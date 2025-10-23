SSC JE Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at ssc.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
By Manish Kumar
Oct 23, 2025, 11:04 IST

SSC JE Admit Card 2025 will be released today by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the posts of  Junior Engineer exam on its official website.  The SSC JE 2025 Tier 1 exam admit card will be available to download regions including KKR, ER, SR, CR, NR, WR, MPR, NER and NWR. Check steps to download hall ticket and other details here. 

SSC JE Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the admit card of the Junior Engineer exam on its official website. The admit card for the SSC JE 2025 Tier 1 exam will be released for the regions including KKR, ER, SR, CR, NR, WR, MPR, NER and NWR. The Paper 1 computer-based exam for the Junior Engineer posts is tentatively scheduled in December 2025 across the country.

SSC JE Admit Card 2205 Download Link

The link to download the admit card for Junior Engineer Posts will be provided to you in this article. The admit card for central, south, eastern, central regions, Kerala Karnataka regions, and northern regions is liiely to be released anytime soon. The admit card can be accessed using the registration number, or roll number, or name and date of birth.

SSC Regional website link Kingdom/ Union Territories Download Link
SSC CR UP, Bihar SSC CR JE Admit Card Download Link
SSC WR 

Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Gujarat and Maharashtra

 SSC WR JE Admit Card Download LInk
SSC NER Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura SSC NER JE Admit Card Download LInk
SSC NWR Chandigarh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab SSC NWR JE Admit Card Download Link
SSC MPR Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh SSC MPR JE Admit Card Download Link
SSC KKR Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala SSC KKR JE Admit Card Download Link
SSC NR National Capital Territory of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand SSC NR JE Admit Card Download Link
SSC ER Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal SSC ER JE Admit Card Download Link

How to download SSC JE Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download their admit card by following the simple steps given below:

Step-1: Go to the official website ssc.gov.in of SSC or the direct regional website link given above
Step-2: Click on the admit card link for example ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL ) EXAMINATION, 2024 (PAPER-I)on the official website
Step-3: Enter the requested credentials to the link on the home page.
Step-4:Click on the submit button. 
Step-5: Now the admit card will open in front of you on the screen, check all its details
Step-6:Download the SSC JE Call Letter.

Documentt to Carry at the SSC JE Paper 1

Candidates appearing in the written exam should note that they will have to carry all the crucial documents with the Hall ticket at the exam center. In addition to the Admission Certificate, it is mandatory to carry at least two passport-size recent colour photographs, Original valid Photo-ID proofhaving the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate, such as:

  • Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar,
  • Voter’s ID Card,
  • Driving License,
  • PAN Card,
  • Passport,
  • School/ College ID Card,
  • Employer ID Card (Govt./PSU/Private), etc.
  • Ex-serviceman Discharge Book issued by the Ministry of Defence,any other photo-bearing ID Card issued by the Central/ State Government.

