List of Top 10 Busiest Ports in the U.S

Busiest Ports in US: The United States has some of the busiest and most important ports in the world. These ports are the backbone of the country’s economy, handling millions of tons of goods every year from oil and grain to cars and electronics. Located along the Gulf Coast, East Coast, and West Coast, these ports connect the U.S. to global trade routes, supporting industries, jobs, and international commerce. With growing imports and exports, ports in states like Texas, Louisiana, and California have become key trade hubs. Over the years, the U.S. port system has evolved with better infrastructure, digital systems, and deeper harbors to accommodate massive cargo ships. Largest Ports in the U.S. As per the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, these are the top 10 U.S. ports ranked by total trade in 2024.

Rank (by trade) Port Name State Total Trade 1 Port of Houston Texas 275,940,289 2 Port of South Louisiana Louisiana 225,086,697 3 Port of Corpus Christi Texas 150,755,485 4 Port of New York and New Jersey New Jersey 123,697,438 5 Port of New Orleans Louisiana 81,067,448 6 Port of Long Beach California 79,178,087 7 Port of Greater Baton Rouge Louisiana 71,686,872 8 Port of Beaumont Texas 70,567,386 9 Port of Los Angeles California 59,452,139 10 Port of Hampton Roads Virginia 58,048,785 1. Port of Houston The Port of Houston tops the list as the largest port in the United States by total tonnage. It handled nearly 276 million tons of cargo in 2023. It’s a global hub for petroleum, chemicals, and manufactured goods. With its massive terminals and deep-water channels, Houston connects directly to more than 200 global ports, making it the energy capital of the maritime world.

2. Port of South Louisiana Handling around 225 million tons of goods, the Port of South Louisiana ranks second. It’s known for exporting grain, crude oil, and chemicals. Stretching over 54 miles along the Mississippi River, this port serves as a major link between America’s heartland and global markets. 3. Port of Corpus Christi The Port of Corpus Christi is the largest energy export gateway in the U.S., moving over 150 million tons of crude oil and refined products annually. Its deep-water access and proximity to major refineries have made it a key player in the energy trade boom. 4. Port of New York and New Jersey Located on the East Coast, this port handled 123 million tons of goods in 2023. It’s the busiest container port on the Atlantic coast, dealing with everything from consumer goods to automobiles. It serves the massive markets of New York City and the surrounding region.