 EDT

The busiest port in the U.S. is the Port of Houston, Texas, handling about 276 million tons of goods each year. It’s followed by the Ports of South Louisiana and Corpus Christi, both key for oil and grain exports. Other major ports include New York/New Jersey, New Orleans, Long Beach, Baton Rouge, Beaumont, Los Angeles, and Hampton Roads. Together, these ports power U.S. trade and connect the country to global markets.

Busiest Ports in US
Busiest Ports in US: The United States has some of the busiest and most important ports in the world. These ports are the backbone of the country’s economy, handling millions of tons of goods every year from oil and grain to cars and electronics. Located along the Gulf Coast, East Coast, and West Coast, these ports connect the U.S. to global trade routes, supporting industries, jobs, and international commerce. 

With growing imports and exports, ports in states like Texas, Louisiana, and California have become key trade hubs. Over the years, the U.S. port system has evolved with better infrastructure, digital systems, and deeper harbors to accommodate massive cargo ships.

Largest Ports in the U.S.

As per the  U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, these are the top 10 U.S. ports ranked by total trade in 2024.

Rank (by trade)

Port Name

State

Total Trade

1

Port of Houston

Texas

275,940,289

2

Port of South Louisiana

Louisiana

225,086,697

3

Port of Corpus Christi

Texas

150,755,485

4

Port of New York and New Jersey

New Jersey

123,697,438

5

Port of New Orleans

Louisiana

81,067,448

6

Port of Long Beach

California

79,178,087

7

Port of Greater Baton Rouge

Louisiana

71,686,872

8

Port of Beaumont

Texas

70,567,386

9

Port of Los Angeles

California

59,452,139

10

Port of Hampton Roads

Virginia

58,048,785

1. Port of Houston

The Port of Houston tops the list as the largest port in the United States by total tonnage. It handled nearly 276 million tons of cargo in 2023. It’s a global hub for petroleum, chemicals, and manufactured goods. With its massive terminals and deep-water channels, Houston connects directly to more than 200 global ports, making it the energy capital of the maritime world.

2. Port of South Louisiana

Handling around 225 million tons of goods, the Port of South Louisiana ranks second. It’s known for exporting grain, crude oil, and chemicals. Stretching over 54 miles along the Mississippi River, this port serves as a major link between America’s heartland and global markets.

3. Port of Corpus Christi

The Port of Corpus Christi is the largest energy export gateway in the U.S., moving over 150 million tons of crude oil and refined products annually. Its deep-water access and proximity to major refineries have made it a key player in the energy trade boom.

4. Port of New York and New Jersey

Located on the East Coast, this port handled 123 million tons of goods in 2023. It’s the busiest container port on the Atlantic coast, dealing with everything from consumer goods to automobiles. It serves the massive markets of New York City and the surrounding region.

5. Port of New Orleans

The Port of New Orleans, with 81 million tons of cargo, is a major center for international trade along the Mississippi River. It specializes in steel, grain, and coffee imports and also features one of the nation’s most vibrant cruise terminals.

Conclusion

The top 10 ports in the United States are the lifelines of America's trade and commerce. From energy exports in Texas to consumer goods on the East and West Coasts, these ports ensure the smooth flow of goods that power the nation’s economy. They not only support millions of jobs but also strengthen the U.S. position in global trade.

