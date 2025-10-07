List of Top 10 Busiest Ports in the U.S

Busiest Ports in US: The United States has some of the busiest and most important ports in the world. These ports are the backbone of the country’s economy, handling millions of tons of goods every year from oil and grain to cars and electronics. Located along the Gulf Coast, East Coast, and West Coast, these ports connect the U.S. to global trade routes, supporting industries, jobs, and international commerce.
With growing imports and exports, ports in states like Texas, Louisiana, and California have become key trade hubs. Over the years, the U.S. port system has evolved with better infrastructure, digital systems, and deeper harbors to accommodate massive cargo ships.
Largest Ports in the U.S.
As per the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, these are the top 10 U.S. ports ranked by total trade in 2024.
|
Rank (by trade)
|
Port Name
|
State
|
Total Trade
|
1
|
Port of Houston
|
Texas
|
275,940,289
|
2
|
Port of South Louisiana
|
Louisiana
|
225,086,697
|
3
|
Port of Corpus Christi
|
Texas
|
150,755,485
|
4
|
Port of New York and New Jersey
|
New Jersey
|
123,697,438
|
5
|
Port of New Orleans
|
Louisiana
|
81,067,448
|
6
|
Port of Long Beach
|
California
|
79,178,087
|
7
|
Port of Greater Baton Rouge
|
Louisiana
|
71,686,872
|
8
|
Port of Beaumont
|
Texas
|
70,567,386
|
9
|
Port of Los Angeles
|
California
|
59,452,139
|
10
|
Port of Hampton Roads
|
Virginia
|
58,048,785
1. Port of Houston
The Port of Houston tops the list as the largest port in the United States by total tonnage. It handled nearly 276 million tons of cargo in 2023. It’s a global hub for petroleum, chemicals, and manufactured goods. With its massive terminals and deep-water channels, Houston connects directly to more than 200 global ports, making it the energy capital of the maritime world.
2. Port of South Louisiana
Handling around 225 million tons of goods, the Port of South Louisiana ranks second. It’s known for exporting grain, crude oil, and chemicals. Stretching over 54 miles along the Mississippi River, this port serves as a major link between America’s heartland and global markets.
3. Port of Corpus Christi
The Port of Corpus Christi is the largest energy export gateway in the U.S., moving over 150 million tons of crude oil and refined products annually. Its deep-water access and proximity to major refineries have made it a key player in the energy trade boom.
4. Port of New York and New Jersey
Located on the East Coast, this port handled 123 million tons of goods in 2023. It’s the busiest container port on the Atlantic coast, dealing with everything from consumer goods to automobiles. It serves the massive markets of New York City and the surrounding region.
5. Port of New Orleans
The Port of New Orleans, with 81 million tons of cargo, is a major center for international trade along the Mississippi River. It specializes in steel, grain, and coffee imports and also features one of the nation’s most vibrant cruise terminals.
Conclusion
The top 10 ports in the United States are the lifelines of America's trade and commerce. From energy exports in Texas to consumer goods on the East and West Coasts, these ports ensure the smooth flow of goods that power the nation’s economy. They not only support millions of jobs but also strengthen the U.S. position in global trade.
