SSC JE Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at ssc.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

The link to download the admit card for Junior Engineer Posts will be provided to you in this article. The admit card for central, south, eastern, central regions, Kerala Karnataka regions, and northern regions is liiely to be released anytime soon. The admit card can be accessed using the registration number, or roll number, or name and date of birth.

SSC JE Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the admit card of the Junior Engineer exam on its official website. The admit card for the SSC JE 2025 Tier 1 exam will be released for the regions including KKR, ER, SR, CR, NR, WR, MPR, NER and NWR. The Paper 1 computer-based exam for the Junior Engineer posts is tentatively scheduled in December 2025 across the country.

How to download SSC JE Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download their admit card by following the simple steps given below:

Step-1: Go to the official website ssc.gov.in of SSC or the direct regional website link given above

Step-2: Click on the admit card link for example ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL ) EXAMINATION, 2024 (PAPER-I)on the official website

Step-3: Enter the requested credentials to the link on the home page.

Step-4:Click on the submit button.

Step-5: Now the admit card will open in front of you on the screen, check all its details

Step-6:Download the SSC JE Call Letter.

Documentt to Carry at the SSC JE Paper 1

Candidates appearing in the written exam should note that they will have to carry all the crucial documents with the Hall ticket at the exam center. In addition to the Admission Certificate, it is mandatory to carry at least two passport-size recent colour photographs, Original valid Photo-ID proofhaving the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate, such as: