Why are Forests called Green Lungs of the Earth?

By Prabhat Mishra
Oct 23, 2025, 14:11 IST

Forests are called the “Green Lungs of the Earth” because they purify air, absorb carbon dioxide, and release oxygen essential for life. Through photosynthesis, forests regulate climate, prevent soil erosion, and sustain biodiversity. Conserving forests ensures clean air, balanced ecosystems, and a healthier planet for future generations.

Forests have been referred to as the green lungs of the earth due to their ability to clean air, maintain climatic temperature and biodiversity. Forests serve the same purpose to our planet just like the human lungs do to the human body in terms of filtering and provision of the body with oxygen. Trees use carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) through the process of photosynthesis to release oxygen (O 2 ) thereby making the air breathable and sustaining all living things on the planet.

Forests play crucial ecological functions just like the lungs do to a human body.

  • Oxygen Production:
     Forests give out oxygen and take up carbon dioxide through the process of photosynthesis.

➤ One hectare of forest can supply oxygen for up to 18 people annually.

  • Carbon Dioxide Absorption:
     Forests also serve as carbon sinks, which entraps carbon and prevents global warming.

  • Air Filtration:
    Leaves collect dust and pollutants thus enhancing the air naturally.

What is the role of forests in controlling the climate of the earth?

Forests assist in equalizing the global climatic regimes by:

  • Carbon sequestration: Sequestration of carbon in the soil and trees.

  • Temperature Control: Shades and cooling effects would be achieved using evapotranspiration.

  • Rainfall Formation: This is the release of water vapor which takes part in cloud formation and precipitation.

Example:
The Amazon Rainforest, which is termed as the Lungs of the Planet, generates about 20 per cent of all the oxygen in the atmosphere and influences the world weather patterns.

amazon-1

Ecological Benefits of Forests

Function

Description

Benefit to Earth

Oxygen Production

Converts CO₂ to O₂ via photosynthesis

Supports life for all organisms

Carbon Storage

Absorbs and stores atmospheric carbon

Mitigates climate change

Soil Protection

Prevents erosion and maintains fertility

Supports agriculture and biodiversity

Water Regulation

Controls water flow and rainfall

Prevents floods and droughts

Habitat Provision

Shelter for countless species

Preserves ecosystem diversity

Why Is Conserving Forests So Important?

Deforestation can cause irreversible environmental damage:

  • Rising CO₂ levels intensify climate change.

  • Reduced oxygen production worsens air quality.

  • Disrupted rainfall patterns lead to droughts or floods.

  • Biodiversity loss threatens food chains and ecosystems.

How Can We Protect Our Green Lungs?

  • Encourage afforestation and reforestation.

  • Prevent illegal logging and deforestation.

  • Support sustainable forest management.

  • Raise public awareness about the value of trees.

  • Promote eco-friendly lifestyles and tree-planting campaigns.

Conclusion

Forests are the real green lungs of the planet as they bring life giving oxygen and actually suck the harmful carbon dioxide. By conserving them, they will guarantee clean air, stable climates and a healthier ecosystem that will be available to the future generations. 

Conserving forests is like conserving life itself, since once the green lungs die, so does the planet.


