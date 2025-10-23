Forests have been referred to as the green lungs of the earth due to their ability to clean air, maintain climatic temperature and biodiversity. Forests serve the same purpose to our planet just like the human lungs do to the human body in terms of filtering and provision of the body with oxygen. Trees use carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) through the process of photosynthesis to release oxygen (O 2 ) thereby making the air breathable and sustaining all living things on the planet.

Why Are Forests Called Green Lungs of the Earth?

Forests play crucial ecological functions just like the lungs do to a human body.

Oxygen Production:

Forests give out oxygen and take up carbon dioxide through the process of photosynthesis.

➤ One hectare of forest can supply oxygen for up to 18 people annually.