New Nomination Rules 2025: How to add Multiple Nominees in Bank Account and Lockers? Check Steps

The nomination process for bank accounts and lockers is undergoing significant changes under the New Nomination Rules 2025. These key provisions of the Banking Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025, are set to be implemented from November 1, 2025. The primary purpose of these changes is to simplify and speed up claim settlements for customers and their nominees. The major update is the option to nominate up to four people for your accounts and lockers, a significant shift from the previous single-nominee rule. This gives depositors much more flexibility.

For deposit accounts, you can choose simultaneous nomination (where all nominees receive a specific share) or successive nomination (where the next nominee takes effect only if the previous one passes away). However, for safe custody items and lockers, only successive nominations will be allowed. The government will also soon issue the Banking Companies (Nomination) Rules, 2025, which will outline the exact forms and procedures. In this article, we'll take a look at the key features of these new rules, the step-by-step process for adding multiple nominees to your bank accounts and lockers, and what this means for existing nominations.