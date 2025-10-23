Brain teasers are the best mind-boosting exercises to assess your smartness level. Detective riddles like this one today are designed to test your observation skills, logical deduction, and the ability to identify inconsistencies. These detective riddles present you with a situation and ask you to analyse and decipher the solution in a given time limit. Solving these detective riddles requires you to break down clues and put together facts and visual inputs to arrive at a solution. Just like a detective would solve a case, you are required to consider all the visual cues and small details that may indicate a lie or a hidden clue. Do you think you are good at noticing what most people miss? This detective riddle will assess your logical reasoning, attention to detail, and observation skills in less than 12 seconds. You have to identify which man is dangerous in this brain teaser image. Can you analyse the situation, break down clues, and answer correctly? If so, take the challenge now.

Solve This Detective Riddle In 12 Seconds To Claim High IQ Title! Can You Tell Who Is Dangerous? This brain teaser is asking you to tell who is dangerous. We can see a woman in green who is on her doorstep. There is a delivery boy and a police officer on her door. Now who you think is a threat to her? This brain teaser will challenge your mind to the max. And you have to figure out the answer in under 12 seconds. Do you think you can solve this detective riddle? Apply your logic and attention to detail to observe the image carefully. This brain teaser demands your concentration and focus so we advise you to remove all distractions around you.

Set a timer so you can track your progress. Scan the image carefully. Notice all the details. Study the delivery man and the police officer. Do you notice any inconsistencies in their dressing or accessories that reveals that they are not who they seem to be? Is there any display of odd behaviour? Use attention to detail and visual scanning prowess. Keep looking. If you are sharp as you claim, you will notice the visual cue. Did you figure out who is dangerous in this brain teaser picture? Brain Teaser Answer Time for reveal. Scroll down to see the solution. It is the police officer who is dangerous. Look at his walkie talkie. It's broken. So he is not who he claims to be. Tell us in the comments if you solve this brain teaser in the given time.