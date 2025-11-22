IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025
3 Free Thanksgiving 2025 Word Search Puzzles for Kids to Challenge Your Brain

By Harshita Singh
Nov 22, 2025, 04:12 EDT

Thanksgiving word search puzzle for kids offers a fun, screen-free way to boost holiday vocabulary and history facts. These brain teasers are perfect for keeping the entire family, from curious college students to young cousins, engaged during the November holiday gathering.

Thanksgiving 2025 word search puzzles
Thanksgiving 2025 Word search puzzle: Thanksgiving is more than just a magnificent feast; it’s a moment to pause, reflect, and celebrate gratitude alongside family and friends. Held every fourth Thursday in November, this annual holiday traces its roots back to the 1621 harvest celebration shared by the Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag tribe.

Whether you are hosting a large gathering or travelling across states, having a fun, engaging, and screen-free activity is key. We introduce a few challenging Thanksgiving word search puzzles designed not only for the little ones but also to test the vocabulary and trivia knowledge of curious adults!

Try some of the best Thanksgiving word puzzles here, from easy-to-solve vocabulary to advanced historical challenges, ready for you to download, print, and enjoy. Sharpen your pencil and get ready to seek out every hidden term.

Thanksgiving Word Search Puzzle from Easy to Hard

Here are three different Thanksgiving word search puzzle challenges. Download the images, set a timer, and begin searching! Remember, the words can be hidden horizontally, vertically, or diagonally.

Challenge 1: The Feast (Easy)

This Thanksgiving word search puzzle for kids focuses on the main attraction: the food! Find 6 common items found on a traditional Thanksgiving table within 10 seconds like a pro. In case your kid did not manage to solve the word search puzzle within the given time limit, wait till the end for the final answer reveal.

 THANKSGIVING WORD SEARCH PUZZLE Easy

Challenge 2: The History of Thanksgiving Word Puzzle

Check how much you know about what happened in 1621. There are 9 historical names and places associated with Thanksgiving history, hidden in this word puzzle. Some of them are Pilgrim, Mayflower, Plymouth, and Squanto. It's a great way to learn more about American history. Before the final answer is given, see how many you can guess in 60 seconds. 

THANKSGIVING History Word Search Puzzle (1)

Challenge 3: Thanksgiving Gratitude Word Puzzle (Hard)

Beyond the turkey, the core of the Thanksgiving holiday is thankfulness. This puzzle features synonyms for appreciation, giving, and joy. Challenge yourself to find words like Gratitude, Blessing, Abundance, and Sharing.

THANKSGIVING Gratitude Word Search Puzzle

Answers Revealed!

Ready to verify your results? Here is the Thanksgiving word puzzle with an answer guide for all three challenges. Review your work to ensure you have mastered your Thanksgiving vocabulary and trivia.

Challenge 1: Solution of Easy Thanksgiving Word Search Puzzles

THANKSGIVING WORD SEARCH PUZZLE Easy Solution

Challenge 2: Solution of Thanksgiving History Word Search Puzzles

THANKSGIVING History Word Search Puzzle Solution

Challenge 3: Solution for Thanksgiving Gratitude Word Puzzle 

THANKSGIVING Gratitude Word Search Puzzle Solution

This set of Thanksgiving word search puzzle challenges provides a perfect activity for readers of all ages. Whether you used them to keep your young cousins occupied or to challenge yourself over pie, these puzzles offer a valuable exercise in vocabulary, focus, and general knowledge. We hope you found these free printable puzzles engaging and informative for your holiday preparation. Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs.
