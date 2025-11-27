Thanksgiving riddles with answer: Thanksgiving Day, celebrated across the United States on the fourth Thursday of November, is about more than just a massive turkey dinner; it’s a moment for family, gratitude, and good cheer. As the holiday season approaches, what better way to get the intellectual gears turning than with a thrilling quiz?
Hereon, you will discover 15 of the most engaging and fun Thanksgiving riddles for kids and adults alike. Get ready to test your knowledge of history, food, and fall fun with these clever riddles with answers!
Challenge: Guess 15 Thanksgiving Day Riddles within 20 Seconds
The following Thanksgiving riddles are designed to challenge your memory and logic this November. Grab a pen and paper, and see how many you can solve within 20 seconds before heading to the riddle answer section!
|
Riddle Number
|
Fun Thanksgiving Riddle
|
Riddle 1
|
I have eyes but cannot see. I am often mashed or roasted with gravy. What am I?
|
Riddle 2
|
I travel with people to a new land, wear a big hat, and share a feast. Who am I?
|
Riddle 3
|
I am a baked item, usually sweet, served after the turkey, and sometimes filled with pumpkin. What am I?
|
Riddle 4
|
I am small, red, and tart. I turn into a sauce or jelly and pair perfectly with turkey. What am I?
|
Riddle 5
|
What has a neck but no head, and wears a tiny coat?
|
Riddle 6
|
I am taken out of the oven hot and fast, and stuffed with vegetables, bread, and spices. What am I?
|
Riddle 7
|
What is always following Thanksgiving, but never arrives on time?
|
Riddle 8
|
I have a beak and feathers, but I'm served on a platter, not in the air. What am I?
|
Riddle 9
|
I am dried, you pop me in the fall, and I can turn into a delicious, crunchy snack. What am I?
|
Riddle 10
|
I am broken for luck, but I am not glass. I come from the center of the bird. What am I?
|
Riddle 11
|
I am a house that is too small for one person but big enough for everyone to eat in. What am I?
|
Riddle 12
|
I have many ears, but I cannot hear. I grow tall in a field. What am I?
|
Riddle 13
|
I am often told to "gobble, gobble," but if you hear that sound, I am probably still alive. What am I?
|
Riddle 14
|
What is the one thing you must put on the Thanksgiving table before you eat?
|
Riddle 15
|
I am sweet, brown, and round, and I mark the start of the holiday dessert season. What am I?
Check Out: How Google Doodle Celebrates Thanksgiving 2025 with Tiny Chef?
Final Reveal: Answers for Thanksgiving Riddles
Check your answers here! This section reveals the solutions to all the Thanksgiving Day riddles and provides a quick explanation of the logic.
|
Riddle Number
|
Correct Answer
|
Explanation
|
Riddle 1
|
A Potato
|
Potatoes (often mashed, roasted, or baked) are a staple Thanksgiving side dish, and they contain "eyes" where buds sprout.
|
Riddle 2
|
A Pilgrim
|
The Pilgrims were the European settlers who celebrated the first famous Thanksgiving feast in 1621.
|
Riddle 3
|
Pie
|
Pie (especially pumpkin or apple) is the traditional sweet dessert served after the main course.
|
Riddle 4
|
A Cranberry
|
Cranberries are small, tart berries typically made into a sauce or jelly to accompany the turkey.
|
Riddle 5
|
A Button-down Shirt
|
This classic brain teaser refers to the collar (neck) and buttons (coat) on clothing worn to the dinner.
|
Riddle 6
|
A Turkey
|
The turkey is the main course, famous for being roasted and stuffed with a dressing mixture.
|
Riddle 7
|
The letter 'G'
|
The word T-H-A-N-K-S-G-I-V-I-N-G contains the letter 'G' directly after the word 'Thanks.'
|
Riddle 8
|
A Turkey
|
Turkeys have beaks and feathers, but on Thanksgiving, they are the centerpiece of the platter.
|
Riddle 9
|
Popcorn
(or Dried Corn)
|
Corn is a key part of the fall harvest, and dried kernels are popped into the popular snack.
|
Riddle 10
|
The Wishbone
|
Found in the turkey's chest, the wishbone is traditionally broken by two people for luck.
|
Riddle 11
|
A Dinner Table
|
The table is where the family gathers (the "house") but no one lives inside it.
|
Riddle 12
|
Corn
|
Corn plants grow tall in fields, and the cobs are called "ears," but they cannot hear sounds.
|
Riddle 13
|
A Turkey
|
The sound a turkey makes is "gobble," but a living turkey is not the one being eaten.
|
Riddle 14
|
Your Hands
|
A simple play on words, as most people put their hands on the table before or during the meal, often for grace.
|
Riddle 15
|
Pumpkin Pie
|
This sweet, spiced, and round pie is the iconic beginning of the holiday dessert season in the U.S.
Check Out: 3 Free Thanksgiving 2025 Word Search Puzzles for Kids
We hope these fun Thanksgiving day riddles provided both entertainment and a mental workout for your entire family. Sharing laughter and brain teasers is a fantastic way to honor the spirit of gratitude and togetherness this November. Now go ahead and enjoy that delicious feast, you have earned it!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation