RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
Focus
Quick Links

15 Fun Thanksgiving Riddles with Answers for Kids and Adults

By Harshita Singh
Nov 27, 2025, 05:43 EDT

Thanksgiving riddles are a tradition for many American families looking to keep kids entertained during the November holiday feast. Use this ultimate quiz filled with funny Thanksgiving day riddles and brain teasers to challenge your guests, from Pilgrims and history facts to pumpkin pie puns. Find all the correct answers and their explanations below!

Add as a preferred source on Google
Thanksgiving riddles for kids
Thanksgiving riddles for kids

Thanksgiving riddles with answer: Thanksgiving Day, celebrated across the United States on the fourth Thursday of November, is about more than just a massive turkey dinner; it’s a moment for family, gratitude, and good cheer. As the holiday season approaches, what better way to get the intellectual gears turning than with a thrilling quiz?

Hereon, you will discover 15 of the most engaging and fun Thanksgiving riddles for kids and adults alike. Get ready to test your knowledge of history, food, and fall fun with these clever riddles with answers!

Challenge: Guess 15 Thanksgiving Day Riddles within 20 Seconds

The following Thanksgiving riddles are designed to challenge your memory and logic this November. Grab a pen and paper, and see how many you can solve within 20 seconds before heading to the riddle answer section!

THANKSGIVING DAY Riddles for Kids

Riddle Number

Fun Thanksgiving Riddle

Riddle 1

I have eyes but cannot see. I am often mashed or roasted with gravy. What am I?

Riddle 2

I travel with people to a new land, wear a big hat, and share a feast. Who am I?

Riddle 3

I am a baked item, usually sweet, served after the turkey, and sometimes filled with pumpkin. What am I?

Riddle 4

I am small, red, and tart. I turn into a sauce or jelly and pair perfectly with turkey. What am I?

Riddle 5

What has a neck but no head, and wears a tiny coat?

Riddle 6

I am taken out of the oven hot and fast, and stuffed with vegetables, bread, and spices. What am I?

Riddle 7

What is always following Thanksgiving, but never arrives on time?

Riddle 8

I have a beak and feathers, but I'm served on a platter, not in the air. What am I?

Riddle 9

I am dried, you pop me in the fall, and I can turn into a delicious, crunchy snack. What am I?

Riddle 10

I am broken for luck, but I am not glass. I come from the center of the bird. What am I?

Riddle 11

I am a house that is too small for one person but big enough for everyone to eat in. What am I?

Riddle 12

I have many ears, but I cannot hear. I grow tall in a field. What am I?

Riddle 13

I am often told to "gobble, gobble," but if you hear that sound, I am probably still alive. What am I?

Riddle 14

What is the one thing you must put on the Thanksgiving table before you eat?

Riddle 15

I am sweet, brown, and round, and I mark the start of the holiday dessert season. What am I?

Check Out: How Google Doodle Celebrates Thanksgiving 2025 with Tiny Chef?

Final Reveal: Answers for Thanksgiving Riddles 

Check your answers here! This section reveals the solutions to all the Thanksgiving Day riddles and provides a quick explanation of the logic.

Riddle Number

Correct Answer

Explanation

Riddle 1

A Potato

Potatoes (often mashed, roasted, or baked) are a staple Thanksgiving side dish, and they contain "eyes" where buds sprout.

Riddle 2

A Pilgrim

The Pilgrims were the European settlers who celebrated the first famous Thanksgiving feast in 1621.

Riddle 3

Pie

Pie (especially pumpkin or apple) is the traditional sweet dessert served after the main course.

Riddle 4

A Cranberry

Cranberries are small, tart berries typically made into a sauce or jelly to accompany the turkey.

Riddle 5

A Button-down Shirt

This classic brain teaser refers to the collar (neck) and buttons (coat) on clothing worn to the dinner.

Riddle 6

A Turkey

The turkey is the main course, famous for being roasted and stuffed with a dressing mixture.

Riddle 7

The letter 'G'

The word T-H-A-N-K-S-G-I-V-I-N-G contains the letter 'G' directly after the word 'Thanks.'

Riddle 8

A Turkey

Turkeys have beaks and feathers, but on Thanksgiving, they are the centerpiece of the platter.

Riddle 9

Popcorn

(or Dried Corn)

Corn is a key part of the fall harvest, and dried kernels are popped into the popular snack.

Riddle 10

The Wishbone

Found in the turkey's chest, the wishbone is traditionally broken by two people for luck.

Riddle 11

A Dinner Table

The table is where the family gathers (the "house") but no one lives inside it.

Riddle 12

Corn

Corn plants grow tall in fields, and the cobs are called "ears," but they cannot hear sounds.

Riddle 13

A Turkey

The sound a turkey makes is "gobble," but a living turkey is not the one being eaten.

Riddle 14

Your Hands

A simple play on words, as most people put their hands on the table before or during the meal, often for grace.

Riddle 15

Pumpkin Pie

This sweet, spiced, and round pie is the iconic beginning of the holiday dessert season in the U.S.

Check Out: 3 Free Thanksgiving 2025 Word Search Puzzles for Kids

We hope these fun Thanksgiving day riddles provided both entertainment and a mental workout for your entire family. Sharing laughter and brain teasers is a fantastic way to honor the spirit of gratitude and togetherness this November. Now go ahead and enjoy that delicious feast, you have earned it!

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending Tags