Wildfires are an increasing global threat, with the U.S. losing over 7 million acres annually to flames, according to the U.S. Forest Service. One such incident inspired Siddhartha Patel Daswani, a 17-year-old Indian-American from California. He has developed an artificial intelligence platform called SmokeSignal that detects and predicts wildfires in real time During the Napa Wildfires, Siddhartha was just 10 years old when he got motivated to take a significant step in stopping this crisis. His initiative combines cutting-edge AI technology with youth education and community engagement across four continents, showcasing how technology can help protect and save lives. Read on to learn more about Indian-American teen Siddhartha Patel Daswani, his contributions and his AI platform, SmokeSignal.

Who is Siddhartha Patel Daswani: Educational Background & Contributions Siddhartha Patel Daswani is a young innovator passionate about combining technology and environmental sustainability. Motivated by the 2017 Napa wildfires which disrupted his schooling, he began developing AI tools to predict and detect wildfire activity. Siddhartha developed an AI platform which provides early warnings and forecasts fire spread within a minute. Apart from technology, Daswani has expanded his efforts to global education and activism, training youth to engage in wildfire mitigation and climate leadership programs. How is Indian-American Teen Siddhartha Using AI to Stop Wildfires? Indian-American teen Siddhartha is using AI to stop wildfires. SmokeSignal, which is his AI initiative which uses satellite imagery and extensive environmental data, including over 831 million data points from six U.S. government agencies.

SmokeSignal’s AI uses two main models: one detects smoke by analyzing satellite images without relying on expensive sensors, and another predicts wildfire spread in real time for rapid emergency response.

The predictive model considers vital environmental factors such as wind speed, vegetation type, and temperature, helping firefighters plan evacuations and containment efficiently.

Daswani’s work extends globally, leading workshops and training youth volunteers across the U.S., Zambia, Argentina, and India to promote local wildfire prevention and reforestation efforts. What is SmokeSignal? SmokeSignal is both an AI wildfire detection platform and a youth-led environmental movement. The SmokeSignal, AI platform was developed by Siddhartha Patel, who is a 17-year-old Indian-American young innovator.