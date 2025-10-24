What is Halloween and Why is it Celebrated? Every year on October 31st, the world celebrates All Hallows' Eve or the most popularly known as ‘Halloween’. This year, Halloween 2025 will be celebrated across the United States on October 31, a Friday, allowing for an extended festive weekend. According to NRF, Halloween spending in 2025 is expected to reach $13.1 billion.

Halloween marks a blend of ancient Celtic rituals and Christian observances, evolving into a modern celebration filled with costumes, decorations, and trick-or-treating that unite communities in spooky fun. Read on to learn about Halloween 2025 in the U.S., its date, significance behind Halloween celebrations, the origin of Halloween & popular halloween decorations.

Q1: What is Halloween 2025 in the U.S.?

Halloween is also known as ‘All Hallow’s Eve.’ Halloween is celebrated on October 31 every year and Halloween 2025 in the U.S. falls on a Friday. This provides families and communities an opportunity to host extended celebrations, parties, and trick-or-treating events.