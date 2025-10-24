Pumpkin quiz: It's that time of year again when magic happens! The leaves are changing color, the air is crisp, and Halloween is the last day of the season on October 31st. The pumpkin is everywhere right now, which is the most famous symbol of the season. Millions of Americans are getting ready for the scary holiday.

The pumpkin is not only a tasty fall food, but it is also the main part of the Jack-o'-Lantern, which has a long and interesting history. But how much do you really know about the history, plants, and methods that go into making our favorite orange lanterns, other than just picking one and grabbing a knife?

Get ready to put your knowledge (and maybe your carving skills) to the test. This isn't just any pumpkin quiz; we've dug deep into the patch to find interesting facts and difficult trivia that even the most experienced Halloween trivia experts might not know.