Picture puzzles are scientifically proven effective to study the brain. Researchers incorporate puzzles to assess how the brain works to gather information and cues to solve complex problems. Studies also state a link between solving puzzles and a lower risk of Alzheimer's in older adults. Picture puzzles can also reveal the cognitive skills in children. Puzzles are a great tool for teaching complex subjects to children, especially in the growing years. Puzzles do make learning fun. Puzzles are often used as a gamified learning tool to improve engagement and knowledge retention. Puzzles also have a calming and relaxing effect on the brain. Engaging with puzzles also releases dopamine when you successfully decipher the solution. This builds perseverance and patience as the brain learns the reward system and a sense of achievement.

Solving puzzles is also proven to enhance skills such as problem-solving and critical thinking. You use logic, form hypotheses, and devise a creative approach to solve a puzzle. This also boosts short-term memory and mental processing speed. Do you want to check how sharp you really are? This picture puzzle will assess your visual-spatial reasoning, problem-solving, and memory in just a few seconds. There are three hearts hidden among robins. Can you find them all in 10 seconds? Only Top 1% With Ninja-Sharp Eyes Can Spot Three Hearts Hidden In 10 Seconds! Image: Dudolf This picture puzzle will test your observational skills. There are three hearts hidden in this picture of robins. Your challenge is to find them all in ten seconds or less. Can you do it? Set a timer and find a quiet place. Remove all distractions and set your eyes on the picture.

Scan it thoroughly to get a jist of the visual scene. If you believe you are ninja-eyed then find them and prove you are a visual genius. Divide the image into sections and examine the sections carefully. This will help to closely observe the details. The hearts might be camouflaged within the visual scene. Pay attention to the shapes and outlines. The hearts might be obscured by the robins. Make sure no areas of the image are left. The hearts might be camouflaged around the birds' wings, feathers, or bodies. Keep looking. Do not give up. The hearts have a distinct curves. Focus on the curved lines within the image. Hurry up! Time's ticking. The puzzle is designed to test your attention to detail and the ability to work under pressure. Did you find all three hearts? Find The Hidden Baseball Bat In 15 Seconds To Prove You Are A Visual Genius!